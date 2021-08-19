 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridgewood girls set for continued cross country success
0 Comments
topical alert
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY | AREA PREVIEW

Ridgewood girls set for continued cross country success

  • 0
102420-qc-spt-regional xc-084

Ridgewood's Kendra Downing crosses the finish line to take third at the girls cross country meet at Saukie Golf Course on Saturday in Rock Island.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Making the most of the season it was allowed, the Ridgewood girls' cross country squad enjoyed tremendous success last fall.

But perhaps the best part of a season that included a Lincoln Trail Conference championship is that it could be just the beginning of greater things for the Spartans.

With Lauren Anderson and Anna Paul the only members of the Spartans' LTC title team gone due to graduation, the potential for an ever bigger season is there for the AlWood/Cambridge co-op not only this fall, but next season and possibly for several years to come as well.

That starts with Ridgewood's nucleus of junior No. 1 runner Kendra Downing and sophomore and No. 2 harrier Miranda Reed. Both posted top 5 finishes at the conference meet and were top 10 competitors at last year's IHSA Class 1A Alleman Regional meet, where the Spartans finished third.

"Kendra and I have a good process going on; we've become real good running buddies," said Reed, whose LTC time of 21:11 earned her fourth place, before trimming that down to 19:49 to take ninth at regionals.

"Both of us definitely want to try to push our teammates to do better. I think last year was very motivating; it's pushed us to practice harder and do better for the upcoming season."

That season starts on Tuesday at the Rock Falls Invitational. For the lion's share of this Ridgewood team, it will also be the start of a season full of new experiences, particularly after last year's COVID-altered campaign.

"Going back to the normal we had in 2019, the kids are really looking forward to that," said Ridgewood co-coach Al Steider, who shares the cross country co-op's head-coaching duties with Karen Clark. "A lot of them have not really had the big meets, invites and meets like that."

After a 2020 in which she was the LTC runner-up with a time of 20:47 — finishing behind only Annawan-Wethersfield phenom Kennady Anderson — followed by a third-place, 19:20 clocking at regionals, Downing is particularly excited about the return to a full schedule.

That includes not only the large-scale meets but a full-fledged postseason, culminating in the Nov. 6 state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

"I'm really looking forward to having some of those bigger meets again, having more people to chase," Downing stated. "I'd really like to break 19 minutes this year, but I'm really looking forward to seeing how the team does this year, because I feel like we've got a really good one.

"We've got a lot of girls out, and they've all improved over the summer. I'm excited to see what we can do."

ILLINOIS AREA GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Conference meet: Sept. 28 at Bureau Valley High School, Manlius. *Defending team champion: Orion. *Defending individual champion: Maryn Bollinger, Orion. *Note: The 2020 Three Rivers co-ed meet was canceled because of COVID-19.

Teams to watch: Even with the loss of Bollinger to graduation, Orion looks to remain in solid shape as it defends its 2019 conference meet championship. The Chargers return a pair of top 15 regional finishers from last fall, led by senior and top 10 performer Izzy Nordstrom, and had a solid postseason showing by placing fourth at regionals and sixth at the sectional meet. ... Sherrard returns its entire postseason lineup and could forge a significant challenge for the conference title, while Erie-Prophetstown could also find itself in the picture.

Individuals to watch: Orion's Nordstrom followed up a 10th-place, 19:56 regional effort by taking 35th at the sectional meet with a 21:57.3 clocking, while her sophomore teammate Olivia Thomsen looks to build off an impressive rookie campaign that saw her place 13th at both the regional and sectional competitions. ... E-P senior Dylan Chandler, whose 20:01 effort landed her in 12th at regionals and clinched a sectional berth, looks to build on that success. ... For Sherrard, the duo of senior Addison Knox and junior Sarah Gibson placed 22nd and 25th, respectively, at regionals and will be the Tigers' nucleus, with Knox the lone senior.

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE

Conference meet: Oct. 7 at Midland Golf Club, Kewanee (hosted by Annawan-Wethersfield). Defending team champion: Ridgewood. Defending individual champion: Kennady Anderson, Annawan-Wethersfield.

Teams to watch: With their entire roster back from a team that followed up a conference championship with a third-place regional finish and an eighth-place sectional effort, Ridgewood's Spartans have their sights set first on repeating as LTC champions, followed by a lengthy postseason run. However, Stark County will look to continue to challenge for conference supremacy; the Lady Rebels finished just six points behind Ridgewood at last fall's conference meet before besting the Spartans (also by six) to finish second behind regional champion Alleman. ... Mercer County took fifth at the regional race and was seventh out of 14 sectional teams, and with its lineup back could also be a force to reckon with.

Individuals to watch: Reigning LTC champion Anderson, who finished just under 20 minutes (19:58) to top the conference field as a freshman and a first-time cross country participant, will have plenty of challengers for her title, a group that could also include junior Titan Danielle Johnson as well as Stark County senior Alyssa Dyken. ... Ridgewood's one-two punch of junior Kendra Downing and sophomore Miranda Reed finished second and fourth, respectively, at the LTC meet, and both earned top 10 regional finishes; Downing placed third at the regional meet. Sophomore Kira Messerly and junior Brooklyn Humphrey also strengthen the Spartan lineup. ... For Mercer County, junior Eden Mueller is coming off a strong season highlighted by an eighth-place, 19:42 effort at regionals and an 18th-place clocking of 21:11.6 at the sectional meet; sophomore teammates Maddie Hofmann (17th place) and Sophia Santiago (19th) were both top 20 regional performers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News