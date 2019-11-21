RVC trio leads QCT All-Area cross country team

Camanche's Dylan Darsidan, Bellevue's Brady Griebel and Tipton's Caleb Shumaker hail from the same conference. The juniors finished 1-2-3 at the conference meet, district competition and the Class 2A state meet.
The trio leads this year's Quad-City Times All-Area boys cross country team. Darsidan became Camanche's first individual state champion while Griebel ran a school-record time of 16 minutes, 2 seconds in his state runner-up placing and Shumaker led Tipton to back-to-back team championships.
Calamus-Wheatland's Chase Knoche is on the first team along with Rockridge's Tyler Kibling, Sherrard's Jacob Belha and West Carroll's Briar Nevills.
The girls team is led by a pair of all-staters — West Liberty senior Jimena Fierro and North Cedar freshman Hunter Jones. Fierro was 10th at the 2A state meet earlier this month and Jones took 11th in 1A.
Boys
First team
Jacob Belha, jr., Sherrard: Three Rivers Conference runner-up had top-10 finishes at Illinois 1A regional meet in Rock Falls (fourth, 15:56) and sectional in Oregon (eighth, 17:23). He ran 16:02 for three miles at state meet.
Dylan Darsidan, jr., Camanche: Became the school's first individual state champion, winning the Class 2A race in 16 minutes, 2 seconds. A repeat all-area choice, Darsidan won more than a half-dozen races this fall. He was second at conference and third at districts.
Brady Griebel, jr., Bellevue: A three-time all-area selection, Griebel was runner-up at 2A state meet in school-record time of 16:02, less than a second behind the state champion. He placed third at River Valley Conference meet (16:59) and second at districts (16:36).
Tyler Kibling, sr., Rockridge: A repeat all-area selection, Kibling was the Three Rivers Conference champion. He was third at Rock Falls regional (15:50), 12th at Oregon sectional (17:31) and 40th at state meet (15:45).
Chase Knoche, jr., Calamus-Wheatland: Earned all-state honors with a 10th-place finish at 1A state meet in 16:40. He claimed Tri-Rivers Conference title (16:57) and district crown in Iowa City (16:53). Knoche was Warriors' top runner on a third place state team.
Briar Nevills, jr., West Carroll: Nevills was second at Illinois Class 1A regional meet in 15:48, fourth at sectionals (17:07) and 20th at state meet for three miles in 15:24. He was the top local finisher at Illinois state meet.
Caleb Shumaker, jr., Tipton: The Tigers' top runner led them to back-to-back state championships in Class 2A. Shumaker won RVC title (16:47) and district championship (16:27) along with taking third at 2A state meet (16:11). Tipton lost only one meet all season.
Honorable mention
Calamus-Wheatland: Chandler Gannon, sr.; Magnus Sands, jr.; Brett McCartt, sr. Camanche: Dodson Melchiori, sr. Clinton Prince of Peace: Marcus Blount, fr. Easton Valley: Aidan Gruver, so. Erie-Prophetstown: Tyler Holldorf, sr.; Chris Link, sr.; Cameron Abell, sr. Kewanee: Gabe Johnson, jr.; Colin Vanstechelman, so. Mercer County: Riley Coulter, sr. Morrison: Koby Brackemeyer, sr.; Brady Wolf, so. Northeast: Andrew Hilgendorf, sr. Orion: Allen Catour, so. Ridgewood: Nick Janson, jr. Riverdale: Tommy Murray, fr. Sherrard: Dayton Hauger, jr.; Mike Gorey, jr. Tipton: Trent Pelzer, sr.; Jackson Edens, sr.; Andrew Olseen, sr.; Landan Hill, sr.; Cody Bohlmann, so. Wapello: Aiden Housman, sr. West Liberty: Ashton Burroughs, so. Wethersfield: Austin Earley, sr. Wilton: Zach Hein, sr.
Girls
First team
Maryn Bollinger, jr., Orion: Propelled the Chargers to a Three Rivers Conference repeat championship. She was the conference champion in 20:58, placed 13th at regionals (20:20) and 37th at sectionals.
Jimena Fierro, sr., West Liberty: Registered the best state finish of any girl in the Quad-Cities area, taking 10th in 2A in 19:39. She was third at River Valley Conference meet for 5,000 meters (20:37) and fourth at regionals (19:41).
Hunter Jones, fr., North Cedar: Earned all-state honors with an 11th-place finish at 1A state meet in a personal-best 19:50. She was inside the top 15 at the RVC meet and ninth at Iowa City Regina regional (21:22).
Crystal Musgrave, so., Wethersfield: Second at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet, Musgrave was eighth at regionals (19:36) and 19th at sectionals (21:00) to qualify for 1A state meet.
Carly Small, sr., Central DeWitt: Earned a trip to the 3A state meet following her 11th-place finish at the Solon regional (20:19). She was 13th at Wamac meet (20:23) and ran 20:50 at state.
Cenady Soenksen, fr., Northeast: Placed fourth at RVC meet (20:38), fifth at Williamsburg regional (19:42) and 21st at 2A state meet in 20:06. She had top-five finishes in her first five meets of the season.
Kallie Wallick, jr., Tipton: She was the No. 1 runner for a Tipton squad which reached the state meet for the first time in more than a decade. She placed fourth at the North Fayette Valley regional (21:00) and was 36th at 2A state meet (20:45).
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Gabby Williamson, so. Bellevue Marquette: Holly Beauchamp, so.; Kaylee Koos, so. Central DeWitt: Kyleen Irwin, sr. Clinton Prince of Peace: Sophie Griffin, jr.; Kaelyn Goodsman, so. Erie-Prophetstown: Jorden Robinson, jr.; Dylan Chandler, so. North Cedar: Kiley Chapman, jr. Orion: Brooke Norberg, sr.; Izzy Nordstrom, so. Ridgewood: Kendra Downing, fr. Rockridge: Chey Leich, so. Sherrard: Addison Knox, so. Tipton: Alyssa Mente, so. West Carroll: Jordyn Sisler, sr. West Liberty: Annmarie Ericksen, sr.