Riverdale boys second in sectional, qualify for state

OREGON, Ill. — Tommy Murray and Landis Musser both finished among the top five individually as Riverdale placed second in the team standings in the Class 1A Oregon Sectional and qualified for next week’s Illinois state cross country meet in Peoria.
Murray took second, just three seconds behind Brock Loftus of Amboy, while Musser came in fifth. The Rams also got a 12th-place finish from Peyton Sand with Cameron Overton 22nd and Caden Ludin 30th.
Rockford Christian won the sectional title with 49 points to Riverdale’s 66.
Erie-Prophetstown also qualified for state with a sixth-place finish with Jacob Gibson placing 44th and Lucas Dreisbach 47th.
Colin Vanstechelman of Kewanee qualified as an individual by finishing 16th.
Geneseo boys advance: Geneseo narrowly earned a berth in next week’s state meet by placing seventh in the team standings at the Class 2A Metamora Sectional.
Gavin Allison led the way by finishing 19th with teammate Justin Johnson 30th. The Maple Leafs’ other five runners all finished from 51st through 62nd.
Rock Island's J.P. Putnam finished 49th as an individual.
Morton easily won the team championship by 66 points over runner-up Peoria Notre Dame.
Locals come up short: Four Quad-City runners in the field at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional all failed to qualify for state.
United Township's Logan Veloz was the top local finisher, coming in 44th with teammate Kade Rodgers 94th. Moline’s Jackson Rudd and Zach Hemmen placed 83rd and 110th respectively.
Plainfield South won the team championship.
Girls
MerCo takes third: Mercer County and Sherrard landed spots in the state meet with top-6 finishes in the Class 1A Oregon Sectional, and three Quad-City area individuals also qualified for state.
MerCo, paced by a sixth-place finish from Eden Mueller, finished third in the team standings behind champion Winnebago and runner-up Seneca. The Golden Eagles had three other runners — Ingrid Hays, Sophia Santiago and Bailey Hardin — among the top 50th individuals.
Sherrard took sixth, led by Madison Mathis in 31st place.
Qualifying for state as individuals were Miranda Reed of Ridgewood (8th), Olivia Thomsen of Orion (9th) and Kennady Anderson of Wethersfield (13th).
Flowers to state: Jaide Flowers of Geneseo earned a berth in next week’s state meet with the 30th-place finish in the Metamora Sectional.
The Maple Leafs missed making it as a team, placing 10th, as Dunlap won the team title.
Briana Admire of Galesburg also made it to state by finishing 18th.
Moline takes 17th: Moline finished 17th out of 18 teams in the Quincy Sectional.
The Maroons’ top two finishers were Alexis Havercamp in 85th place and Lily Jorgenson in 87th. United Township’s Maddie Miller was 46th.
Minooka edged Yorkville for the team title.