RVC trio leads QCT All-Area cross country team

Hunter Jones, fr., North Cedar: Earned all-state honors with an 11th-place finish at 1A state meet in a personal-best 19:50. She was inside the top 15 at the RVC meet and ninth at Iowa City Regina regional (21:22).

Crystal Musgrave, so., Wethersfield: Second at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet, Musgrave was eighth at regionals (19:36) and 19th at sectionals (21:00) to qualify for 1A state meet.

Carly Small, sr., Central DeWitt: Earned a trip to the 3A state meet following her 11th-place finish at the Solon regional (20:19). She was 13th at Wamac meet (20:23) and ran 20:50 at state.

Cenady Soenksen, fr., Northeast: Placed fourth at RVC meet (20:38), fifth at Williamsburg regional (19:42) and 21st at 2A state meet in 20:06. She had top-five finishes in her first five meets of the season.

Kallie Wallick, jr., Tipton: She was the No. 1 runner for a Tipton squad which reached the state meet for the first time in more than a decade. She placed fourth at the North Fayette Valley regional (21:00) and was 36th at 2A state meet (20:45).

Honorable mention

Bellevue: Gabby Williamson, so. Bellevue Marquette: Holly Beauchamp, so.; Kaylee Koos, so. Central DeWitt: Kyleen Irwin, sr. Clinton Prince of Peace: Sophie Griffin, jr.; Kaelyn Goodsman, so. Erie-Prophetstown: Jorden Robinson, jr.; Dylan Chandler, so. North Cedar: Kiley Chapman, jr. Orion: Brooke Norberg, sr.; Izzy Nordstrom, so. Ridgewood: Kendra Downing, fr. Rockridge: Chey Leich, so. Sherrard: Addison Knox, so. Tipton: Alyssa Mente, so. West Carroll: Jordyn Sisler, sr. West Liberty: Annmarie Ericksen, sr.

