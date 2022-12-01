Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa Boys Cross Country Team

Runner of the year

Clay Bohlmann, Tipton

Bohlmann was a model of consistency for the Tigers in helping them capture a third-place finish at the Class 2A state meet. The sophomore finished inside the top 7 in 11 races this season, including a victory at the Anamosa Invitational on Sept. 24.

A distance standout in track & field, Bohlmann was second at the River Valley Conference meet for 5,000 meters (16:54), second at the Monticello state-qualifying meet (16:28) and seventh at the state meet (16:35). He ran a season-best 16:17 in placing fourth at the West Delaware Invitational in Manchester.

Bohlmann powered the Tigers to conference and state-qualifying championships. He was Tipton's No. 1 finisher in all but one meet this fall.

First team

Marcus Blount, sr., Clinton Prince of Peace: A four-time Class 1A state qualifier, Blount was runner-up at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet (17:01), champion at the Cascade state qualifier (17:11) and earned all-state honors with a 15th-place finish in Fort Dodge (16:50).

Caleb Bohlmann, fr., Tipton: He made an immediate impact with the Tigers as the No. 4 runner on a third-place state squad. He was 12th at the RVC meet (18:09), 11th at the state qualifier (17:15) and 33rd at the 2A state meet (17:21).

Deacon Duffe, jr., Wilton: The Beavers' top runner was 14th at the RVC meet (18:20) and 21st at the Monticello Class 2A state qualifier with a season-best time of 17:58. Took first place at the Bill Bails Invitational hosted by North Cedar in 18:30.

Maxson Fogg, so., Tipton: The No. 3 runner on a conference and district winning team, Fogg placed fifth at the RVC meet (17:43), 10th at the Monticello state qualifier (17:14) and 30th at the state meet (17:18). He posted time of 17:05 at West Delaware Invitational.

Tim Hills-Carrier, jr., Columbus Community: Became the first Columbus boy in five years to capture a win in a 5,000-meter race with a victory at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational in late August. He was the Wildcats' No. 2 finisher at SEISC meet (13th overall, 18:32).

Carter Jargo, sr., Northeast: He was the Rebels' top runner at the conference meet (27th place, 18:56) after running 18:38 a week earlier at the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt. Collected a win at the four-team Midland Invitational, and ran sub-18 at Bellevue Invitational.

Ty Nichols, sr., Tipton: Served as the Tigers' No. 2 runner behind Clay Bohlmann. He was fourth at the River Valley Conference meet (17:37), fifth at the Monticello state qualifier (16:54) and collected all-state accolades with a 14th-place run at state meet (16:45).

Logan Riedesel, so., Calamus-Wheatland: Placed eighth at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet hosted by North Linn (17:54) and was 22nd at the Cascade 1A regional (19:01). Recorded a time of 18:16 at Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt.

Damian Vergara, jr., Columbus Community: Finished 11th at the SEISC meet in Morning Sun (18:20), sixth at the Regina state qualifier (17:59) and ran a personal-best of 17:39 to place 49th at Class 1A state meet. He is the school's seventh three-time state qualifier.

Honorable mention

Calamus-Wheatland: Jackson Riedesel, jr. Columbus Community: Tyler Humiston, sr. Durant: Race Starr, so. Louisa-Muscatine: Gavin Mills, jr.; Kellan Walsh, sr. Maquoketa: Max Notz, fr. Northeast: Kelvin Machande, jr.; Daniel Rowland, sr.; Parker Messerich, so. Prince of Peace: Tate Ruden, so. Tipton: Brody Deerberg, sr.; Andrew Shumaker, jr.; Jett Kamberling, fr.