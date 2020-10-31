Quarantine can't keep Alleman girls from strong sectional finish

MARSEILLES — In the week leading up to Saturday's Class 1A Seneca Sectional meet, the Alleman girls cross country squad was building up its hopes for a strong ending to its season.

But after a practice run on the sectional course here this past Wednesday, those hopes took a hit when Pioneer head coach Scott Stoll found out that two of his senior standouts, regional champion Mattie Kindelsperger and Caroline Adam, had to go into COVID-19 quarantine along with four members of the Alleman boys squad.

"Another student tested positive, and six of our athletes had sat within 6 feet of him and had to go into quarantine starting Thursday," said Stoll. "We were up here running on Wednesday and on the way back, we got some bad news."

As it turned out, the final meet of the pandemic-altered season provided the Pioneers with a finish to be proud of. Led by freshman Tess Hendrickson's top 10 performance, Alleman tallied 164 points to finish fifth out of 14 teams at the Seneca FFA Land Lab.

"We probably wouldn't have beaten Winnebago," Stoll said of the sectional team champions, which dominated with six runners in the top 10, "but I think we could've had an individual champion and a real solid second-place finish. It still was nice to get some redemption today."