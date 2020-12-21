Quad-Cities All-Metro boys cross country team

Iowa runner of the year
Kole Sommer, sr., Pleasant Valley: Captured the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Class 4A district titles at Crow Creek Park. Ran 15 minutes, 57 seconds for 5,000 meters at conference and 16:07 at districts. Placed 50th at 4A state meet in 16:50.
Illinois runner of the year
Jackson McClellan, sr., Moline: A state qualifier in Class 3A, McClellan was the Western Big 6 Conference runner-up for 3 miles (15:05), placed sixth at Oswego Regional (15:33) and 10th at Chicago Whitney Young Sectional (15:20).
First team
Jon Hutton, sr., Moline: The team's No. 2 runner placed third at Big 6 meet (16:04) and 34th at Oswego Regional (16:27)
Justin Johnson, jr., Geneseo: Compiled a sixth-place finish at Big 6 meet (16:20), 10th at 2A Morris Regional (16:58) and 22nd at Peoria Notre Dame Sectional (16:26)
Luke Knepp, so., Pleasant Valley: Team's No. 3 runner was fourth at MAC (17:12), sixth at districts (16:41) and 59th at 4A state meet (17:01)
Nick Moore, sr., Bettendorf: Was best finisher from metro at 4A state meet (21st, 16:28). He was third at MAC (16:46) and ninth at districts (16:53)
William Plumley, sr., Geneseo: Placed fourth at Big 6 meet (16:14), was 2A Morris Regional champion (16:15) and 14th at Peoria Notre Dame sectional (16:17)
Tarun Vedula, jr., Pleasant Valley: The Spartans' No. 2 runner was runner-up at MAC (16:42), third at districts (16:35) and 57th at 4A state meet (16:59)
Logan Veloz, jr., United Township: Fifth at Big 6 meet (16:18), 25th at Oswego Regional (16:01), 69th at Chicago Whitney Young Sectional (16:23)
Owen West, sr., North Scott: The Lancers' top runner was sixth at MAC (17:19), 15th at districts (17:00) and 64th at state (17:03). He was school's first individual boys state qualifier since 2004.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Diego Portillo, sr. Assumption: TJ Fitzpatrick, sr. Bettendorf: Xavier Potts, so.; Chase Wakefield, fr.; Carter Wolf, sr. Central DeWitt: Ben Zimmer, fr. Davenport West: Jackson Hessel, sr. Geneseo: Gavin Alison, so.; Tyler Gehl, so. Moline: Jaeger Norton, jr. Muscatine: Sam Gordon, jr. North Scott: Ethan Jost, sr.; Chase Porter, sr. Pleasant Valley: Jacob Mumey, so.; Grant Tebbe, sr. Rock Island: Donovan Garro, sr.
