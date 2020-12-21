Quad-Cities All-Metro girls cross country team

Iowa runner of the year
Hannah Beintema, jr., Bettendorf: Repeated as Mississippi Athletic Conference champion this fall, taking the 5,000-meter race at Crow Creek Park in 19 minutes, 26 seconds. She was second at Class 4A regionals (19:16) and 18th at state meet (19:20).
Illinois runner of the year
Mattie Kindelsperger, sr., Alleman: Had a breakthrough season for the Pioneers, placing second at the Western Big 6 Conference meet in 18 minutes, 30 seconds (3 miles), winning a 1A regional title in 18:04 at Saukie Golf Course and qualifying for sectionals.
First team
Esther Brown, sr., Geneseo: Recorded a fifth-place finish at Big 6 meet (18:59), runner-up at Morris 2A regional (19:24) and seventh at Peoria Notre Dame sectional (19:13)
Bella D'Antico, so., Pleasant Valley: Was the metro's best finisher at the 4A state meet (16th place, 19:11), MAC runner-up (19:31) and third at 4A regional meet (19:26)
Laney Fitzpatrick, sr., Assumption: Iowa recruit placed fifth at MAC (20:05), seventh at 3A regional (19:42) and 24th at state meet (20:01)
Avery Magerkurth, sr., Geneseo: Team's top finisher at Big 6 meet (18:57), third at Morris 2A regional (19:29) and ninth at Peoria Notre Dame sectional (19:18)
Lizzie McVey, jr., Pleasant Valley: The Spartans' No. 2 runner came in seventh at MAC (20:16), ninth at regionals (19:55) and 29th at state meet (19:36)
Maddie Miller, jr., United Township: Team's top runner finished seventh at Big 6 meet (19:15) and was 36th at Oswego 3A regional (20:02)
Camryn Sattler, fr., Clinton: Had a very productive first season, finishing third at MAC (19:51), 12th at 4A regional in Dubuque (19:19) and placing 55th at state meet (20:00)
Emily See, fr., Bettendorf: Emerged as the Bulldogs' second runner in the second half of the season -- fourth at MAC (20:02), sixth at regionals (19:39) and 45th at state (19:52)
Honorable mention
Alleman: Caroline Adam, sr.; Tess Hendrickson, fr.; Rylee Noack, jr. Assumption: Skylar Hoffman, jr.; Morgan Jennings, jr.; Adrienne Theisen, jr. Bettendorf: Sammy Foht, sr. Davenport Central: Lily Tackett, jr. Davenport North: Kayla Overton, jr. Davenport West: Kylie Daily, fr. Geneseo: Jaide Flowers, so.; Lacey Laxton, jr. Moline: Abby Deblieck, jr. North Scott: Bailey Boddicker, so. Pleasant Valley: Josie Case, fr.; Gretchen Highberger, so.; Lexi Minard, fr.; Lydia Sommer, so. Rock Island: Mackenzie Meirhaeghe, so.
