Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa girls cross country team

Hunter Jones, so., North Cedar: Finished in the top 25 at the state meet for second straight year, placing 24th (20:51) in 1A. She was third at Cascade regional (21:35) and 15th at RVC meet (20:45)

Reese Kuhlmann, fr., Maquoketa: Inside the top 20 at multiple meets this fall. She placed 35th at the Wamac meet (21:49) and ran a personal best 21:24 to place 31st at 3A regional in Monticello

Addie Nerem, fr., Tipton: Emerged on the scene for the Tigers in the final two meets of the year. After placing 23rd at conference, she was ninth at regionals (20:41) and among top 45 at state (21:31) to help Tipton to second

Ava Ruden, sr., Prince of Peace: A lineup regular for multiple seasons, Ruden posted a ninth-place finish at Tri-Rivers meet (22:12), 12th at Cascade regional (22:50) and 73rd at state (22:11)

Cenady Soenksen, so., Northeast: Had four top-10 finishes throughout the season, including a win at the Bellevue Invitational. She placed 21st at Jesup regional (21:16) and 27th at RVC meet (21:44)

Honorable mention

Easton Valley: Lindsey Reuter, jr. Maquoketa: Olivia McDermott, fr.; Addison Michel, jr. North Cedar: Kiley Chapman, sr. Northeast: Grace Ketelsen, so. Prince of Peace: Sophie Griffin, sr.; Madison Schnier, fr. Tipton: Alyssa Mente, jr.; Coryn Wallick, so.; Chloe Klabo, fr. Wapello: Madi Lundvall, so.; Claire Anderson, fr. Wilton: Charlotte Brown, so.; Hanna Rogers, fr.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.