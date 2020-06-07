Quad-Cities' Male Team of the Year: Tipton cross country

Caleb Shumaker led Tipton with a third-place finish overall and Jackson Edens, who ran at Green Mountain-Garwin the season before, was 14th.

Tipton had four seniors among its top seven in Edens, Olseen, Pelzer and Landan Hill, all which plan to run at Iowa colleges this fall.

"The group of seniors we had, we're going to miss them dearly," Walsh said. "They've been running together since middle school and kept pushing each other. It was neat to see them grow up, to see them get faster and to leave their high school careers like that."

Tipton was ranked No. 1 all season. With the exception of a second-place finish to Class 4A Iowa City Liberty at a meet early in the season, the Tigers won every competition. In addition to the River Valley Conference title, Tipton had six of the top nine finishers at the district meet to prevail by 90 points.

"Looking back, we felt dominant, but in the heat of the battle, we always went against strong competition," Walsh said. "We were going against a lot of 3A and 4A schools and never felt superior to them. We just raised our game and gauged ourselves more on the 3A and 4A schools than people (in our class)."