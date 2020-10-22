Prep report: Tipton teams sweep cross country state qualifiers

Cross country
Tipton sweeps team titles: The Tipton High School boys and girls cross country teams dominated Thursday afternoon's Class 2A state-qualifying meet at the Jesup Golf & Country Club.
Powered by three finishers in the top five, the second-ranked Tipton boys tallied 43 points to prevail by 57 over Waukon. The third-ranked Tipton girls had four runners finish in the top 10 to claim a 22-point victory over Starmont.
Both teams advance to the state meet next Saturday at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge. The Tipton boys are vying for a third consecutive state championship.
Caleb Shumaker, third at last year's state meet, won the district meet in 16 minutes, 9 seconds — nearly a minute ahead of runner-up Shea Keister of Anamosa. Tipton's Cody Bohlmann was third and Ty Nichols placed fifth.
Kallie Wallick (fourth place), Alivia Edens (fifth), Addie Nerem (ninth) and Rebecca Hinderaker (10th) were separated by only 24 seconds to lead the Tipton girls. Wallick is a senior while the other three are freshmen.
Jesup's Amanda Treptow and Clare Wright finished 1-2.
Camanche's Darsidan, Butt reach state: Camanche had two individuals qualify to next week's state meet in Fort Dodge as defending state champion Dylan Darsidan and sophomore Andrew Butt made it through Thursday's Wiliamsburg Class 2A state qualifier meet at the Willamsburg Sports Complex. Darsidan finished fourth with a time of 17 minutes, six seconds and Butt was the final advancer, finishing 15th in 18:01. Danville-New London junior Ty Carr won in 16:40 and led three runners under the 17-minute mark.
Louisa-Muscatine senior Paul Hoopes missed a final run on Lakeside Golf Course by four-tenths of a second, placing 16th in 18:01.4 and not able to out-lean Butt at the tape.
Wilton's top finisher was sophomore Chayton Ramsey, who finished 23rd in a time of 18:42.9.
Camanche (166 points) placed fifth in the 11-team team event and Louisa-Muscatine (170) was sixth. The three qualifying teams from this event were Danville-New London (36), Mid-Prairie (59) and Williamsburg (82).
There were no local qualifiers in the girls race. Sophomore Charlotte Brown (22:21.4) and freshman Hanna Rogers (22:32.8) were Wilton's top finishers, placing 23rd and 24th. Junior Brelynn Randall led Louisa-Muscatine, placing 53rd in a time of 25:56.2.
Noche 2nd at 1A qualifier: Calamus-Wheatland seniors Chase Noche and Magnus Sands placed among the top six finishers in Thursday's Class 1A Cascade state qualifier meet at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course, but the Warriors just missed qualifying for the state meet as a team.
Cal-Wheat tallied 65 points to finish third in the team race, not able to catch winner Bellevue (56 points) or runner-up Hudson (58 points), which earned the two available spots at next Saturday's finals at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Noche clocked an even 17-minute time, falling to nemesis Brady Griebel of Bellevue by 29 seconds. Sands clocked 17:59 to finish fifth, right behind Prince of Peace sophomore Marcus Blount, who stopped the clock at 17:42.
Cal-Wheat senior Seth Beuthien placed 13th in a time of 19:06, 34 seconds off a state-qualifying trip that required a top 10 finish.
Easton Valley junior Aiden Gruver just missed one of the 10 spots advancing to state, placing 11th in a time of 18:38, just six seconds off the time of 10th-place finisher Abdisa Ali of Isaac Newton Christian Academy.
Durant junior Drake Shelangoski (20:34) placed 33rd overall.
In the six-team girls race, Prince Of Peace placed second to punch its state ticket, finishing with 55 points to finish behind Hudson's 28 points.
The Irish used a terrific pack to get earn their trip to Fort Dodge, having their top five finishers place between ninth and 19th overall, but in the top 14 for team scoring purposes. Senior Madison Anglese (22:24) placed ninth, followed by fellow seniors Ava Ruden (22:50, 12th) and Sophie Griffin (22:59, 15th). Freshman Madison Schnier (23:27) and junior Kaelyn Goodsman (23:32) finished 18th and 19th.
Easton Valley junior Lindsey Reuter (24:05) placed 22nd. Calamus-Wheatland freshman Emma Bopp was the Warriors' top finisher, placing 40th in 27:42.
Volleyball
Muskies sweep West, reach regional finals: Though the sets grew increasingly competitive Thursday evening between Muscatine and Davenport West in the Class 5A Region 8 semifinals, the Muskies came away with a straight-set win to advance to the second round.
Up next, the Muskies will go against Pleasant Valley (19-1) in the regional finals on Oct. 27.
Muscatine’s serve gave West fits throughout the night, as the Muskies recorded eight aces en route to a 25-6, 25-13, 25-15 win at MHS. Senior Kaylynn Salyars had four of those aces.
Emma Peters led West in kills with four while also adding a block. Sarah Bernick and Molly Daily shared the team-lead in digs with 11.
