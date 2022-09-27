Riverdale boys, Sherrard girls repeat as TRAC cross country champs

PROPHETSTOWN — In both the team and individual outcomes, it was a case of deja vu at Tuesday's Three Rivers Conference co-ed cross-country meet.

On the team side, both the Riverdale boys and the Sherrard girls repeated as conference champions, and both did so in decisive fashion.

In the girls' competition at Prophet Hills Country Club, the Tigers placed four runners in the top 10 as they tallied 42 points to finish well ahead of meet host Erie-Prophetstown (74 points).

Leading the pack for Sherrard was senior Hailie Shemek, who came in second place after completing the three-mile circuit in 20:23.66.

"We were definitely trying to keep the traveling (conference) trophy at our school, and we did the best we could," said Shemek. "We had a couple of girls out with injuries, so we were lucky to have five runners today, and we all worked hard keeping up everyone's spirits."

In addition to Shemek, fellow senior Sarah Gibson earned an all-conference medal by placing sixth with a time of 21:44.72, edging freshman teammate Tori Browning (21:47.50). Sherrard sophomore Nadia Anderson took 10th with a 22:22.22 clocking.

"With some people missing, we knew it could be a close race, so we had to give it everything we could," said Gibson, who like Shemek referred to the absence of top runners Beth Churchill and Madison Mathis, both sidelined Tuesday due to illness and injury.

"We tried our best, and we still show. This shows anything can happen with a good attitude and a strong team that believes in each other."

In the boys' competition, the Rams once again won the team title going away by scoring 25 points, finishing well ahead of second-place Erie-Prophetstown (63 points) and third-place Sterling Newman (69).

Like his team, Riverdale senior standout Tommy Murray also brought home a second consecutive TRAC title. He completed his three-mile run in 15:41.31, with classmates Landis Musser (16:06.56) and Peyton Sand (16:44.78) taking second and third, respectively.

The 1-2-3 finish by the Rams' senior trio was also a repeat of last year's individual finish.

"Coach (Kevin Claus) did a good job of telling us what to look out for on this course," said Murray. "The second mile was hilly, but I knew to expect that. I was just going out there to run and win, and not worry about the course."

Three more Riverdale harriers — freshman Braeden Bode (17:20.00), senior Mitchell Hasenour (17:29.50) and junior Cael Hinde (17:29.81) — finished ninth through 11th to earn All-TRAC medals.

"This is a confidence-building race for us," said Musser. "We didn't know this course at all; there were a lot of unexpected things that could throw you off."

"This could be the year for us to do something special, and all of us know that," added Sand. "Beating Rockford Christian several weeks ago (at the Oregon Open) was a big confidence boost for us."

Orion's Thomsen repeats as TRAC girls' champ: Orion junior Olivia Thomsen also scored a title repeat as she won the individual girls' championship. Posting a time of 19:43.56, Thomsen finished just over 40 seconds ahead of the Tigers' Shemek. Thomsen's Charger teammate Anika Duhs placed fourth in 21:12.62.

"This feels really good," said Thomsen. "All my work has paid off, and I'm really happy. The biggest challenge was getting the right attitude, because I didn't know the path well. I encouraged myself, told myself I could do it."

Erie-Prophetstown's Jillian Norman (21:33.47) and fellow Panther Charlie Link (17:06.25) in the boys' race both finished in fifth place.

All-Conference finishers: The top 15 racers in each meet earned all-conference medals.

On the girls' side, Riverdale's Mattea Wuest (ninth, 22:01.86), Rockridge's Charlie Edwards (11th, 22:23.31), Morrison's Emma Christin (12th, 22:41.41) and Kewanee's duo of Natalee Martin (14th, 22:49.75) and Esmeralda Martinez (15th, 23:02.28) all earned medals.

In the boys' meet, E-P's duo of Lucas Dreisbach (12th, 17:36.81) and Jacob Gibson (13th, 17:41.56) captured All-TRAC medals.