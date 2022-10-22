Senior trio leads Rams to regional title repeat

ROCK FALLS — The approach that earned the Riverdale High School boys' cross country team a second straight Three Rivers Conference title worked again on Saturday.

The Rams had the top-three finishers and had four runners in the top 10 as they captured their second consecutive Class 1A regional team title in dominating fashion.

Tallying 24 points, Riverdale far outdistanced runner-up Mercer County (99 points) on a sunny morning at Centennial Park. Riverdale senior Tommy Murray also repeated as a regional winner with a time of 15 minutes, 19 seconds over the three-mile course.

Following in Murray's wake were fellow seniors Landis Musser (15:36) and Peyton Sand (16:09).

"I think it helps keep our team spirit high and our practices fun," Murray said. "We're a good team, and going out here and finishing 1-2-3, and getting just about all of us in the top 20, that makes us excited for every meet."

Early in the race, Murray and Musser were running neck-and-neck, but gradually Murray pulled away to win by a sizable margin.

"It's not a bad course here, but not having someone right up there with you at the end makes it a little hard," Murray said. "I love having Landis up there with me. With him up there, he pushes me hard."

Musser feels that the past year has been beneficial for him both physically and mentally.

"I've definitely gained some confidence the past year or so," he said. "My goal in every race is to try and go with Tommy and hang on for as long as I can and see what happens. He's an amazing runner. Our whole team is amazing."

In addition to the trio of Murray, Musser and Sand, freshman Braeden Bode was seventh in 16:36. Senior Mitchell Hasenour took 11th in 16:43.

"We're not taking anything for granted, but we know if we put in the work and the mileage, this (title) would be ours," Musser said. "Honestly, our goal since the beginning has been to take a state trophy home."

The next step toward achieving that goal is next Saturday's Oregon Sectional, where Riverdale finished second last year. Getting their first sectional team title is next on the Rams' list.

"Our goal everywhere we race is to win," Sand said. "We're excited for Oregon next week. We're going to prepare and be ready for anything."

Top five for MerCo's Coulter; Alleman, E-P also advance: Senior Derek Coulter led the runner-up Golden Eagles with a medal-earning fifth-place finish (16:24). Classmate Lucas Arnold (16:39) was ninth.

"I could've ran it a bit smarter for the first half of the race, but I'm very happy, especially considering what I did last year," Coulter said. "I was expecting a little faster time, but I've been staying consistent, and I'm OK with that."

Alleman (123 points) took fifth place and Erie-Prophetstown (131) was sixth as both advance to next Saturday's sectional at Oregon Park West. Noah Britton (14th, 16:48) led the Pioneers, with Lucas Dreisbach (17th, 16:54) pacing the Panthers.

Individually, Morrison's Evan Scott (26th, 17:36) and West Carroll's Roscoe Davies (32nd, 18:00) are sectional-bound.

A-W advances at Seneca: At the 1A Seneca Regional, Annawan-Wethersfield punched its sectional ticket by placing fifth with 136 points. It was led by a seventh-place finish from sophomore Karson Schrum (18:17.00).

Ridgewood junior Fernando Avila-Rubio moves on individually after placing 12th in 18:32.10.