Riverdale boys, Sherrard girls harriers building off TRAC titles
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Riverdale boys, Sherrard girls harriers building off TRAC titles

Of all the Class 1A cross country regional meets around Illinois, the gathering at Rock Falls is widely regarded as one of, if not the, toughest in the state.

Among the teams taking part will be the two freshly crowned Three Rivers Conference champions, who are now looking to translate those league titles into IHSA postseason gold.

Tabbed as the pre-season favorite, the Riverdale boys' cross country squad lived up to that billing at the Sept. 28 TRAC meet, tallying 19 points to roll to the title as five of its six runners landed in the top 10.

Leading that group was junior Tommy Murray, who bagged the individual conference title with a time of 16:10.1; classmates Landis Musser (16:43.9) and Peyton Sand (17:05.5) were second and third, respectively.

"The weird thing about that was, the conference meet took place much earlier than the (other area league meets)," said Riverdale coach Kevin Claus. "I didn't want us to back off on our training at all, with the regionals being so much deeper in the season.

"The last few weeks, we've cut back a bit. Now, we're getting ready for the postseason."

Heading to Rock Falls' Centennial Park Saturday morning in search of their first regional team title, the Rams are coming off a dominating performance at conference, where they outdistanced runner-up Sterling Newman (62 points).

In addition to Murray's title run and the top 5 efforts of Musser and Sand, the Rams' senior duo of Cameron Overton (17:33.2) and Caden Ludin (17:36.7) finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

"There's a lot of good programs that'll be at Rock Falls," said Claus, "and we're looking forward to see what we can do against some good teams. We're going up there to go for the regional title, and I think we're good enough. These guys want to be a part of Riverdale history.

"There's a lot of TRAC teams there (including Newman and third-place conference finisher Erie-Prophetstown), so having experience running against them gives us confidence."

While the Riverdale boys' harriers are gunning for gold at Rock Falls, Three Rivers girls' team champion Sherrard is keeping its goals somewhat more modest.

The Tigers took the conference title with 43 points, enabling them to top E-P by 10 for first place as freshman Beth Churchill shined in her TRAC meet debut, placing fourth with a time of 21:52.4.

"Beth has really stepped up and been a big addition to our group," said Sherrard coach Joe Lopez. "Not only did we (win conference) with a young squad, we did it with half the squad. Our No. 1 girl, (junior) Hailie Shemek, has been struggling with knee issues, and the last four weeks have been pretty tough.

"Our second and third runners, (sophomore) Maddie Mathis and Beth, have stepped up to share the No. 1 spot. Between those three, they've all been really solid kids to work with."

Despite her knee issues, Shemek missed a top five TRAC placing by six seconds, placing sixth with a 22:02.5 clocking. Fellow junior Sarah Gibson (22:30.8) also cracked the top 10 with an eighth-place finish.

Senior Addison Knox, who took 12th at the conference meet with a time of 23:02.3, adds further depth to the Tiger lineup.

"I think we're getting closer to the final product," Lopez said. "We may not be at 95 percent by the time we get to Saturday, but we'll be close."

It has been 15 years since Sherrard last earned a girls' regional cross country team title. Right now, though, Lopez's main goal is for his team to advance to the following Saturday's Oregon Sectional.

"We're not talking about winning, but putting out our best effort and advancing," he said. "On Saturday, we'll see what happens. We'll cross our fingers and hope things come together."

IHSA CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS

CLASS 3A UNITED TOWNSHIP REGIONAL

When and where: Saturday at Empire Park, Hampton. The girls' race gets underway at 10 a.m.; the boys follow at 11.

Local schools: Moline, United Township. Other schools: Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Yorkville.

FYI: The Moline girls finished third at the Western Big 6 Conference meet, with two of the Maroons' runners earning all-conference for top 10 finishes —sophomore Alexis Havercamp (sixth, 19:53.3) and senior Abby DeBlieck (seventh, 20:07.1). ... UT senior Maddie Miller was the top local runner at the Big 6 meet, finishing in second place with a time of 19:04.8.

For the boys, UT had three top 10 finishers as it placed third at the conference meet, a trio led by senior and Big 6 bronze medalist Logan Veloz, who turned in a time of 16:07.9. Fellow Panthers Kade Rodgers (16:42.5) and Noah Van Damme (16:46.6) also earned all-conference, placing seventh and eighth, respectively. ... Moline senior Jackson Rudd (16:54.9) placed 12th, missing all-conference by less than five seconds.

Moving on: The top seven teams and the first five runners not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's Quincy Sectional.

CLASS 2A GALESBURG REGIONAL

When and where: Saturday at Lake Storey Park. The girls' race gets started at 10 a.m.; the boys follow at 10:45.

Local schools: Geneseo, Rock Island. Other schools: Bartonville Limestone, Canton, Dunlap, East Peoria, Galesburg, Morton, Normal University, Peoria, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods.

FYI: Both the Geneseo girls' and boys' teams finished second behind Quincy at the Western Big 6 Conference meet, with the Maple Leafs tallying 49 points to finish just six behind the Blue Devils in the boys' meet. ... A trio of Leafs earned all-conference honors, led by senior Justin Johnson's fifth-place, 16:31.7 performance. Teammates Gavin Allison (16:34.8) and Tyler Gehl (16:49.2) finished sixth and ninth, respectively. ... Junior Jaide Flowers was the Geneseo girls' lone top 10 finisher, placing ninth in 20:19.9.

Rock Island had one top 20 finisher for each team — Mackenzie Meirhaeghe (19th, 21:03.1) in the girls' race; J.P. Putnam (20th, 17:24.4) in the boys' race.

Moving on: The top seven teams and the first five runners not on a qualifying team advance to next Saturday's Metamora Sectional.

CLASS 1A ROCK FALLS REGIONAL

When and where: Saturday at Centennial Park. The girls' meet gets started at 10 a.m.; the boys follow at 11 a.m.

Area schools: Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Galva, Mercer County, Morrison, Orion, Ridgewood, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sherrard, West Carroll. Other schools: Lanark Eastland, Polo, Rock Falls, Sterling Newman.

FYI: Headlining the girls' race are a pair of conference champions in Mercer County (Lincoln Trail) and Sherrard (Three Rivers). The Golden Eagles were led by junior and LTC bronze medalist Eden Mueller (20:03.8), augmented by top 10 performances from teammates Sophia Santiago (21:03.3) and Mia Ward (21:24.4), who placed eighth and 10th, respectively. ... The Tigers also got a top 5 performance, with freshman Beth Churchill taking fourth with a 21:52.4 clocking; teammates Hailie Shemek (22:02.5) and Sarah Gibson (22:30.8) took sixth and eighth, respectively.

TRAC runner-up Erie-Prophetstown was led by the duo of senior Dylan Chandler (fifth, 21:56.6) and sophomore Jillian Norman (10th, 22:47.0). ... Ridgewood took third at the LTC behind sophomore and second-place finisher Miranda Reed (19:24.9), with junior teammate Kendra Downing (20:54.6) placing sixth. ... Other individuals to watch include Orion sophomore and TRAC individual champion Olivia Thomson (19:45.0) and Alleman's top 15 Western Big 6 trio of sophomores Clarissa Ostrowski (eighth, 20:09.7) and Tess Hendrickson and senior Rylee Noack, along with Riverdale sophomore Mattea Wuest, a top 10 TRAC finisher.

Likewise, the boys' race is headlined by Three Rivers champion Riverdale and LTC champion Mercer County. The Rams rode junior Tommy Murray's first-place time of 16:10.1, plus silver and bronze medals from fellow juniors Landis Musser (16:43.9) and Peyton Sand (17:05.5), to a dominating team win. ... The Golden Eagles likewise crowned an individual conference champion, with junior Derek Coulter striking gold with a 17:09.5 clocking; sophomore teammate Corbin Sturgill landed in the top 10 with a time of 18:28.8, placing eighth.

Among the individuals to watch are Morrison senior Brady Wolf, whose 17:43.5 clocking earned him 10th place and Ridgewood sophomore Fernando Avila-Rubio, who took third at the LTC meet, posting a 17:48.9 clocking. ... Alleman sophomore Danny Darrow is another one to keep an eye on after a top 25 performance at the Western Big 6 meet.

CLASS 1A PERU ST. BEDE REGIONAL

When and where: Saturday at St. Bede Academy. The girls' race gets going at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 11.

Area schools: Annawan-Wethersfield, Kewanee. Other schools: Amboy-LaMoille, Bureau Valley, Granville Putnam County, Henry-Senachwine, Mendota, Newark, Ottawa Marquette, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Peru St. Bede, Princeton, Sandwich, Seneca, Spring Valley Hall, Stark County.

FYI: A-W sophomore Kennady Anderson is looking for her first individual regional title after picking up her second consecutive Lincoln Trail Conference gold medal; Anderson was a regional runner-up last fall and took the LTC meet with a time of 19:22.1. ... Junior teammate Danielle Johnson was a top 10 conference runner, placing seventh in 20:58.4. ... Kewanee sophomore Natalee Martin finished as the Three Rivers Conference runner-up, posting a time of 21:24.3.

For the boys, Kewanee senior Colin VanStechelman is coming off a fifth-place conference showing, where he posted a 17:30.4 clocking. ... A-W junior Aiden Earley scored a top 10 finish at the LTC meet, taking ninth with a time of 18:42.3.

Moving on: The top seven teams and the first five runners not on a qualifying team advance from the Rock Falls and St. Bede regionals to next Saturday's Oregon Sectional.

