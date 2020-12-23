Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys cross country team

Runner of the year
Caleb Shumaker, sr., Tipton: Captured an Iowa Class 2A state championship in Fort Dodge, navigating the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 13 seconds and spurring Tigers to a runner-up finish. He was district champion at Jesup (16:09) and second at River Valley Conference meet (15:53).
First team
Isaac Acosta, jr., Columbus Community: Propelled the Wildcats to the Class 1A state meet. He was sixth at SEISC meet (17:31), eighth at Pekin district (18:16) and 36th in Fort Dodge (17:51)
Marcus Blount, so., Prince of Peace: The team's top runner was the Tri-Rivers Conference runner-up (17:24), fifth at 1A Cascade district (17:42) and just missed all-state honors with 19th-place finish in Fort Dodge (17:17)
Cody Bohlmann, jr., Tipton: Finished seventh at the River Valley Conference meet (16:56), third at 2A Jesup district (17:14) and 17th at 2A state meet (17:30) as Tigers placed second as team
Troy Butler, jr., Tipton: After finishing just inside the top 20 at the RVC meet, he was 12th at Jesup district (17:37) and 36th at 2A state meet (18:06), the fourth finisher for the Tigers
Andrew Butt, so., Camanche: Team's No. 2 runner collected a ninth-place finish at RVC meet (17:17), 15th at 2A Williamsburg district (18:01) and 80th at state meet (18:39)
Dylan Darsidan, sr., Camanche: University of Northern Iowa recruit and 2019 state champion was fourth at RVC meet (16:38), fourth at Williamsburg district (17:06) and 11th at 2A state meet (17:21)
Chase Knoche, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: One of the program's all-time greats, Knoche won the Tri-Rivers Conference meet (16:38), took second at Jesup district (17:00) and was seventh at state meet (16:45). He ran in four state cross country meets
Ty Nichols, so., Tipton: Registered top-15 finishes in the season's final three meets — eighth at RVC (17:12), fifth at Jesup district (17:21) and 15th at 2A state meet (17:25) to earn all-state honors
Magnus Sands, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: One of two Cal-Wheat runners to compete at the state meet, Sands was fourth at Tri-Rivers meet (17:28), sixth at 1A Cascade district (17:59) and 25th in Fort Dodge (17:28)
Honorable mention
Calamus-Wheatland: Seth Beuthien, sr. Columbus Community: Mason Hills-Carrier, jr.; Damian Vergara, fr.; Freddy Vergara, jr.; Alex Rivas, sr.; Easton Valley: Aiden Gruver, jr. Louisa-Muscatine: Paul Hoopes, sr. Northeast: Thomas Machande, sr.; Jace Rathje, sr. Tipton: AJ Thumma, jr.; Bob Ryan, jr. Wapello: Tristin Kauffman, sr. West Liberty: Ashton Buroughs, jr.