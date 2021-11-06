Riverdale boys, A-W's Anderson shine in state cross country debuts

PEORIA — Saturday morning saw several of the area's premier cross country talents rising along with the sun.
Making their debuts at the IHSA Class 1A state meet, both the Riverdale boys' squad and Annawan-Wethersfield sophomore phenom Kennady Anderson shined just as brightly.
In the 1A girls' race that got proceedings underway at Detweiller Park, Anderson turned in a personal-best time of 18:29.31, good enough to earn her an All-State finish by placing 24th.
"My goal was to definitely get top 25," she said. "I'd never ran at Detweiller before; every time we ran there, I had a volleyball tournament on the same day. Everyone told me it was a fast course, so I was hoping to get a P.R."
Unlike last fall, Anderson juggled cross country and volleyball schedules, playing a key role in the latter sport for a Wethersfield squad that posted a 23-12 record.
"It was definitely difficult," she said. "I was nervous that I wouldn't get top 25, especially since all of my cross country training was on a treadmill, and not outdoors. I didn't go to any practices until last week, so it was mostly running on my own.
"I was really nervous, running against the best in the state. I just wanted to give it my all."
In the 1A boys' meet, the Rams marked their first appearance at Detweiller by finishing 11th out of 30 teams. Their score of 324 points finished just 20 shy of a top 10 team showing.
Junior standout Tommy Murray led the way for Riverdale with the best showing of any local runner. He finished in ninth place after covering the three-mile course in 15:17.01, less than a second off his career best.
"We were never disappointed with (11th place)," said Murray. "I'm proud of the team and all of the work we put in, and all the love we share for the sport. I was happy we got to go to state in the first place. We've only been around since 2019, so to get here that fast is a monumental achievement.
"I was really shooting to break 15 minutes, but I wasn't able to do it. Place-wise, I'm really happy with (ninth). Where I expected to be is where I ended up being."
Murray's junior teammate Landis Musser also joined the All-State rankings, hitting the finish line in 15:33.91 to finish 24th.
That doubles the list of Riverdale boys' runners to earn All-State, as Murray and Musser join two-time All-Stater Dorian Ulrey (2004, ’05) and Josh Moshier (’06).
"In the back of my mind, I was aiming for Brock," Musser said of Amboy senior and sectional winner Brock Loftus, who ended up in 26th place. "I knew he had a chance to be All-State. Every time I race Brock, I want to be close to him, and I figured I could get him (Saturday).
"Doing that today, I had a lot of emotions, and a lot of pride."
1A roundup: Another team making its state debut was the Mercer County girls' squad, and the Golden Eagles finished in 20th place in the 1A competition, led by junior Eden Mueller's 48th-place, 18:59.10 clocking.
Mueller finished one spot ahead of Ridgewood sophomore Miranda Reed, who turned in a time of 18:59.30 in her first state meet. Another first-time state competitor, Orion sophomore Olivia Thomsen, posted a time of 19:29.97 to finish 90th.
Sherrard finished 28th in the girls' team standings with a score of 645 points, led by sophomore Madison Mathis (144th place, 20:08.13).
In the 1A boys' meet, Erie-Prophetstown (777 points) finished 30th behind the sophomore duo of Jacob Gibson (181st, 17:12.96) and Lucas Dreisbach (182nd, 17:13.42). Individually, Kewanee senior Colin Vanstechelman put up a time of 16:49.30 to finish 136th out of 260 runners.
2A roundup: In Saturday's Class 2A boys' meet, the Geneseo Maple Leafs finished in 25th place among 28 teams with a score of 575 points as junior Gavin Allison (16:10.89) cracked the top 100 with a 96th-place finish.
The Lady Leafs' junior standout Jaide Flowers finished in 108th place with a 19:17.22 clocking. Also from the Western Big 6, Galesburg junior Briana Admire posted a 19:14.39 clocking to finish 103rd.