Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys cross country team

Runner of the year

Caleb Shumaker, sr., Tipton: Captured an Iowa Class 2A state championship in Fort Dodge, navigating the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 13 seconds and spurring Tigers to a runner-up finish. He was district champion at Jesup (16:09) and second at River Valley Conference meet (15:53).

First team

Isaac Acosta, jr., Columbus Community: Propelled the Wildcats to the Class 1A state meet. He was sixth at SEISC meet (17:31), eighth at Pekin district (18:16) and 36th in Fort Dodge (17:51)

Marcus Blount, so., Prince of Peace: The team's top runner was the Tri-Rivers Conference runner-up (17:24), fifth at 1A Cascade district (17:42) and just missed all-state honors with 19th-place finish in Fort Dodge (17:17)

Cody Bohlmann, jr., Tipton: Finished seventh at the River Valley Conference meet (16:56), third at 2A Jesup district (17:14) and 17th at 2A state meet (17:30) as Tigers placed second as team

Troy Butler, jr., Tipton: After finishing just inside the top 20 at the RVC meet, he was 12th at Jesup district (17:37) and 36th at 2A state meet (18:06), the fourth finisher for the Tigers