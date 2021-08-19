Ridgewood girls set for continued cross country success

Making the most of the season it was allowed, the Ridgewood girls' cross country squad enjoyed tremendous success last fall.

But perhaps the best part of a season that included a Lincoln Trail Conference championship is that it could be just the beginning of greater things for the Spartans.

With Lauren Anderson and Anna Paul the only members of the Spartans' LTC title team gone due to graduation, the potential for an ever bigger season is there for the AlWood/Cambridge co-op not only this fall, but next season and possibly for several years to come as well.

That starts with Ridgewood's nucleus of junior No. 1 runner Kendra Downing and sophomore and No. 2 harrier Miranda Reed. Both posted top 5 finishes at the conference meet and were top 10 competitors at last year's IHSA Class 1A Alleman Regional meet, where the Spartans finished third.

"Kendra and I have a good process going on; we've become real good running buddies," said Reed, whose LTC time of 21:11 earned her fourth place, before trimming that down to 19:49 to take ninth at regionals.

"Both of us definitely want to try to push our teammates to do better. I think last year was very motivating; it's pushed us to practice harder and do better for the upcoming season."