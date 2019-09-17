ELDRIDGE — Bella D'Antico was running two-mile meets against middle school competition at this time last year.
An added 1.1 miles and deeper fields haven't fazed the Pleasant Valley freshman in the opening month of the season.
D'Antico collected her first high school cross country victory Tuesday afternoon in dominating fashion. She needed 20 minutes, 5 seconds to finish the 5,000-meter course at Scott County Park, 35 seconds clear of her closest competitor.
"It is really exciting, and I can use it as motivation," D'Antico said. "Some people might look at it as a negative thinking you'll have a target on your back and people will be chasing you, but I think that will push me even harder in the future."
Already the Spartans' top runner, D'Antico took the lead about a half-mile into the race and was never challenged in the final mile on a humid day.
"Don't get me wrong, it feels great, but next week there will be tougher girls and more competition," D'Antico said. "High school is a whole different ballgame, so I just need to look to the future and get after it every single race."
Class 4A 13th-ranked Bettendorf made a statement in the team race.
The Bulldogs had six girls in the top 12, including the second- and third-place finishers in junior Sammy Foht and senior Madison Temple. Bettendorf finished with 33 points — 31 in front of second-place PV and 43 better than third-place North Scott.
Bettendorf was short-handed, too. Hannah Beintema, one of the team's top runners, did not compete.
"That's definitely promising for the postseason," Temple said. "If we get Hannah out in the front and we can run with her, we can move the pack up and score at those bigger meets."
Foht crossed in 20:40 and Temple finished in 20:48. With last Thursday's meet at Cedar Rapids getting called off because of weather, the Bulldogs have had a grueling training stretch recently.
"My legs have been hurting this week, so it felt good to come out and run well," Foht said. "We're in a good spot right now, coming out and beating some of our rival teams. We know we can race well against them."
The Bulldogs' top six runners were separated by only 44 seconds. It was the squad's second invitational win of the season.
"I know a lot of us have struggled getting out in front, so we definitely went out a little quicker at the beginning today," Temple said. "We're really getting after it in practice and it is showing in the meets."
Clear Creek Amana and Iowa City Liberty snatched the top two spots in the boys division.
Bettendorf's Nick Moore and Kyler Castro crossed the finish line together in 17:01 to take second and third, respectively. CCA's Brandon Barker was the individual champion in 16:54.
The Bulldogs were third with 68 points and North Scott was fourth with 75.
"We believe we're right where we're supposed to be," Moore said. "We don't care about other teams and where they're at because everybody is on their own journey and that will take everyone different places.
"We focus on what we can control, focus on the little things and everything will come together for the big picture."
The key for Bettendorf is tightening the pack. The Bulldogs' third runner was more than a minute behind Moore and Castro.
"We're building pieces," Moore said.
Bailey Boddicker led the North Scott girls with a fifth-place finish in 21:02. Owen West paced the Lancer boys in sixth place.