 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys cross country team
topical alert

Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys cross country team

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
State XC 2A

Tipton's Caleb Shumaker races to victory Saturday at the Class 2A state cross country meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

 Chris Zoeller, Globe Gazette

Runner of the year

Caleb Shumaker, sr., Tipton: Captured an Iowa Class 2A state championship in Fort Dodge, navigating the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 13 seconds and spurring Tigers to a runner-up finish. He was district champion at Jesup (16:09) and second at River Valley Conference meet (15:53).

First team

Isaac Acosta, jr., Columbus Community: Propelled the Wildcats to the Class 1A state meet. He was sixth at SEISC meet (17:31), eighth at Pekin district (18:16) and 36th in Fort Dodge (17:51)

Marcus Blount, so., Prince of Peace: The team's top runner was the Tri-Rivers Conference runner-up (17:24), fifth at 1A Cascade district (17:42) and just missed all-state honors with 19th-place finish in Fort Dodge (17:17)

Cody Bohlmann, jr., Tipton: Finished seventh at the River Valley Conference meet (16:56), third at 2A Jesup district (17:14) and 17th at 2A state meet (17:30) as Tigers placed second as team

Troy Butler, jr., Tipton: After finishing just inside the top 20 at the RVC meet, he was 12th at Jesup district (17:37) and 36th at 2A state meet (18:06), the fourth finisher for the Tigers

Andrew Butt, so., Camanche: Team's No. 2 runner collected a ninth-place finish at RVC meet (17:17), 15th at 2A Williamsburg district (18:01) and 80th at state meet (18:39)

Dylan Darsidan, sr., Camanche: University of Northern Iowa recruit and 2019 state champion was fourth at RVC meet (16:38), fourth at Williamsburg district (17:06) and 11th at 2A state meet (17:21)

Chase Knoche, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: One of the program's all-time greats, Knoche won the Tri-Rivers Conference meet (16:38), took second at Jesup district (17:00) and was seventh at state meet (16:45). He ran in four state cross country meets

Ty Nichols, so., Tipton: Registered top-15 finishes in the season's final three meets — eighth at RVC (17:12), fifth at Jesup district (17:21) and 15th at 2A state meet (17:25) to earn all-state honors

Magnus Sands, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: One of two Cal-Wheat runners to compete at the state meet, Sands was fourth at Tri-Rivers meet (17:28), sixth at 1A Cascade district (17:59) and 25th in Fort Dodge (17:28)

Honorable mention

Calamus-Wheatland: Seth Beuthien, sr. Columbus Community: Mason Hills-Carrier, jr.; Damian Vergara, fr.; Freddy Vergara, jr.; Alex Rivas, sr.; Easton Valley: Aiden Gruver, jr. Louisa-Muscatine: Paul Hoopes, sr. Northeast: Thomas Machande, sr.; Jace Rathje, sr. Tipton: AJ Thumma, jr.; Bob Ryan, jr. Wapello: Tristin Kauffman, sr. West Liberty: Ashton Buroughs, jr.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Assumption's Julia Schumacher

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News