Prep report: Clinton freshman qualifies for state

Girls cross country
Sattler qualifies: Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler qualified for the state cross country meet by placing 12th in the Class 4A state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
The River Queens finished eighth in the nine-team field with Muscatine placing ninth.
Linn-Mar beat out host Dubuque Senior for the team title while individual honors went to Keelee Leitzen of Dubuque Hempstead.
Boys cross country
Muskies take eighth: Muscatine finished eighth, just ahead of Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Clinton, in the Class 4A state qualifying meet in Dubuque.
Sam Gordon led Muscatine with a 27th-place finish, followed by Aidan Armstrong in 32nd. Clinton’s top finisher was junior Conner Sattler in 39th.
Dubuque Hempstead, led by a 40-second victory by senior Ryan Winger, easily took the team title.
Volleyball
Columbus 3, Durant 0: Columbus continued its late-season surge by defeating Durant on Wednesday to reach the Class 2A Region 8 semifinals.
The Wildcats (12-13) have now won five of their last six matches following their 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 25-11 win.
They will face Wilton (30-3) on Monday in Durant.
West Liberty 3, Central Lee 0: West Liberty set up a showdown with Davenport Assumption for the championship of Class 3A Region 8 by sweeping Central Lee.
The Comets (26-6) won by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 and will meet Assumption (21-2) on Tuesday at Tipton.
Macy Daufeldt led West Liberty with 15 kills and 15 digs with Martha Pace adding 12 kills and 17 digs. Brooklyn Buysse had 38 assists.
Prince of Peace 3, Easton Valley 0: Prince of Peace claimed its 20th victory of the season and advanced to the Class 1A Region 7 semifinals.
Senior Isabel Hansen had 40 assists as the Irish (20-9) handled Easton Valley (11-14) 25-19- 25-22, 25-15. They now face Springville (25-4) on Monday night in Springville.
Wilton 3, L-M 0: The second-ranked Beavers moved on in Class 2A Region 8 by taking down the Falcons in straight sets, 25-10, 25-5, 25-8.
Wilton had 14 aces on the night, led by sophomore Taylor Drayfahl and junior Peyton Souhrada with four apiece.
