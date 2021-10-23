Riverdale boys roll to first regional cross country title

ROCK FALLS — Saturday was a day of firsts for the Riverdale boys' cross country squad and its top runner.
Junior standout Tommy Murray followed up his first individual Three Rivers Conference title with his first regional win, and in so doing helped lead the Rams to their first IHSA postseason team plaque.
With Murray's gold-medal run pacing a quartet of top 10 finishers wearing the black and gold, the Rams tallied 26 points to outdistance runner-up Sterling Newman (60 points) on a cool late morning at Centennial Park.
"I was ready to win this one," said Murray, who covered the three-mile Centennial course in 15 minutes, 30.27 seconds. "I didn't want to take anything for granted, and I came here ready to race. I wanted to win, and I was going to fight it all out."
Following Murray to the finish line were two of his classmates, runner-up Landis Musser (15:40.93) and bronze medalist Peyton Sand (16:17.72). Senior Cameron Overton also cracked the top 10, placing ninth in 16:45.71.
"I was very happy with our team," Murray said. "Our top three went one-two-three, and our fourth and fifth runners (No. 5 being Caden Ludin, who took 11th in 16:52.11) were not too far behind."
Musser feels that bringing home the Three Rivers team title gave Riverdale the perfect jump-start to what he hopes is a very successful and productive postseason run.
"That was a good confidence booster; all of us felt very confident coming into (Saturday)," he said. "We had PR's all around. Today was a very good day."
With two of its goals — the conference title and the regional crown — in the bag, Riverdale now turns its attention to next Saturday's Oregon Sectional, which will also feature a powerhouse Rockford Christian squad.
"It's going to be a good dogfight," Musser said. "We're ready for Rockford Christian."
MerCo girls just miss title: In the girls' portion of the Rock Falls Regional, Lincoln Trail Conference champion Mercer County came close to matching the Riverdale boys and collecting a regional team title.
Marking the 10th anniversary of their one and only regional championship, the Golden Eagles just missed out on a second such crown, as their score of 53 points ended up just one behind meet host Rock Falls.
MerCo junior Eden Mueller echoed that finish in the individual race, as her time of 18:34.13 put her just under 10 seconds behind the Rockets' Tayli Hultin, whose 18:24.94 clocking earned her the regional gold.
"I'm happy with how I did," said Mueller, whose efforts were bolstered by top 15 finishes from the trio of sophomore Sophia Santiago (11th, 20:06.97), junior Mia Ward (12th, 20:09.47) and freshman Ingrid Hays (14th, 20:23.58).
"I knew we'd be up there with Rock Falls, so I wanted to do my best to help our team. I was hoping to get a P.R., and I got a big one, which was good."
Also moving on: Joining the MerCo girls at Oregon next weekend will be Sherrard (85 points), Alleman (89), Ridgewood (109) and Erie-Prophetstown (131 points), which finished third through sixth, respectively.
The Tigers were led by sophomore Madison Mathis's 10th-place, 20:00.54 clocking, while the Pioneers got top 10 races from trio of Tess Hendrickson (sixth, 19:39.00), Rylee Noack (eighth, 19:47.36) and Clarissa Ostrowski (ninth, 19:48.55).
For the Spartans, sophomore Miranda Reed earned a top five medal by placing third in 18:58.60. Junior teammate Kendra Downing (19:42.83) also landed in the top 10, placing seventh.
"Coming in, I would've liked to have won, but I knew this was a really competitive regional," Reed said. "I was happy with top five and getting a PR with my time; getting in the 18's, I'm so excited."
In the boys' race, Erie-Prophetstown took third with 105 points to punch its sectional ticket. Sophomore Jacob Gibson led the Panthers with a 10th-place effort of 16:49.24.
"The goal was to stay focused and work together as a team," said Gibson. "I beat last year's regional time by 22 seconds, so I felt good running out there today."
Alleman (fifth, 137 points), Mercer County (sixth, 145) and Sherrard (seventh, 192 points) also move on to the sectional round.
Among the individual qualifiers, Orion sophomore Olivia Thomsen led the way with a fourth-place effort of 19:12.05. "I'm very satisfied," she said. "Going to sectional, that was the end goal in this."
Also moving on from the girls' race are Rockridge's Charlie Edwards (25th, 21:34.22) and Riverdale's Mattea Wuest (28th, 21:47.66).
For the boys, Ridgewood's Fernando Avila-Rubio (14th, 17:01.12), Morrison's Brady Wolf (22nd, 17:25.69) and Orion's Kade Scharpman (33rd, 18:07.41) all advance.