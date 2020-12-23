Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls cross country team

Runner of the year
Kennady Anderson, fr., Annawan-Wethersfield: The first-year competitor was undefeated in all of her regular-season meets, including winning the Lincoln Trail Conference individual championship with a time of 19 minutes, 58 seconds. She went on to place second at the Class 1A Alleman Regional (18:38) and seventh at the Seneca Sectional (20:21).
First team
Maryn Bollinger, sr., Orion: Placed 15th at the 1A regionals (20:20) and 31st at the sectionals (21:46), helped the Chargers to qualify for sectionals as a full squad
Dylan Chandler, jr., Erie-Prophetstown: Finished 12th at the 1A regionals (20:01) and took 26th at the sectional meet (21:36)
Kendra Downing, so., Ridgewood: Runner-up at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet with a time of 20:47 and took third at the 1A regionals in 19:20), helping the Spartans qualify for sectionals as a team; she finished 14th in 21:00 at the sectional meet.
Maddie Hofmann, fr., Mercer County: Finished eighth at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (22:09), then took 17th at the 1A regionals (20:42) and 34th at the sectional meet (21:55)
Danielle Johnson, so., Annawan-Wethersfield: Finished seventh at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (22:08) and 18th at the 1A regional meet (20:42), going on to finish 53rd (22:44) at sectionals.
Eden Mueller, so., Mercer County: Finished eighth at the 1A regionals in 19:49 to help the Golden Eagles qualify for sectionals, where she took 18th with a time of 21:11.
Izzy Nordstrom, jr., Orion: Took 10th at the 1A regional meet with a time of 19:56 and finished 35th at the sectionals in 21:57
Miranda Reed, fr., Ridgewood: Helped the Spartans win the Lincoln Trail Conference team title by taking fourth in 21:11, then went on to place ninth (19:49) at the 1A regional meet and 21st (21:19) at sectionals.
Sophia Santiago, fr., Mercer County: Took 13th (22:13) at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet to help the Golden Eagles place third, then finished 19th at the 1A regionals (20:49) and 37th at the sectional meet (22:06)
Emma Seiboldt, so., Mid-County: Finished 10th at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet with a time of 22:13, went on to qualify for the 1A sectionals with a 21st-place regional time of 20:52
Olivia Thomsen, fr., Orion: Had a pair of 13th-place postseason finishes, posting a time of 20:04 at the 1A regionals and 20:51 at the sectional meet
Honorable mention
Annawan-Wethersfield: Cora Rusk, sr. Erie-Prophetstown: Jordan Robinson, sr. Kewanee: Natalee Martin, fr. Mercer County: Bailey Hardin, jr.; Olivia Hucke, jr.; Cora Whitenack, so. Orion: Kiliegh Burge, sr.; Melaina Meisenburg, so. Ridgewood: Lauren Anderson, sr.; Brooklyn Humphrey, so.; Kira Messerly, fr. Rockridge: Chey Leaich, jr. Sherrard: Sarah Gibson, so.; Addison Knox, jr.; Madison Mathis, fr.