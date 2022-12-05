Quad Cities All-Metro Boys Cross Country Team

Iowa runner of the year

Jacob Mumey, Pleasant Valley

The Iowa State University recruit was in a league of his own this season in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Mumey, a senior, repeated as conference champion with a victory by 58 seconds. He placed second at the state qualifier (15 minutes, 49 seconds) and was fourth at the Class 4A state meet in 15:31. Mumey posted the second fastest 5,000-meter time in school history during the season in his victory at Dubuque (15:14). Mumey sparked PV to its 12th straight MAC title and its 20th consecutive trip to the state meet.

Illinois runner of the year

Dylan Gehl, Geneseo

The sophomore registered four victories this season and placed third at the Western Big 6 Conference meet in a time of 15 minutes, 58 seconds. Following a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A regional meet in Morris, Gehl ran a personal best of 15:45.9 to place 10th in the sectional meet at Metamora. He concluded 66th at the state meet in Peoria with a time of 16:44. Gehl sparked the Maple Leafs to a regional championship and a third-place finish at sectionals to qualify for state for the third straight season.

First team

Nik Davis, sr., North Scott: Picked up three wins this season at the Clinton Schoolhouse Open, North Scott Invitational and Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt. He placed third at the MAC meet (16:55), seventh at the Class 4A state qualifier in Dubuque (16:04) and 82nd at state (17:15).

Tyler Gehl, sr., Geneseo: Had five top-10 finishes, including fifth place at regionals. Ran a personal best 16:06.8 to finish 22nd at sectionals, which was the second fastest time for the Maple Leafs at the event. Gehl propelled team to a regional title and third consecutive state trip.

Luke Knepp, sr., Pleasant Valley: After battling an assortment of injuries during the season, Knepp turned it on late in the season. He finished seventh at the conference meet, 12th at the state qualifier and earned all-state honors with a 13th-place finish at the 4A state meet in a season-best time of 16:00.

Gabe Mahn, fr., Rock Island: Placed inside the top 10 in seven events this season and paced Rock Island with an eighth-place finish at the WB6 meet. Ran a personal best 16:03.5 to finish 20th at sectionals to aid the Rocks to their first team appearance at state since 2006.

Andrew Miller, sr., Pleasant Valley: Was runner-up at the MAC meet to Mumey in 16:51, 11th at the state qualifier (16:52) and 86th at state (17:18). He ran a personal best 16:07 to finish fifth at the Bud Williams Invitational in Iowa City. Was the Spartans' No. 2 finisher in half-dozen meets this season.

Ian Regur, jr., Rock Island: Ran a personal best 16:08.7 in sectionals to finish 23rd. Had five finishes in the top 10 and finished 10th at the WB6 meet before a seventh-place finish at the Morris Regional. Placed 89th at state.

Carl Rekow, jr., Pleasant Valley: Collected a sixth-place finish at the MAC meet (17:01), 16th at districts (17:01) and was PV's fourth finisher at the state meet in 76th place (17:04). Rekow had a personal best of 16:25 at the Boughton Invitational in Dubuque.

Max Sorgenfrey, jr., Pleasant Valley: Placed fourth at the conference meet (16:55), 13th at the state qualifier (16:54) and 66th at the state meet (16:56). He ran a personal best 16:30 at the Boughton Invitational in Dubuque. Sorgenfrey was team's No. 2 finisher at Spartan Challenge in 17th place.

Honorable mention

Alleman: Danny Darrow, jr.; Noah Britton, jr.

Assumption: David Lochner, sr.

Bettendorf: Chase Wakefield, jr.; AJ Willey, fr.; Kaidan VanderWeele, jr.; Ryan Heden, so.; Xavier Potts, sr.

Central DeWitt: Caleb Olson, so.; Ben Zimmer, jr.

Davenport Central: Owen Christy, sr.; Tyler Ryan, so.

Davenport North: Grant Wiese, jr.

Geneseo: Sam Mosbarger, jr.; Jaxson Sottos, fr.; Cooper Schaad, jr.

Moline: Hunter Toye, jr.

Muscatine: Talan Becker, fr.

North Scott: Yorty Hagedorn, so.

Pleasant Valley: Cam Gotto, so.

Rock Island: Jayden Putnam, jr.; Asa Mahn, jr.

United Township: Kade Rodgers, sr.; Gabriel Esparza, so.