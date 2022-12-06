Quad Cities All-Metro Girls Cross Country Team

Iowa runner of the year

Grace Boleyn, Pleasant Valley

The Mississippi Athletic Conference and Class 4A regional champion at Crow Creek Park, Boleyn propelled Pleasant Valley to as high as a No. 2 state ranking this fall. The sophomore earned all-state honors with a 14th-place finish at state in 18 minutes, 44 seconds. She collected a 22-second victory at MAC and a 19-second triumph at regionals. Boleyn opened the season with back-to-back wins at Iowa City West and the Spartan Challenge. It is the second straight year Boleyn has been recognized as the Iowa metro runner of the year.

Illinois runner of the year

Rubi Tapia-Macias, United Township

It was a banner high school debut season for Tapia-Macias. She was named the Western Big 6 Conference MVP after becoming the school's first league champion in 19 years. Tapia-Macias ran a personal best of 18 minutes, 6 seconds to take the conference crown. She also won the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiler Park in Peoria and the Geneseo Invitational. Tapia-Macias was seventh at the 3A Minooka Regional (18:34) and 13th at the Normal Sectional (18:35) to qualify for state.

First team

Merin Crowder, sr., Davenport Central: After missing out on the state meet as a sophomore and junior, Crowder returned in her final season. She placed third at the Davenport City Meet, 16th at MAC (20:51) and 11th at the state qualifier (20:09).

Kylie Daily, jr., Davenport West: Established a new school record for 5,000 meters with a runner-up finish of 19:11 at Seminole Valley Golf Course in Cedar Rapids in late September. She was 10th at MAC (20:28), 13th at the PV state qualifier (20:13) and 48th at the 4A state meet (20:00.60).

Jaylee Duncan, fr., Pleasant Valley: After not figuring into the Spartans' low five in the first couple meets of the season, Duncan made a big leap throughout the fall. She was fifth at the MAC meet (20:05), 10th at the PV state qualifier (20:06) and 60th at the 4A state meet (20:11).

Kaitlyn Knoche, sr., North Scott: Was the team's No. 3 finisher at times throughout the season, but really turned it on late in the season. She was sixth at the conference meet (20:12) and qualified for the 4A state meet after an 11th-place finish at the Dubuque state qualifier (19:16).

Mackenzie Meirhaeghe, sr., Rock Island: Placed inside the top 10 six times this season, including a season-high runner-up finish at the Geneseo Invitational. Placed fourth at the WB6 meet and regional meet before a personal best 18:40.8 to advance to state. Finished 94th at state.

Lexi Minard, jr., Pleasant Valley: The team's No. 3 runner for most of the season, Minard took fourth place at the MAC meet (19:46), eighth at the PV state qualifier (20:01) and 26th at the 4A state meet (19:37). She ran 19:36 at Wartburg for a top-25 finish.

Dylan Moeller, so., Davenport Central: Posted four wins during the season, including the Davenport City Meet, and earned all-state honors with an 11th-place finish at the 4A state meet in a personal-best 18:40.60. She was third at the MAC meet (19:27) and third at the Pleasant Valley state qualifier (19:11).

Lydia Sommer, sr., Pleasant Valley: Turned in the best and most consistent cross country season of her career as she was the Spartans' No. 2 runner. She was MAC runner-up (19:18), regional runner-up (19:04) and placed 17th at state in 19:01. She also had a top-10 finish at the prestigious Wartburg meet.

Honorable mention

Alleman: Lindsey Britton, fr., Clarissa Otstrowski, jr.

Assumption: Emerson Quick, jr.; Amelia Moore, fr.

Bettendorf: Emily See, jr.; Annabelle Evereding, so.; Kennah Block so.

Clinton: Aubrey Rivers, fr.; Camryn Sattler, jr.; Carryn Sattler, fr.; Madelyn Robinson, jr.

Davenport Central: Hannah Ford, jr.; Evelyn Barfels, jr.

Davenport North: Gabby Leibold, jr.

Geneseo: Ella Toom, jr.; Joselyn Reisner, sr., Elanor DeBlieck, so.; Jaide Flowers, sr; Jeslen Rink, so.

Moline: Karen Martinez Hernandez, fr.; Brooke Medinger, fr.; Eryn Robertson, sr.

North Scott: Bailey Boddicker, sr.; Hattie Hagedorn, sr.; Peyton Madison, jr.

Pleasant Valley: Josie Case, jr.; Sophia Foad, so.; Gretchen Highberger, sr.

Rock Island: Mary Stockdale, jr.; Norah Wright, jr.; Eva Essman, jr.