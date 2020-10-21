Prep report: Clinton freshman qualifies for state

They will face Wilton (30-3) on Monday in Durant.

West Liberty 3, Central Lee 0: West Liberty set up a showdown with Davenport Assumption for the championship of Class 3A Region 8 by sweeping Central Lee.

The Comets (26-6) won by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 and will meet Assumption (21-2) on Tuesday at Tipton.

Macy Daufeldt led West Liberty with 15 kills and 15 digs with Martha Pace adding 12 kills and 17 digs. Brooklyn Buysse had 38 assists.

Prince of Peace 3, Easton Valley 0: Prince of Peace claimed its 20th victory of the season and advanced to the Class 1A Region 7 semifinals.

Senior Isabel Hansen had 40 assists as the Irish (20-9) handled Easton Valley (11-14) 25-19- 25-22, 25-15. They now face Springville (25-4) on Monday night in Springville.

Wilton 3, L-M 0: The second-ranked Beavers moved on in Class 2A Region 8 by taking down the Falcons in straight sets, 25-10, 25-5, 25-8.

Wilton had 14 aces on the night, led by sophomore Taylor Drayfahl and junior Peyton Souhrada with four apiece.

