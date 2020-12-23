 Skip to main content
Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa girls cross country team
State XC 2A

Tipton's Kallie Wallick competes Saturday at the Iowa state cross ountry meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Wallick led the Tipton girls to second place in the team standings.

 Chris Zoeller, Globe Gazette

Runner of the year

Kallie Wallick, sr., Tipton: Powered the Tigers to a state runner-up finish in Class 2A. She was fourth at the Jesup regional for 5,000 meters (20:22), ninth at the River Valley Conference meet (20:14) and 16th at state meet (20:31), the best time of any eastern Iowa girl.

First team

Madison Anglese, sr., Prince of Peace: The Irish were extremely balanced. Anglese was team's top finisher at Cascade regional (ninth, 22:24) and at Class 1A state meet (44th, 21:36). Placed 12th at Tri-Rivers meet (22:26)

Alivia Edens, fr., Tipton: Was the Tigers' No. 2 runner and finished just behind Wallick at the season's final three meets. She was 10th at RVC meet (20:21), fifth at regionals (20:25) and 20th at 2A state meet (20:39)

Kaelyn Goodsman, jr., Prince of Peace: Helped the Irish qualify for the state meet. She was 10th at conference (22:17), 19th at regionals (23:32) and 60th at 1A state meet (21:54)

Rebecca Hinderaker, fr., Tipton: Among the talented underclassmen in coach Eric Walsh's program. She was 10th at Jesup regional (20:46), 11th at RVC meet (20:31) and team's third finisher at state meet (21:02)

Hunter Jones, so., North Cedar: Finished in the top 25 at the state meet for second straight year, placing 24th (20:51) in 1A. She was third at Cascade regional (21:35) and 15th at RVC meet (20:45)

Reese Kuhlmann, fr., Maquoketa: Inside the top 20 at multiple meets this fall. She placed 35th at the Wamac meet (21:49) and ran a personal best 21:24 to place 31st at 3A regional in Monticello

Addie Nerem, fr., Tipton: Emerged on the scene for the Tigers in the final two meets of the year. After placing 23rd at conference, she was ninth at regionals (20:41) and among top 45 at state (21:31) to help Tipton to second

Ava Ruden, sr., Prince of Peace: A lineup regular for multiple seasons, Ruden posted a ninth-place finish at Tri-Rivers meet (22:12), 12th at Cascade regional (22:50) and 73rd at state (22:11)

Cenady Soenksen, so., Northeast: Had four top-10 finishes throughout the season, including a win at the Bellevue Invitational. She placed 21st at Jesup regional (21:16) and 27th at RVC meet (21:44)

Honorable mention

Easton Valley: Lindsey Reuter, jr. Maquoketa: Olivia McDermott, fr.; Addison Michel, jr. North Cedar: Kiley Chapman, sr. Northeast: Grace Ketelsen, so. Prince of Peace: Sophie Griffin, sr.; Madison Schnier, fr. Tipton: Alyssa Mente, jr.; Coryn Wallick, so.; Chloe Klabo, fr. Wapello: Madi Lundvall, so.; Claire Anderson, fr. Wilton: Charlotte Brown, so.; Hanna Rogers, fr.

