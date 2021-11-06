Riverdale boys, A-W's Anderson shine in state cross country debuts

Junior standout Tommy Murray led the way for Riverdale with the best showing of any local runner. He finished in ninth place after covering the three-mile course in 15:17.01, less than a second off his career best.

"We were never disappointed with (11th place)," said Murray. "I'm proud of the team and all of the work we put in, and all the love we share for the sport. I was happy we got to go to state in the first place. We've only been around since 2019, so to get here that fast is a monumental achievement.

"I was really shooting to break 15 minutes, but I wasn't able to do it. Place-wise, I'm really happy with (ninth). Where I expected to be is where I ended up being."

Murray's junior teammate Landis Musser also joined the All-State rankings, hitting the finish line in 15:33.91 to finish 24th.

That doubles the list of Riverdale boys' runners to earn All-State, as Murray and Musser join two-time All-Stater Dorian Ulrey (2004, ’05) and Josh Moshier (’06).

"In the back of my mind, I was aiming for Brock," Musser said of Amboy senior and sectional winner Brock Loftus, who ended up in 26th place. "I knew he had a chance to be All-State. Every time I race Brock, I want to be close to him, and I figured I could get him (Saturday).