Prep report: Tipton teams sweep cross country state qualifiers

Cross country

Tipton sweeps team titles: The Tipton High School boys and girls cross country teams dominated Thursday afternoon's Class 2A state-qualifying meet at the Jesup Golf & Country Club.

Powered by three finishers in the top five, the second-ranked Tipton boys tallied 43 points to prevail by 57 over Waukon. The third-ranked Tipton girls had four runners finish in the top 10 to claim a 22-point victory over Starmont.

Both teams advance to the state meet next Saturday at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge. The Tipton boys are vying for a third consecutive state championship.

Caleb Shumaker, third at last year's state meet, won the district meet in 16 minutes, 9 seconds — nearly a minute ahead of runner-up Shea Keister of Anamosa. Tipton's Cody Bohlmann was third and Ty Nichols placed fifth.

Kallie Wallick (fourth place), Alivia Edens (fifth), Addie Nerem (ninth) and Rebecca Hinderaker (10th) were separated by only 24 seconds to lead the Tipton girls. Wallick is a senior while the other three are freshmen.

Jesup's Amanda Treptow and Clare Wright finished 1-2.