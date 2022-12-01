Quad Cities All-Western Illinois Boys Cross Country Team

Runner of the year

Tommy Murray, Riverdale

Murray repeated as the Three Rivers Conference individual champion with a time of 15 minutes, 41.31 seconds. He went on to do the same at the IHSA Class 1A Rock Falls Regional as he won his second straight regional title in 15:19. The senior earned his first individual sectional championship at Oregon, winning with a time of 16:07.30, before capping his prep career with his second straight all-state medal with a third-place finish of 15:05.15 at Peoria's Detweiller Park.

In addition to his Three Rivers, regional and sectional titles and third-place state finish, Murray also scored regular-season titles at the Illinois-Iowa Border Wars Invitational, the Oregon Open, the Erie-Prophetstown Panther Invite and Peoria Heights' Patriot Invite. He helped the Rams to conference and regional title repeats, their first sectional team title and a second-place finish at state.

First team

Lucas Arnold, sr., Mercer County: Took fourth at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (16:46.5) and was ninth at the Rock Falls Regional (16:39); his 24th-place time of 17:41.00 at the Oregon Sectional helped the Golden Eagles qualify for state, where he placed 164th (17:43.92).

Fernando Avila-Rubio, jr., Ridgewood: Finished sixth at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet in 17:40.1, then qualified for the Oregon Sectional with a 12th-place finish (18:32.10) at the 1A Seneca Regional. At sectionals, he finished 32nd in 17:57.70.

Derek Coulter, sr., Mercer County: Repeated as the Lincoln Trail Conference individual champion with a time of 16:20.1, then finished fifth at the Rock Falls Regional in 16:24 and placed 15th at the Oregon Sectional in 17:23.90, wrapping up the season with a 52nd-place finish at the 1A state meet (16:37.32).

Lucas Dreisbach, jr., Erie-Prophetstown: Finished 12th at the Three Rivers meet in 17:36.31 to earn an all-conference medal, then placed 17th at the Rock Falls Regional in 16:54 to help the Panthers qualify for the Oregon Sectional, where he finished 30th in 17:50.30.

Jacob Gibson, jr., Erie-Prophetstown: Also an all-conference runner at the Three Rivers meet, placing 13th with a time of 17:41.56, Gibson finished 19th at the Rock Falls Regional in 17:13 before ending his season with a 43rd-place run of 18:12.90 at the Oregon Sectional.

Landis Musser, sr., Riverdale: Finished as runner-up at the Three Rivers Conference meet (16:06.56), the Rock Falls Regional (15:36) and the Oregon Sectional (16:13.20), then went on to earn his first all-state medal in Peoria by finishing in 11th place with a time of 15:48.86.

Peyton Sand, sr., Riverdale: Bolstered a strong Rams lineup with third-place finishes at the Three Rivers Conference (16:44.78) and Rock Falls Regional (16:09) meets, then placed fifth at the Oregon Sectional in 16:55.60 and finished with an all-state run of 16:02.84, placing 19th in Peoria.

Karson Shrum, so., Annawan-Wethersfield: Scored top-10 finishes at the Lincoln Trail Conference and Seneca Regional meets, finishing seventh at both meets with a LTC time of 17:49.3 and a regional time of 18:17.00. He finished 41st at the Oregon Sectional with a time of 18:11.40.

Corbin Sturgill, jr., Mercer County: Took fifth at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (17:13.1) to help the Golden Eagles repeat as team champions, then placed 15th at the Rock Falls Regional (16:49) and 16th at the Oregon Sectional (17:24.60). At state, he finished 79th (16:55.00) to help MerCo finish 22nd in the 1A team standings.

Honorable mention

Annawan-Wethersfield: Aiden Earley, jr.; Noah Feltner, fr. Erie-Prophetstown: Victor Bonnell, so.; Charlie Link, jr. Galva: Ian Pacheco, fr. Kewanee: Dylan Rainwater, sr. Mercer County: Jack McKnight, so.; Blair Wilkerson, sr. Morrison: Evan Scott, sr. Riverdale: Braeden Bode, fr.; Mitchell Hasenour, sr.; Cael Hinde, jr. Sherrard: Parker Hann, sr. West Carroll: Roscoe Davies, fr.