Riverdale senior trio leaving an impressive legacy

PORT BYRON — Over the past four seasons, the Riverdale High School boys' cross-country program rebuilt itself from the ground up.

Returning as a full team in the autumn of 2019 after a lengthy period of dormancy, the Rams have made themselves into one of the area's elite squads in a short length of time.

This season, Riverdale's team has reached new heights, winning its first IHSA Class 1A sectional team title in addition to scoring its second straight Three Rivers Conference and regional championships.

Throughout the process, the senior trio of Tommy Murray, Landis Musser and Peyton Sand have been the primary building blocks.

"It all started with those three," said Riverdale coach Kevin Claus. "At first, running was not necessarily the most favorite thing for them to do, but they stuck with it. They've brought a positive energy to everything, and it's showed.

"I'm proud of all of those guys, and what they've done."

At the TRAC and Rock Falls Regional meets, the trio finished in the top three spots, with Murray matching the team's accomplishments by winning back-to-back individual conference and regional titles. Musser was second and Sand third at both meets.

"It's been like that in our training and everything," said Musser. "We've been working toward this for the last four years now, and it's all coming together."

At last Saturday's Oregon Sectional, Murray and Musser again finished one-two, with Murray winning his first sectional title in 16:07.30 and Musser posting a time of 16:13.20. Sand placed fifth in 16:55.60.

"It's been a pretty incredible year," said Sand. "Our freshman year, we didn't know anything about running. By our sophomore year, we had gotten into it, and it became a big goal of ours to win regional and sectional titles."

Sand's older brother, Mitch, also competed in cross country for Riverdale, running alongside Claus, a 2013 graduate.

"Kevin's become like a brother to me," said Sand, whose father, Doug, ran at Augustana College where he is an assistant coach. "This entire team, we've become like a family."

Claus, who ran at Augie with Mitch Sand, returned the compliment.

"When I was running in high school, it was just my best friend Mitch and I," he said. "I would've given a lot to have had more friends like (Murray, Musser and Sand) going through high school, especially in building a team and encouraging its growth."

A sectional runner-up last season, the Rams made their first appearance at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Peoria in 2021 and turned in a strong debut performance by finishing in 11th place.

Now, Riverdale's senior trio is preparing to finish their prep careers Saturday morning at Detweiller Park.

"I don't think anyone could see us grow as much as we have as a team," said Musser. "It's been amazing, a dream come true really. But we're not done yet. We're all focused on (state) right now. Winning state has been a goal of ours all year, and it's coming close to reality."

"It's going to be hard to win," Murray added, "but if we can do it, I'd be so proud."

Regardless of Saturday's outcome in Peoria, Murray believes that the legacy he and his classmates have built over the years will be greater and longer-lasting than any achievements on the race course.

"The most important thing you can do with your life is to impact others in a positive way," he said. "As our cross country program grows, it impacts a lot of people in a positive way. That's the crowning achievement of this whole thing."