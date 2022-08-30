Rams looking to improve on 2021's success

PORT BYRON — It will be a challenge for the Riverdale High School boys' cross country squad to top last fall's success.

But it is a challenge that the Rams are more than ready to face head-on.

The 2021 prep campaign was a historic one for the program. Not only did the Rams win their first Three Rivers Conference team title since 2004, they went on to capture the program's first IHSA postseason crown at the 1A Rock Falls Regional.

From there, Riverdale finished second at the Oregon Sectional to advance to the state meet in Peoria for the first time as a full squad. There, the Rams placed 11th, finishing 20 points shy of a top 10 finish.

With the majority of last season's lineup returning, Riverdale coach Kevin Claus feels that his team is primed to build on what it accomplished last fall.

"They're super-ready," Claus stated. "This year's team is more prepared than ever before. The majority of our team members ran over the summer more than they had before, and that all starts with great senior leadership."

That would be senior co-captains Tommy Murray, Landis Musser and Peyton Sand. That trio was there when Riverdale restored its cross country program in 2019 and have progressed with the program over the years.

"They were the first three to come out in 2019, and it's been cool to see them grow up and get better over the years," said Claus, a 2013 Riverdale graduate and former cross country standout there and at Augustana College. "As captains, they keep everyone engaged, give out good advice and are good teammates.

"They're the cornerstone of what we want to do this season."

At last year's regional meet, the trio finished one-two-three, with Murray taking the individual championship in 15:30.27, followed by Musser (15:40.93) and Sand (16:17.72). That was a repeat of their respective finishes at the TRAC meet, which Murray won in 16:10.1.

Murray then took second at the Oregon Sectional, less than three seconds behind Amboy senior standout Brock Loftus, with Musser bagging a fifth-place finish. At state, Murray posted the second-best finish by a Riverdale runner by placing ninth and earning an all-state medal. Musser (24th place) also earned all-state status.

That trio helped Riverdale open the 2022 season on a high note last week by winning the Moline Invitational team title for the first time. In ’21, the Rams finished second behind Quincy at Empire Park in Hampton.

"That's always one of our favorite meets," said Claus. "It's a short drive for us, so we look at it as being like a home meet, and as it happens, some of the best teams in the Quad-Cities go there.

"In 2019, we started with four boys and one girl; three years later, we show up with a full boys' team and win the meet after finishing second by two points to Quincy last year. We're pretty excited about that."

Although the Rams did graduate two strong seniors in Caden Ludin and Cameron Overton, both top 10 finishers at the ’21 Three Rivers meet, Claus feels that the Moline Invite title is just the start of bigger and better things.

"It's a great starting point," he said. "We've got our biggest team ever, with 13 boys and five girls. There's better things still to come for us, once we get into the season, the weather starts getting cooler and we get used to racing again.

"We want to improve on what we did last year, and winning sectionals and getting a higher finish at state would definitely be cool."