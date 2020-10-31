Quarantine can't keep Alleman girls from strong sectional finish

MARSEILLES — In the week leading up to Saturday's Class 1A Seneca Sectional meet, the Alleman girls cross country squad was building up its hopes for a strong ending to its season.
But after a practice run on the sectional course here this past Wednesday, those hopes took a hit when Pioneer head coach Scott Stoll found out that two of his senior standouts, regional champion Mattie Kindelsperger and Caroline Adam, had to go into COVID-19 quarantine along with four members of the Alleman boys squad.
"Another student tested positive, and six of our athletes had sat within 6 feet of him and had to go into quarantine starting Thursday," said Stoll. "We were up here running on Wednesday and on the way back, we got some bad news."
As it turned out, the final meet of the pandemic-altered season provided the Pioneers with a finish to be proud of. Led by freshman Tess Hendrickson's top 10 performance, Alleman tallied 164 points to finish fifth out of 14 teams at the Seneca FFA Land Lab.
"We probably wouldn't have beaten Winnebago," Stoll said of the sectional team champions, which dominated with six runners in the top 10, "but I think we could've had an individual champion and a real solid second-place finish. It still was nice to get some redemption today."
After helping Alleman win the regional team title last weekend, Hendrickson capped her rookie prep campaign by covering the 3-mile Land Lab circuit in 20:33.3, good for ninth-place.
"I knew the course was challenging, but I was hoping to get under 20 minutes," she said. "It was a goal of mine, but the time I had, I'm happy with the effort I put out there. I pushed up the hills and did my best."
Junior teammate Rylee Noack bolstered Hendrickson's performance by placing 15th with a 21:01.5 clocking. More importantly, Noack's top 15 run helped Alleman hold off Orion (176 points) for the final top 5 team spot.
Under normal circumstances, that fifth-place finish would have booked the Pioneers a spot at the IHSA state meet in Peoria. With no state meet this fall, Saturday's finish will instead be something to build on for next fall.
"This race showed us the possibilities for next year," Noack said, "what we can accomplish when we work together. It was tough for us not to have Maddie and Caroline, but even though they were not here, they were still inspiring us."
Top 10 for A-W's Anderson: Normally a volleyball player in the fall, Annawan-Wethersfield freshman Kennady Anderson has quickly taken to cross country, and last week's regional runner-up capped a successful debut season Saturday as the top local finisher. She took seventh with a time of 20:21.8.
"I knew this was a tough course, so I wasn't expecting to get that good of a time," said the individual Lincoln Trail Conference winner. "Getting seventh, I'm definitely happy."
Following sixth-place Orion was Mercer County (seventh, 188 points) and Ridgewood (eighth, 213 points), with each team placing one runner in the top 20.
For the Chargers, freshman Olivia Thomson (20:51.2) topped Spartan sophomore Kendra Downing (21:00.3) by nine seconds for 13th place, while Golden Eagles' sophomore Eden Mueller took 18th with a 21:11.6 clocking. Downing's freshman teammate Miranda Reed (21:19.9) took 21st, missing a top 20 place by just over three seconds.
