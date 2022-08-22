Riverdale trio boosts Rams to team title at Moline Invitational

Statement made.

Riverdale High School boys cross country had three top 5 finishers to win the team title at the Moline Invitational Monday at Empire Park.

Tommy Murray (2nd), Landis Musser (3rd) and Peyton Sand (4th) anchored the Rams’ trophy effort after each ran under 16:30 on the three-mile race.

“We have no limits,” Musser said. “We are going to be someone to continue to look out for. We have put in double the work from what we have in the past and you’re going to see it throughout the year. I think me and everyone else on this team, scoring or not, has been a part of it.”

Riverdale won the team title by 18 points over Rock Island. Despite Riverdale’s smaller enrollment compared to other schools such as Moline, Davenport Central or United Township, the Rams displayed the ability to not only compete, but win against bigger schools.

“This team is amazing,” Murray said. “Even though my time wasn’t as good as it wanted to be, I’m really happy. This team raced against schools that are like four times as big as us and we won it. I love this team and they are like family to me. I think we are some of the best out here.”

Murray (15:31.50), who won the Moline Invitational last year, placed second to Sterling’s Dale Johnson (15:21.10). He and Johnson broke away from the rest of the pack towards the end of the first lap, but Johnson overtook Murray late for the lead.

The high finish was expected for Murray who placed ninth at the Class 1A state meet last season, but he wanted that top spot.

“I was hoping to do a lot better, but it’s the first race of the season and there is a lot more I can improve on throughout the season,” Murray said. “I am optimistic I can do better. Dale is a really good runner. He stuck with me the whole time and then took me over.”

“But I’m done losing. I don’t want second place again. I can learn from this.”

Musser crossed the finish line next at 15:48.60. He jumped out in a hurry and was close to Murray and Johnson at the halfway point, but slowly dropped to third. However, he still finished over 30 seconds ahead of fourth place.

“I kind of ran a sandwich race,” Musser said. “I came out fast and ran a five flat (mile), but dropped it to around 5:30. I didn’t close how I wanted, but overall I’m very happy. It was only about 15 seconds slower than my PR. We do this course first every year and I was a minute and a half slower last year. I think that says a lot about everyone (on this team). We are all in shape.”

Sand had the closest race at the finish line. The senior Ram was running right next to Quincy’s Eric McClelland at the closing stretch when some extra motivation came from the crowd.

“That last lap I saw a Quincy guy in front of me and I heard my dad tell me to ‘Go get him’ and so I made a move on him,” Sand said. “But then Quincy’s coach jumped out and said ‘Don’t let him get you, push hard’ and so he (McClelland) made a big surge. I let him do that and then turned it on the last half-mile.

"He was closing on me that final stretch and when I looked to my right I could see his shadow. I told myself ‘Okay, we gotta go.’ I picked it up and stayed ahead. It was fun.”

The senior Ram trio have high expectations for the rest of the season, and Sand praised Murray and Musser for being a big reason why.

“They are great to run with, but they are also great role models,” Sand said. “Tommy does everything right and Landis was a guy who hated distance, but now loves it. We spent a lot of close quality time with each other this summer. We get on each other about doing little things right and it’s awesome to see them succeed.”

In the girls race, Davenport Central had a pair of runners in the top 5. The Blue Devils’ Dylan Moeller was the top local finisher (2nd) with a time of 20:01.50. Her teammate Merin Crowder came in fourth, just behind Rubi Tapia-Macias for third.

Olivia Schuering of Quincy won the girls’ race with a time of 19:29.20.

Moeller and Crowder aided Central to a fourth place team finish. Moeller was 30 seconds behind Schuering, but finished 25 seconds ahead of third place.

“She (Moeller) is one of the most competitive people I know,” Crowder said. “She works hard.”

Crowder hung with the top three runners for the first lap and finished strong to hold off Rock Island’s Mackenzie Meihaeghe, who placed fifth.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking, but you have to commit to staying with them (top runners) no matter how tired you are,” Crowder said. “I didn’t feel ready at all (coming into the race), but I’m glad I did well because now I have specific times I can work to improve on.”

Geneseo placed third in the girls race and Rock Island placed fifth. Other top individual local runners included Alexis Havercamp (6th, Moline) and Mary Stockdale (10th, Rock Island).

In the boys race, Rock Island placed second and Geneseo fourth. Other top individual runners included Ian Regur (6th, Rock Island), Gabe Mahn (7th, Rock Island), Tyler Ryan (8th, Davenport Central), Tyler Gehl (Geneseo) and Dylan Gehl (10th, Geneseo).