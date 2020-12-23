Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois boys cross country team

Runner of the year
Jacob Belha, sr., Sherrard: Captured his first individual Class 1A regional and sectional titles to cap a perfect 10-0 season, taking first place at the Alleman Regional with a time of 15 minutes, 22 seconds for 3 miles and then winning the Seneca Sectional in 16:44.5. It helped lead the Tigers to the regional team championship and a second-place sectional finish.
First team
Derek Coulter, so., Mercer County: Took second at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (17:22), finished eighth at the 1A regionals in 16:32 and finished with a 17th-place time of 17:47 at the 1A sectionals
Jacob Gibson, fr., Erie-Prophetstown: Took 16th (17:07) at the 1A regional meet to help the Panthers qualify for sectionals, where he placed 33rd (18:23)
Mike Gorey, sr., Sherrard: Finished ninth at the 1A regionals (16:39) to help the Tigers to the team title, then placed 30th at the 1A sectionals (18:17)
Dayton Hauger, sr., Sherrard: Took fourth at the 1A regionals with a time of 16:17 and went on to finish 18th at the 1A sectional meet in 17:49
Nick Janson, sr., Ridgewood: Took third at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet with a time of 17:30, then went on to place sixth at the 1A regionals (16:20) and 20th at the 1A sectionals (17:57)
Dalton Koenig-Plath, jr., Mercer County: Finished seventh (18:06) at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet, then took 14th (16:58) at the 1A regionals to help the Golden Eagles advance to sectionals, where he placed 34th (18:23)
Tommy Murray, so., Riverdale: Scored third-place 1A postseason finishes at the regional (15:27) and sectional (16:54) meets, helping the Rams finish as regional runners-up and fourth at sectionals
Landis Musser, so., Riverdale: Took fifth at the 1A regional meet with a time of 16:17, then finished 12th at the sectionals (17:36)
Briar Nevills, sr., West Carroll: Finished as a 1A regional runner-up with a time of 15:26, then posted a 17:04 at sectionals to finish in fifth place.
Colin VanStechelman, jr., Kewanee: Finished 13th at the 1A regionals with a time of 16:54, then posted a sectional time of 18:09 to finish 26th.
Alex Wilson, sr., Sherrard: Helped the Tigers to their 1A regional team title with a 10th-place finish of 16:46, then went on to finish 27th at the sectional meet (18:12)
Honorable mention
Annawan-Wethersfield: Coy McKibbon, so. Erie-Prophetstown: Andrew Bomleny, jr.; Parker Holldorf, so.; Charlie Link, fr. Mercer County: Lucas Arnold, so.; Jude Hofmann, fr. Orion: Colin Meisenburg, sr.; Luke Moen, so. Ridgewood: Fernando Avila-Rubio, fr. Riverdale: Caden Ludin, jr.; Cameron Overton, jr.; Peyton Sand, so. Sherrard: Adam Brimeyer, jr.; Jordan Maynard, sr.; Ryder Roelf, jr.