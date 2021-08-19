Ridgewood girls set for continued cross country success

Making the most of the season it was allowed, the Ridgewood girls' cross country squad enjoyed tremendous success last fall.
But perhaps the best part of a season that included a Lincoln Trail Conference championship is that it could be just the beginning of greater things for the Spartans.
With Lauren Anderson and Anna Paul the only members of the Spartans' LTC title team gone due to graduation, the potential for an ever bigger season is there for the AlWood/Cambridge co-op not only this fall, but next season and possibly for several years to come as well.
That starts with Ridgewood's nucleus of junior No. 1 runner Kendra Downing and sophomore and No. 2 harrier Miranda Reed. Both posted top 5 finishes at the conference meet and were top 10 competitors at last year's IHSA Class 1A Alleman Regional meet, where the Spartans finished third.
"Kendra and I have a good process going on; we've become real good running buddies," said Reed, whose LTC time of 21:11 earned her fourth place, before trimming that down to 19:49 to take ninth at regionals.
"Both of us definitely want to try to push our teammates to do better. I think last year was very motivating; it's pushed us to practice harder and do better for the upcoming season."
That season starts on Tuesday at the Rock Falls Invitational. For the lion's share of this Ridgewood team, it will also be the start of a season full of new experiences, particularly after last year's COVID-altered campaign.
"Going back to the normal we had in 2019, the kids are really looking forward to that," said Ridgewood co-coach Al Steider, who shares the cross country co-op's head-coaching duties with Karen Clark. "A lot of them have not really had the big meets, invites and meets like that."
After a 2020 in which she was the LTC runner-up with a time of 20:47 — finishing behind only Annawan-Wethersfield phenom Kennady Anderson — followed by a third-place, 19:20 clocking at regionals, Downing is particularly excited about the return to a full schedule.
That includes not only the large-scale meets but a full-fledged postseason, culminating in the Nov. 6 state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
"I'm really looking forward to having some of those bigger meets again, having more people to chase," Downing stated. "I'd really like to break 19 minutes this year, but I'm really looking forward to seeing how the team does this year, because I feel like we've got a really good one.
"We've got a lot of girls out, and they've all improved over the summer. I'm excited to see what we can do."