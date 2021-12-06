Quad Cities All-Metro girls cross country team

Iowa runner of year
Grace Boleyn, fr., Pleasant Valley
Boleyn flourished in her first season of high school cross country. She won her high school debut at the Spartan Challenge in early September and added victories along the way at Dubuque, Sterling, the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet at Scott County Park and the Class 4A state qualifier at Crow Creek Park.
She ran a personal-best 17 minutes, 49 seconds for 5,000 meters at the Marshalltown Invitational and broke 19 minutes in seven of her nine races. Despite a difficult final mile at the state meet in Fort Dodge, she was the team's fourth finisher and helped PV secure a runner-up finish.
Illinois runner of year
Maddie Miller, sr., United Township
Signed to continue her cross country career at Division II University of Illinois Springfield, Miller was a first team all-Western Big 6 performer this fall.
Miller won four races this fall and placed second in two others. She ran a personal best of 18:21 for three miles, a feat she accomplished on Aug. 31 at the Moline Invitational in pouring rain. Miller earned a second-place finish at the Big 6 meet, her highest placing at a conference meet. She also qualified for the IHSA Class 3A sectional meet.
First team
Lois Blackman, sr., Davenport Central: After a mid-season injury to Hannah Ford, Blackman became Central's top runner. She was second at DeWitt, 10th at the conference meet, 12th at the state qualifier and 62nd at 4A state meet.
Bailey Boddicker, jr., North Scott: The Lancers' No. 2 runner, she placed third at her home invitational, seventh at the MAC meet (19:42), 11th at the state qualifier (19:50) and 56th at the state meet in Fort Dodge (20:11).
Josie Case, so., Pleasant Valley: Her 14th-place finish at the 4A state meet (19:10) earned Case a medal and the highest finish of any metro girl. She was third at the MAC meet (19:25) and sixth at the state qualifier (19:35).
Alexis Havercamp, so., Moline: A first team all-Big 6 performer, Havercamp was in the top 10 on seven occasions this season, including a victory in the sophomore division at the Geneseo Invitational. She was top 10 at Big 6 meet and qualified for sectionals (19:44).
Lizzie McVey, sr., Pleasant Valley: McVey was the No. 2 runner on PV's state runner-up squad, placing second at the MAC meet (19:16), third at the state qualifier (19:17) and 16th at state (19:13). It was second straight year she placed in top 10 at MAC and regionals.
Faith Nead, sr., North Scott: Signed to run at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the move-in from Johnston was fourth at MAC (19:26), fifth at the state qualifier (19:35) and 20th at state (19:19). She also was runner-up at North Scott's home invitational.
Camryn Sattler, so., Clinton: Sattler saved her best toward the end of the fall, finishing fourth at the state qualifier (19:21) and 33rd at 4A state meet (19:44). She was a first team all-conference performer after taking sixth at MAC (19:34).
Emily See, so., Bettendorf: The Bulldogs' top finisher in a majority of races this fall, she was ninth at the state qualifier (19:41), 11th at MAC (20:03) and came in 49th at state (20:05). She was champion at the Iowa City West Invitational.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Clarissa Ostrowski, so.; Tess Hendrickson, so.; Rylee Noack, sr.
Assumption: Morgan Jennings, sr.; Nicole Carmona, sr.; Skylar Hoffman, sr.
Bettendorf: Hannah Beintema, sr.; Maya Williams, so.; Kennah Block, fr.
Davenport Central: Merin Crowder, jr.; Hannah Ford, so.
Davenport North: Kayla Overton, sr.
Davenport West: Jada Daily, so.; Kylie Daily, so.
Geneseo: Jaide Flowers, jr. Anna Snyder, sr.; Joselyn Reisner, jr.
Moline: Abby Deblieck, sr.; Lillian Jorgenson, fr.
North Scott: Peyton Madison, so.
Pleasant Valley: Lexi Minard, so.; Lydia Sommer, jr.; Gretchen Highberger, jr.; Bria Martell, fr.
Rock Island: Jaden Putnam, so.; Mackenzie Meirhaeghe, jr.