Quad-Cities All-Metro girls cross country team

Iowa runner of the year

Hannah Beintema, jr., Bettendorf: Repeated as Mississippi Athletic Conference champion this fall, taking the 5,000-meter race at Crow Creek Park in 19 minutes, 26 seconds. She was second at Class 4A regionals (19:16) and 18th at state meet (19:20).

Illinois runner of the year

Mattie Kindelsperger, sr., Alleman: Had a breakthrough season for the Pioneers, placing second at the Western Big 6 Conference meet in 18 minutes, 30 seconds (3 miles), winning a 1A regional title in 18:04 at Saukie Golf Course and qualifying for sectionals.

First team

Esther Brown, sr., Geneseo: Recorded a fifth-place finish at Big 6 meet (18:59), runner-up at Morris 2A regional (19:24) and seventh at Peoria Notre Dame sectional (19:13)

Bella D'Antico, so., Pleasant Valley: Was the metro's best finisher at the 4A state meet (16th place, 19:11), MAC runner-up (19:31) and third at 4A regional meet (19:26)

Laney Fitzpatrick, sr., Assumption: Iowa recruit placed fifth at MAC (20:05), seventh at 3A regional (19:42) and 24th at state meet (20:01)