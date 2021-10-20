Riverdale boys, Sherrard girls harriers building off TRAC titles

Of all the Class 1A cross country regional meets around Illinois, the gathering at Rock Falls is widely regarded as one of, if not the, toughest in the state.
Among the teams taking part will be the two freshly crowned Three Rivers Conference champions, who are now looking to translate those league titles into IHSA postseason gold.
Tabbed as the pre-season favorite, the Riverdale boys' cross country squad lived up to that billing at the Sept. 28 TRAC meet, tallying 19 points to roll to the title as five of its six runners landed in the top 10.
Leading that group was junior Tommy Murray, who bagged the individual conference title with a time of 16:10.1; classmates Landis Musser (16:43.9) and Peyton Sand (17:05.5) were second and third, respectively.
"The weird thing about that was, the conference meet took place much earlier than the (other area league meets)," said Riverdale coach Kevin Claus. "I didn't want us to back off on our training at all, with the regionals being so much deeper in the season.
"The last few weeks, we've cut back a bit. Now, we're getting ready for the postseason."
Heading to Rock Falls' Centennial Park Saturday morning in search of their first regional team title, the Rams are coming off a dominating performance at conference, where they outdistanced runner-up Sterling Newman (62 points).
In addition to Murray's title run and the top 5 efforts of Musser and Sand, the Rams' senior duo of Cameron Overton (17:33.2) and Caden Ludin (17:36.7) finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
"There's a lot of good programs that'll be at Rock Falls," said Claus, "and we're looking forward to see what we can do against some good teams. We're going up there to go for the regional title, and I think we're good enough. These guys want to be a part of Riverdale history.
"There's a lot of TRAC teams there (including Newman and third-place conference finisher Erie-Prophetstown), so having experience running against them gives us confidence."
While the Riverdale boys' harriers are gunning for gold at Rock Falls, Three Rivers girls' team champion Sherrard is keeping its goals somewhat more modest.
The Tigers took the conference title with 43 points, enabling them to top E-P by 10 for first place as freshman Beth Churchill shined in her TRAC meet debut, placing fourth with a time of 21:52.4.
"Beth has really stepped up and been a big addition to our group," said Sherrard coach Joe Lopez. "Not only did we (win conference) with a young squad, we did it with half the squad. Our No. 1 girl, (junior) Hailie Shemek, has been struggling with knee issues, and the last four weeks have been pretty tough.
"Our second and third runners, (sophomore) Maddie Mathis and Beth, have stepped up to share the No. 1 spot. Between those three, they've all been really solid kids to work with."
Despite her knee issues, Shemek missed a top five TRAC placing by six seconds, placing sixth with a 22:02.5 clocking. Fellow junior Sarah Gibson (22:30.8) also cracked the top 10 with an eighth-place finish.
Senior Addison Knox, who took 12th at the conference meet with a time of 23:02.3, adds further depth to the Tiger lineup.
"I think we're getting closer to the final product," Lopez said. "We may not be at 95 percent by the time we get to Saturday, but we'll be close."
It has been 15 years since Sherrard last earned a girls' regional cross country team title. Right now, though, Lopez's main goal is for his team to advance to the following Saturday's Oregon Sectional.
"We're not talking about winning, but putting out our best effort and advancing," he said. "On Saturday, we'll see what happens. We'll cross our fingers and hope things come together."