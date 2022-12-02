Quad Cities All-Western Illinois Girls Cross Country Team

Runner of the year

Kennady Anderson, Annawan-Wethersfield

Anderson earned her third consecutive Lincoln Trail Conference individual championship with a time of 18 minutes, 42.3 seconds and capped her season with a personal-best time of 17:45.66 at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Peoria, earning her a fourth-place finish and her second all-state medal.

The Wethersfield High School junior finished fourth at the Seneca Regional (20:16.00) and eighth at the Oregon Sectional (19:39.40).

During the regular season, Anderson took first place at the A-W Titan Invitational and Galesburg's Silver Streak Invitational, second at the Elmwood Invitational and sixth at Bureau Valley's Dale Donner Invitational, all while splitting time with Wethersfield's 1A regional-champion volleyball team.

First team

Tori Browning, fr., Sherrard: Pieced together a solid rookie season, finishing seventh and earning all-conference at the Three Rivers meet (21:47.50). She placed 11th at the 1A Rock Falls Regional (20:37), missing a top-10 finish by four seconds. She helped the Tigers qualify for state by taking 34th at the Oregon Sectional (21:46.80) and finished 133rd at state (20:26.33).

Emily Downing, fr., Ridgewood: Scored third-place finishes at the Lincoln Trail Conference (18:57.1), Seneca Regional (19:58.40) and Oregon Sectional (19:14.50) meets, capping her rookie season with an all-state medal after placing 13th at the 1A state meet with a time of 18:13.12.

Kendra Downing, sr., Ridgewood: Helped the Spartans to the Lincoln Trail Conference team title with a seventh-place finish of 20:23.4, then took 12th at the 1A Seneca Regional (21:45.50) to help Ridgewood place third and advance to the Oregon Sectional, where she ended with a 20th-place finish (21:02.50).

Anika Duhs, sr., Orion: Claimed fourth at the Three Rivers Conference meet with a time of 21:12.62, then advanced out of the 1A Rock Falls Regional with a ninth-place finish of 20:24, ending with a 36th-place showing at the Oregon Sectional (21:54.10).

Ingrid Hays, so., Mercer County: Finished 10th at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (20:58.9) to help the Golden Eagles to a second-place finish, then took 13th at the 1A Rock Falls Regional (20:43) as MerCo took third and qualified for the Oregon Sectional, where she finished 31st (21:33.70).

Eden Mueller, sr., Mercer County: Followed up a second-place finish at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet (18:50.3) with her first individual regional title at Rock Falls (18:17), a fifth-place showing at the Oregon Sectional (19:30.50) and ninth place and all-state at the 1A state meet (18:01.57).

Miranda Reed, jr., Ridgewood: Took fifth at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet in 19:56.8, then placed ninth at the Seneca Regional in 20:57.70 and qualified for state with a 16th-place showing of 20:40.20 at the Oregon Sectional. She finished 109th at state (20:00.83).

Hailie Shemek, sr., Sherrard: Helped the Tigers repeat as Three Rivers Conference champions with a second-place meet time of 20:23.66, then finished sixth at the 1A Rock Falls Regional (19:46) and 29th at the Oregon Sectional (21:30.10) to help Sherrard qualify for state as a team.

Olivia Thomsen, jr., Orion: Repeated as the Three Rivers Conference individual champion with a time of 19:43.56, then placed second at the 1A Rock Falls Regional with an 18:32 clocking.

Honorable mention

Annawan-Wethersfield: Danielle Johnson, sr. Erie-Prophetstown: Clara Ashdown, jr.; Jillian Norman, jr.; Chloe Slock, so. Galva: Emma Farmer, so. Kewanee: Natalee Martin, jr.; Esmeralda Martinez, fr. Mercer County: Sophia Santiago, jr.; Mia Ward, sr. Morrison: Emma Christin, fr. Ridgewood: Kira Messerly, jr. Riverdale: Ava Phelps, jr.; Mattea Wuest, jr. Rockridge: Charlie Edwards, so.; Brinley Dunnett, jr.; Aryanna Stahr, fr. Sherrard: Nadia Anderson, so.; Beth Churchill, so.; Sarah Gibson, sr.