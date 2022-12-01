 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
alert top story

Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa Boys Cross Country Team

  • 0

Runner of the year

Clay Bohlmann, Tipton

Bohlmann was a model of consistency for the Tigers in helping them capture a third-place finish at the Class 2A state meet. The sophomore finished inside the top 7 in 11 races this season, including a victory at the Anamosa Invitational on Sept. 24.

A distance standout in track & field, Bohlmann was second at the River Valley Conference meet for 5,000 meters (16:54), second at the Monticello state-qualifying meet (16:28) and seventh at the state meet (16:35). He ran a season-best 16:17 in placing fourth at the West Delaware Invitational in Manchester.

Bohlmann powered the Tigers to conference and state-qualifying championships. He was Tipton's No. 1 finisher in all but one meet this fall.

First team

People are also reading…

Marcus Blount, sr., Clinton Prince of Peace: A four-time Class 1A state qualifier, Blount was runner-up at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet (17:01), champion at the Cascade state qualifier (17:11) and earned all-state honors with a 15th-place finish in Fort Dodge (16:50).

Caleb Bohlmann, fr., Tipton: He made an immediate impact with the Tigers as the No. 4 runner on a third-place state squad. He was 12th at the RVC meet (18:09), 11th at the state qualifier (17:15) and 33rd at the 2A state meet (17:21).

Deacon Duffe, jr., Wilton: The Beavers' top runner was 14th at the RVC meet (18:20) and 21st at the Monticello Class 2A state qualifier with a season-best time of 17:58. Took first place at the Bill Bails Invitational hosted by North Cedar in 18:30.

Maxson Fogg, so., Tipton: The No. 3 runner on a conference and district winning team, Fogg placed fifth at the RVC meet (17:43), 10th at the Monticello state qualifier (17:14) and 30th at the state meet (17:18). He posted time of 17:05 at West Delaware Invitational.

Tim Hills-Carrier, jr., Columbus Community: Became the first Columbus boy in five years to capture a win in a 5,000-meter race with a victory at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational in late August. He was the Wildcats' No. 2 finisher at SEISC meet (13th overall, 18:32).

Carter Jargo, sr., Northeast: He was the Rebels' top runner at the conference meet (27th place, 18:56) after running 18:38 a week earlier at the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt. Collected a win at the four-team Midland Invitational, and ran sub-18 at Bellevue Invitational.

Ty Nichols, sr., Tipton: Served as the Tigers' No. 2 runner behind Clay Bohlmann. He was fourth at the River Valley Conference meet (17:37), fifth at the Monticello state qualifier (16:54) and collected all-state accolades with a 14th-place run at state meet (16:45).

Logan Riedesel, so., Calamus-Wheatland: Placed eighth at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet hosted by North Linn (17:54) and was 22nd at the Cascade 1A regional (19:01). Recorded a time of 18:16 at Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt.

Damian Vergara, jr., Columbus Community: Finished 11th at the SEISC meet in Morning Sun (18:20), sixth at the Regina state qualifier (17:59) and ran a personal-best of 17:39 to place 49th at Class 1A state meet. He is the school's seventh three-time state qualifier.

Honorable mention

Calamus-Wheatland: Jackson Riedesel, jr. Columbus Community: Tyler Humiston, sr. Durant: Race Starr, so. Louisa-Muscatine: Gavin Mills, jr.; Kellan Walsh, sr. Maquoketa: Max Notz, fr. Northeast: Kelvin Machande, jr.; Daniel Rowland, sr.; Parker Messerich, so. Prince of Peace: Tate Ruden, so. Tipton: Brody Deerberg, sr.; Andrew Shumaker, jr.; Jett Kamberling, fr.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A-W's Anderson leads LTC All-State trio with fourth-place finish

A-W's Anderson leads LTC All-State trio with fourth-place finish

Competing in her second IHSA Class 1A state cross country meet, Annawan-Wethersfield junior Kennady Anderson led a trio of Lincoln Trail Conference runners to earn All-State medals. Anderson jumped up 20 spots from last year's placing to finish fourth with a personal-record time of 17:45.66. Mercer County senior Eden Mueller (18:01.57) and Ridgewood freshman Emily Downing (18:13.12) finished ninth and 13th, respectively.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News