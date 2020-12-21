Quad-Cities All-Metro boys cross country team

Iowa runner of the year

Kole Sommer, sr., Pleasant Valley: Captured the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Class 4A district titles at Crow Creek Park. Ran 15 minutes, 57 seconds for 5,000 meters at conference and 16:07 at districts. Placed 50th at 4A state meet in 16:50.

Illinois runner of the year

Jackson McClellan, sr., Moline: A state qualifier in Class 3A, McClellan was the Western Big 6 Conference runner-up for 3 miles (15:05), placed sixth at Oswego Regional (15:33) and 10th at Chicago Whitney Young Sectional (15:20).

First team

Jon Hutton, sr., Moline: The team's No. 2 runner placed third at Big 6 meet (16:04) and 34th at Oswego Regional (16:27)

Justin Johnson, jr., Geneseo: Compiled a sixth-place finish at Big 6 meet (16:20), 10th at 2A Morris Regional (16:58) and 22nd at Peoria Notre Dame Sectional (16:26)

Luke Knepp, so., Pleasant Valley: Team's No. 3 runner was fourth at MAC (17:12), sixth at districts (16:41) and 59th at 4A state meet (17:01)