Riverdale, Geneseo, Rock Island and more shine at XC sectionals

The Quad-Cities will be well represented in Saturday’s IHSA state cross country meet in Peoria.

Geneseo, Mercer County, Riverdale, Rock Island and Sherrard all had teams advance to state, and individuals from Alleman and United Township will also join the party at Detweiller Park.

In the Class 2A Metamora Sectional, both Geneseo and Rock Island had their boys teams earn state berths.

Geneseo placed third (121) and Rock Island came in fifth (179). The Maple Leafs clinched a spot at state for the third straight season. Sophomore Dylan Gehl paced the team with a personal record 15:45.87, finishing eighth overall. His brother, Tyler Gehl, placed 19th at 16:06.75 and Sam Mosbarger finished 21st (16:11.44).

“We had a near-perfect race,” Geneseo coach Todd Ehlert said. “They all ran really, really well. We’ve been trying to knock down this door for a long time, and now we’ve done it the last three years. Hopefully we can keep building on it.”

The trio of Dylan Gehl, Tyler Gehl and Mosbarger has been consistent for the Maple Leafs all season, but Ehlert was impressed with freshman Jaxson Sottos (39th, 16:32.64) and sophomore Max Johnson (43th, 16:36.03) to round out the squad on Saturday.

“That trio has really turned into a foursome with Jaxson, and then if Cooper (Schaad) or Max has a good day we have six kids,” Ehlert said. “They've been really consistent. And Tyler has been a great captain for our seniors and stepped up into a leadership role for our younger runners.”

Rock Island also made noise in Metamora by securing its first state team spot since 2006. The Rocks were led by freshman Gabe Mahn (17th, 16:03.47), Ian Regur (20th, 16:08.69) and Jayden Putnam (27th, 16:23.41).

“The guys are really excited and I think they see themselves as trailblazers in a way because most of them weren’t even alive the last time we sent a team to state,” Rock Island coach Jarrin Williams said. “We didn’t perform the way we wanted at the Western Big 6 Meet, but the guys rebounded pretty well. Today wasn’t about competing for the seventh (qualifying spot), I think we realized we were better than that.”

On the girls side, Rock Island also sent two runners to the state meet. Mackenzie Meirhaeghe finished 12th overall with a time of 18:40.80 and Mary Stockdale grabbed the last individual qualifying spot with a time of 19:43.74 as she finished 42nd overall.

As a team, Rocky girls missed the final state qualifying spot by 15 points to Chicago Marist. Rocky’s Norah Wright crossed the finish line .30 after Stockdale to miss qualifying for state by one spot.

But no team had more success than Riverdale at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional. The boys team not only won its sectional by 79 points, but the Rams’ Tommy Murray earned the sectional title with a time of 16:07.30. His teammate Landis Musser finished right behind him for the second-place medal at 16:13.20.

Peyton Sand (5th 16:55.6) and Braeden Bode (8th, 17:07.5) also earned medals for Riverdale. Mitchell Hasenour (20th, 17:34.9) rounded out the team to ensure every Ram placed inside the top 20.

Mercer County finished fifth as a team at the Oregon Sectional to advance to state as a team. The Golden Eagles were led by Derek Coulter (15th, 17:23.9) and Corbin Sturgill (16th, 17:24.6).

Alleman’s Danny Darrow also qualified for state individually by placing 23rd overall with a time of 17:40.1.

In the girls race, Sherrard grabbed a team spot by finishing fifth with 183 points. Winnebago won the girls title with 85 points.

The Tigers were led by Hailie Shemek (29th, 21:30.1) and Tori Browning (34th, 21:46.8).

The top local girls finisher was Mercer County’s Eden Mueller, who placed fifth with a time of 19:35.7. Wethersfield’s Kennady Anderson also punched her ticket to state after an 8th-place time of 19:45.1. Alleman’s Clarissa Otstroswski will also be headed to Peoria after finishing 26th with a time of 21:13.1.

In the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional, United Township’s Rubi Tapia-Macias remained on her personal roll. The freshman Panther, who won the Western Big 6 meet and was named league MVP, was the only local qualifier to advance to state after running three miles in 18:35.41 to finish 13th.