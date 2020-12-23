Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa girls cross country team

Runner of the year
Kallie Wallick, sr., Tipton: Powered the Tigers to a state runner-up finish in Class 2A. She was fourth at the Jesup regional for 5,000 meters (20:22), ninth at the River Valley Conference meet (20:14) and 16th at state meet (20:31), the best time of any eastern Iowa girl.
First team
Madison Anglese, sr., Prince of Peace: The Irish were extremely balanced. Anglese was team's top finisher at Cascade regional (ninth, 22:24) and at Class 1A state meet (44th, 21:36). Placed 12th at Tri-Rivers meet (22:26)
Alivia Edens, fr., Tipton: Was the Tigers' No. 2 runner and finished just behind Wallick at the season's final three meets. She was 10th at RVC meet (20:21), fifth at regionals (20:25) and 20th at 2A state meet (20:39)
Kaelyn Goodsman, jr., Prince of Peace: Helped the Irish qualify for the state meet. She was 10th at conference (22:17), 19th at regionals (23:32) and 60th at 1A state meet (21:54)
Rebecca Hinderaker, fr., Tipton: Among the talented underclassmen in coach Eric Walsh's program. She was 10th at Jesup regional (20:46), 11th at RVC meet (20:31) and team's third finisher at state meet (21:02)
Hunter Jones, so., North Cedar: Finished in the top 25 at the state meet for second straight year, placing 24th (20:51) in 1A. She was third at Cascade regional (21:35) and 15th at RVC meet (20:45)
Reese Kuhlmann, fr., Maquoketa: Inside the top 20 at multiple meets this fall. She placed 35th at the Wamac meet (21:49) and ran a personal best 21:24 to place 31st at 3A regional in Monticello
Addie Nerem, fr., Tipton: Emerged on the scene for the Tigers in the final two meets of the year. After placing 23rd at conference, she was ninth at regionals (20:41) and among top 45 at state (21:31) to help Tipton to second
Ava Ruden, sr., Prince of Peace: A lineup regular for multiple seasons, Ruden posted a ninth-place finish at Tri-Rivers meet (22:12), 12th at Cascade regional (22:50) and 73rd at state (22:11)
Cenady Soenksen, so., Northeast: Had four top-10 finishes throughout the season, including a win at the Bellevue Invitational. She placed 21st at Jesup regional (21:16) and 27th at RVC meet (21:44)
Honorable mention
Easton Valley: Lindsey Reuter, jr. Maquoketa: Olivia McDermott, fr.; Addison Michel, jr. North Cedar: Kiley Chapman, sr. Northeast: Grace Ketelsen, so. Prince of Peace: Sophie Griffin, sr.; Madison Schnier, fr. Tipton: Alyssa Mente, jr.; Coryn Wallick, so.; Chloe Klabo, fr. Wapello: Madi Lundvall, so.; Claire Anderson, fr. Wilton: Charlotte Brown, so.; Hanna Rogers, fr.