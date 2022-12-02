 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
alert top story

Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa Girls Cross Country Team

Runner of the year

Noelle Steines, Calamus-Wheatland

Despite missing a chunk of the season with a dislocated kneecap, Steines returned in early October and finished the year with a flurry.

The Calamus-Wheatland sophomore made her season debut at the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt on Oct. 6 and won the race by nearly 10 seconds. She added a Tri-Rivers Conference championship the following week (18:58), a state-qualifying title at Cascade (19:17) and ran a season-best 18:39 at the state meet in Fort Dodge to repeat as Iowa Class 1A state champion.

Steines trailed going into the final straightaway at the state meet, but she had a strong kick to become the first repeat champion in 1A since Griswold’s Rebekah Topham won four straight titles from 2011-14.

First team

Audra Coss, fr., Wilton: Opened the season with a victory at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational and solidified herself as the team's No. 1. She had a 10th-place finish at the River Valley Conference meet (21:15), was seventh at the Monticello state qualifier (20:04) and placed 47th at 2A state meet in 20:57.

Alivia Edens, jr., Tipton: The top runner on the Tigers' sixth-place state finish, Edens was fifth at the RVC meet (2:48) and fifth at the 2A state qualifier in Monticello (19:49). She was 33rd at the state meet in 20:35. Edens was third at Tipton's home meet and fifth at Cascade.

Gretchyn Fairlie, so., Camanche: On a squad which couldn't field a team score, Fairlie still made her mark. She had her best performance of the season at the Monticello state qualifier, finishing 14th in 20:42 to qualify for the state meet. She finished 97th at state (21:54) and was 33rd at RVC meet (22:45).

Carlie Jo Fusco, sr., Durant: A standout 400 hurdler in track, the two-time state cross country qualifier put together her two best performances of the year at the Class 1A state qualifier in Iowa City (fourth, 21:51) and at the RVC meet (16th, 21:39). She ran a season-best 21:16 at North Cedar's home meet.

Claire Montgomery, so., Tipton: She was among Tipton's top four runners, including the squad's second-best finisher at the Class 2A state meet (20:51, 42nd overall). Montgomery was 11th at the Tipton Invitational (21:59), 23rd at the conference meet (21:51) and 18th at the Monticello state qualifier (20:58).

Addie Nerem, jr., Tipton: Nerem was a key piece in Tipton's run to a sixth-place finish at state. She finished 16th at the Monticello state qualifier (20:53) and was 64th at the state meet (21:11). Nerem was Tipton's No. 3 finisher at the conference meet and 22nd overall in 21:50.

Laura Owen, so., Tipton: Among the Tigers' top four all fall, Owen was the team's No. 1 finisher at the Solon Invitational (eighth, 21:09). She placed 13th at the Monticello state qualifier (20:28), 14th at the RVC meet (21:26) and was Tipton's No. 3 runner at state (21:00, 51st overall). 

Cenady Soenksen, sr., Northeast: The Rebels' top runner finished her season with a 57th-place finish at the Class 2A state meet in 21:03. She was ninth at the RVC meet (21:12) and 11th at the state qualifier in Monticello (20:18). Soenksen was runner-up at Midland and Bellevue and third at North Cedar.

Mack Walter, jr., Tipton: While the Tigers didn't have any all-staters, their depth is what made them good. Walter was significant in that as well, taking 24th at the RVC meet (24:03), 17th at the state qualifier (20:58) and 76th at state (21:19). She was Tipton's fifth scorer at state.

Honorable mention

Calamus-Wheatland: Mackensie Lebarge, fr. Columbus Community: Ariana Vergara, so. Maquoketa: Ali Simmons, jr. Northeast: Grace Ketelsen, sr.; Faith Ketelsen, sr. Tipton: Chloe Klabo, jr.; Rebecca Hinderaker, jr.; Coryn Wallick, sr. Wilton: Charlotte Brown, sr.; SeAnn Houghton, sr.

Tags

