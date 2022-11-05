Riverdale boys' harriers just miss a state title

PEORIA — While acknowledging the strength of its competition here Saturday, the Riverdale boys' cross country squad had one fixed goal in mind.

Returning to Detweiller Park for the IHSA Class 1A state meet after last year's 11th-place finish, the Rams were taking aim for the summit.

Ultimately, Riverdale fell just short of its first state championship, but was more than happy with Saturday's second-place performance. The Rams tallied 130 points, finishing 17 behind first-place Chicago DePaul College Prep.

"It's amazing," Riverdale senior standout Tommy Murray said. "Four years ago, we started from nothing, and now we're at the top, or almost at the top.

"I'm very excited and happy, and I'm excited to see what happens in the future for this program."

Winner of the Three Rivers Conference, Rock Falls Regional and Oregon Sectional meets, Murray ended his prep career by placing third in 15 minutes, 5.55 seconds, just two seconds shy of a personal best. It is his second all-state medal after finishing ninth here in 2021.

"I'm super happy. This is about as good as I expected," he said. "This is awesome. The back stretch, there were a lot of big gusts of wind and it was getting very muddy, so it was hard to get good footing. But the race felt good to me; it felt fun."

Fellow senior Landis Musser just missed a top-10 finish as he placed 11th with 15:49.40, less than a second short of top 10 status. Still, he joined the Rams' growing club of all-state cross country competitors.

"It was hard to get your footing out there, but this was the last race. That's all there is to it," Musser said. "Everyone came out and did what they had to do, and they left it all out there. That was the way to go out. Now, we're second in the state, and just a few points away from winning it."

From the start, Riverdale came in with the belief that the state championship was there for the taking.

"One hundred percent," Musser stated. "We signed up for that from the start. If we ran our race, the title would be ours. We came up short, but I'm still happy."

Also leaving Detweiller Park in a happy frame of mind was another of the Rams' potent senior trio, Peyton Sand. Finishing 20th with a time of 16:03.45, he joined Musser as a first-time all-state medalist; the duo are the fourth and fifth Riverdale runners to be so honored.

"Without a doubt, this is the best race I've ever ran," Sand said. "I had no idea what place I was in until the last quarter-mile. That was when I thought, I've got to go. I caught Rockford Christian's No. 2 guy (Weston Forward, who placed 25th) and ran the race like I wanted to."

While he will find his senior nucleus — who have been with the program since its revival in 2019 — difficult to replace, Riverdale head coach Kevin Claus could not think of a better way for the trio to end their high school careers.

"Those three have been here from the start, so this is only fitting," Claus said. "I couldn't envision a better way to end than with all of them getting an all-state medal."

For his part, Musser believes that the younger Rams can take the torch and continue to thrive in years to come.

"There's so much growth to be had, and this shows what hard work can do for you," he said. "We've got plenty of dedicated guys coming back, and I think we're going to be even better."

Golden Eagles finish 22nd: Also competing here as a full team in Class 1A was Lincoln Trail Conference champion Mercer County. The Golden Eagles tallied 592 points to finish 22nd out of 30 teams.

The top MerCo placer was senior and LTC individual champion Derek Coulter, who finished 52nd with a time of 16:37.72.

2A: Geneseo's Gehl, Rocky's Regur both top 100: In the Class 2A boys' state competition, Western Big 6 rivals Geneseo and Rock Island were unable to factor into the team race.

The Maple Leafs finished 23rd out of 28 teams with a score of 554 points, with the Rocks finishing in 28th place with 650 points.

Individually, each team had one runner place among the top 100 individuals in the 236-runner field. Another Big 6 runner, Sterling senior Dale Johnson, finished second in 15:06.35.

For Geneseo, sophomore Dylan Gehl posted a time of 16:44.45 to finish in 66th place. Rocky was led by junior Ian Regur, who hit the finish line in 16:57.52 to end up in 89th place.