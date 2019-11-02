3A Normal: Moline juniors Lylia Gomez (13th, 18:41) and Jackson McClellan (14th, 15:48) are state bound after their finishes on Saturday. Gomez returns to state for a second straight year and McClellan makes his first appearance at Detweiller Park.
The Moline girls team failed to qualify with a 10th place finish of 245 points. The fifth and final sectional spot went to Edwardsville, who was only 41 points ahead of the Maroons. Brinley Rodgers (32nd, 19:26) and Maddie Miller (57th, 20:03) finished their seasons out as individual runners for United Township. Rodgers finished just 18 seconds behind the last individual state qualifying runner. Helena Kleronomos of Yorkville was the overall winner with a time of 17:54.
United Township barely missed qualifying as a team in the boys’ race as the Panthers finished 7th, just 41 points behind fifth place Lincoln-Way East. Trey Heinz (22nd, 16:03) and Roberto Munoz (23rd, 16:05) were UT's top runners. The Maroons boys’ team finished 12th with a score of 289, led by McClellan and senior Tim Wolf (34th, 16:17).
2A Bloomington: The Geneseo girls team had Lauren Belvel (14th, 19:19) and Lacey Laxton (15th, 19:22) qualify for state in 2A as they took the last two spots for individuals in the sectional. Belvel, a senior, and Laxton, a sophomore, led the Maple Leafs to a 9th place team finish with 221 points. Olivia Rosenstein of Urbana was the overall winner with a time of 17:37 and Peoria Notre Dame (88) took the sectional title.
Geneseo's boys' team missed out on qualifying for state by just 26 points, placing seventh with a score of 183. William Plumley (16th, 16:09) missed qualifying for state by just one second. Morton’s Sam Lange (15:03) was the overall winner, leading the Potters to the team title with 67 points.
1A Elmwood: Mercer County senior Riley Coulter (11th, 16:00) qualified for state in the boys' race for the first time in his career and United senior Anne Gregory (10th, 18:40) made it to Peoria in the girls' race.
The United girls team finished 15th with 417 points and the Mercer County boys were 18th with 459. Anna Perry (17:41) of Eureka was the girls' race winner and Noah McIntyre (15:11) of Athens took home the gold for the boys.