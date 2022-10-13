Prep girls cross country: Sommer's senior season emergence lifts Spartans to MAC crown

Cross country has never really been Lydia Sommer’s favorite thing. She prefers running 800 or 1,500 meters around a blue oval compared to 5,000 meters on rugged terrain and navigating hills.

But after admitting she put an extraordinary amount of pressure on herself to perform the past three seasons, the Pleasant Valley High School senior has taken more of a relaxed approach to distance running this fall.

It is working magnificently.

Sommer helped Class 4A second-ranked PV claim its fifth Mississippi Athletic Conference championship in six years Thursday afternoon with a runner-up finish in 19 minutes, 18 seconds at Crow Creek Park.

“The biggest change I’ve made is my mentality,” Sommer said. “I used to view it more as an individual sport, and I had to do this, I had to run this time, I had to get this place.

“This year, I made a switch in my head and said, ‘I’m not going to focus on times or places. I’m going to focus on staying in the present, being in the moment every single day and not taking anything for granted.’”

PV had little difficulty in winning the team crown.

Fueled by sophomore Grace Boleyn’s second individual conference championship, the Spartans had six of the top nine finishers and concluded with 20 points. North Scott, led by top-seven finishes from Kaitlyn Knoche and Peyton Madison, was second with 77 points and Davenport Central collected third with 86.

Boleyn had control of the race throughout and finished in 18:56.

“Effort level, that’s what I expect,” Boleyn said. “It is a good indicator I’m ready for districts and state. I felt great.”

So did Sommer.

Sommer was the Spartans’ fifth runner at last year’s conference meet. She has solidified herself as the team’s No. 2 this fall behind Boleyn.

“She’s never loved the 5K because it is a totally different beast,” PV coach Jane Wheeler said. “It is awesome to see her have that confidence now in the longer distance.

“Up at Dubuque a few weeks ago, she was like, ‘I’ve never been this consistent, but this year I know I can do this and I’m just having so much fun.’”

Wheeler said the senior has come out of her shell and developed into one of the team leaders this fall. Sommer was having so much fun during the race she looked at her coaches, smiled and waved at one point.

“I just feel so calm and I’m never nervous,” Sommer said. “I get up there, I’m here to race, here to have fun, I’m here to laugh and smile with my teammates.”

Junior Lexi Minard, freshman Jaylee Duncan and sophomore Sophia Foad placed fourth, fifth and eighth, respectively, to round out PV's low five.

The Spartans believe they’re in an ideal position for the stretch run.

“We always hope to peak at the right time,” Wheeler said. “We were running well at this time last year, but we had a target on our back, and that squad was a little younger age wise too. There was a lot of pressure and a lot to handle at state.

“I do prefer where we’re at this year. They see themselves getting faster and they’re not the ones with a target on their back.”

Davenport Central’s Dylan Moeller turned in a PR of 19:27 to place third overall. That stemmed from having Boleyn and Sommer push her along with the end of the season approaching.

“We’re starting to take down our mileage and our intensity,” Moeller said. “Our legs are fresher for meets and having Grace and Lydia to run with made it so much easier to do my best.”

More than half of the conference schools will be back on the Crow Creek Park course next Wednesday for the 4A state-qualifying meet.

“I’ve been running this course since middle school,” Moeller said. “I’ve learned to like this route. I know how to run it, know it challenges me and it helps to push me do the best that I can."