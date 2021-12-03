Quad Cities All-Metro boys cross country team

Iowa runner of year
Jacob Mumey, jr., Pleasant Valley
Mumey was a frontrunner for the Pleasant Valley boys cross country team all season. He won a Mississippi Athletic Conference title by 18 seconds at Scott County Park in 16 minutes, 30 seconds; he placed third at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet at Crow Creek Park (16:28) and was 17th at the state meet in Fort Dodge (16:15).
One of three Spartan runners named to the MAC's top team, Mumey spurred the Spartans to an 11th straight conference championship and to the state meet for the 19th consecutive season.
Illinois runner of year
Logan Veloz, sr., United Township
Named first team all-Western Big 6, Veloz earned four top-three finishes during the season. He placed third at the Big 6 meet (16 minutes, 7.9 seconds) and advanced to sectionals after being the second best qualifier on a non-qualifying team with a time of 15:59.
A race car driver since he was age 6, Veloz captured the senior division of the Geneseo Invitational in September with a time of 16:41. Veloz was third to Riverdale's Tommy Murray and Quincy's Fiker Rosen at the Moline Invitational in late August.
First team
Gavin Allison, jr., Geneseo: Named first team all-Big 6, Allison had five top-10 finishes, including a first-place finish at the Annawan-Wethersfield Invitational, and was a member of the Maple Leaf Class 2A state team.
Matt Bender, sr., Pleasant Valley: The team's No. 3 runner for much of the season, Bender finished fifth at the MAC meet (17:11), placed 10th at the 4A state qualifier (17:11) and 72nd at the state meet (17:12).
Ethan Cole, jr., Bettendorf: Cole was sixth at the MAC meet (17:27) to earn first team all-conference accolades and qualified for state with a 14th-place showing at the state qualifier (17:20). He ran 17:47 at the state meet.
Luke Crawford, sr., North Scott: He made a substantial leap to become the team's top runner, winning a pair of invitationals, placing fourth at MAC (16:56), 12th at the 4A state qualifier (17:16) and 59th at the state meet (17:03).
Justin Johnson, sr., Geneseo: Selected to the all-Big 6 first team, he helped the Maple Leafs qualify for the Class 2A state meet, placed fifth at the WB6 conference championships and earned six top-10 finishes.
Luke Knepp, jr., Pleasant Valley: Despite battling an assortment of ailments, Knepp was PV's No. 2 runner. He was the MAC runner-up (16:48), eighth at the state qualifier (17:09) and the team's second finisher at state in 62nd (17:07).
Kade Rodgers, jr., United Township: Rodgers earned first team all Big-6 honors after taking seventh at the WB6 conference championships and was an individual sectional qualifier.
Chase Wakefield, so., Bettendorf: Individual champion at the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt, he was the team's No. 1 runner for much of the fall. He was third at the MAC meet (16:54) and 17th at the Crow Creek state qualifier (17:25).
Honorable mention
Assumption: David Lochner, jr.
Bettendorf: Xavier Potts, jr.; Walter Blackman, sr.
Clinton: Conner Sattler, sr.
Davenport Central: Owen Christy, jr.; Kyle Hopewell, sr.; Maddox Sullivan, so.
Geneseo: Tyler Gehl, jr.; Dylan Gehl, jr.; Cooper Schaad, so.; Sam Mosbarger, so.
Moline: Jackson Rudd, sr.; Hunter Toye, so.
Muscatine: Aidan Armstrong, sr.
North Scott: Logan Soedt, sr.; Nik Davis, jr.
Pleasant Valley: Max Sorgenfrey, so.; Cameron Gotto, fr.; Tarun Vedula, sr.
United Township: Noah Van Damme, sr.