Prep report: Geneseo squads advance to sectional cross country

Cross country
Geneseo teams advance to sectionals: The Geneseo boys and girls cross country teams advanced to next weekend's Class 2A sectional meet in Metamora on Saturday at Lake Storey in Galesburg.
The boys finished in fourth place with 94 points. Gavin Allison was 10th overall in 16 minutes, 36 seconds for the three miles and Justin Johnson took 16th in 16:56.
Morton compiled a score of 26 to win the team title, followed by Peoria Notre Dame (75), Dunlap (92) and then Geneseo. Limestone's Wilson Georges was the individual champion in 15:04.
Rock Island didn't advance as a team, but it did have two individuals move on in JP Putnam (31st, 17:27) and Ian Regur (33rd, 17:27). Both were top-five finishers from non-qualifying teams.
On the girls side, Geneseo snagged sixth and the last team spot with 139 points. Normal University High, led by individual champion and freshman Zoe Carter in 18:22, breezed to the title with 47 points.
Jaide Flowers led the Maple Leafs with a 21st-place finish in 20:17 and Lacey Laxton was 24th in 20:27.
Rock Island's Norah Wright snagged the last sectional spot among non-qualifying teams with a 23rd-place finish in 20:24.
A-W advances two to sectionals: Annawan-Wethersfield's Kennady Anderson and Danielle Johnson earned top-10 finishes Saturday at the Class 1A Peru St. Bede Regional.
Anderson was the runner-up in 18:44 and Johnson was ninth in 19:46 to advance to next Saturday's sectional meet. Kewanee's Natalee Martin also moved on with a sixth-place finish in 19:17.
Seneca freshman Evelyn O'Connor won the race in 18:19.
On the boys side, Kewanee finished seventh and earned a trip to next week's sectional meet. Colin Vanstechelman led the Boilers with an eighth-place finish in 16:26. Annwan-Wethersfield's Aiden Earley moved on with 21st-place finish in 17:18.
Amboy, led by champion Brock Loftus, won the team crown with 34 points.