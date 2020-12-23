Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls cross country team

Runner of the year

Kennady Anderson, fr., Annawan-Wethersfield: The first-year competitor was undefeated in all of her regular-season meets, including winning the Lincoln Trail Conference individual championship with a time of 19 minutes, 58 seconds. She went on to place second at the Class 1A Alleman Regional (18:38) and seventh at the Seneca Sectional (20:21).

First team

Maryn Bollinger, sr., Orion: Placed 15th at the 1A regionals (20:20) and 31st at the sectionals (21:46), helped the Chargers to qualify for sectionals as a full squad

Dylan Chandler, jr., Erie-Prophetstown: Finished 12th at the 1A regionals (20:01) and took 26th at the sectional meet (21:36)

Kendra Downing, so., Ridgewood: Runner-up at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet with a time of 20:47 and took third at the 1A regionals in 19:20), helping the Spartans qualify for sectionals as a team; she finished 14th in 21:00 at the sectional meet.

Maddie Hofmann, fr., Mercer County: Finished eighth at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (22:09), then took 17th at the 1A regionals (20:42) and 34th at the sectional meet (21:55)