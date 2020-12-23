Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois boys cross country team

Runner of the year

Jacob Belha, sr., Sherrard: Captured his first individual Class 1A regional and sectional titles to cap a perfect 10-0 season, taking first place at the Alleman Regional with a time of 15 minutes, 22 seconds for 3 miles and then winning the Seneca Sectional in 16:44.5. It helped lead the Tigers to the regional team championship and a second-place sectional finish.

First team

Derek Coulter, so., Mercer County: Took second at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (17:22), finished eighth at the 1A regionals in 16:32 and finished with a 17th-place time of 17:47 at the 1A sectionals

Jacob Gibson, fr., Erie-Prophetstown: Took 16th (17:07) at the 1A regional meet to help the Panthers qualify for sectionals, where he placed 33rd (18:23)

Mike Gorey, sr., Sherrard: Finished ninth at the 1A regionals (16:39) to help the Tigers to the team title, then placed 30th at the 1A sectionals (18:17)

Dayton Hauger, sr., Sherrard: Took fourth at the 1A regionals with a time of 16:17 and went on to finish 18th at the 1A sectional meet in 17:49