Sherrard boys end lengthy title drought

Nearly a decade had passed since the last time the Sherrard High School boys' cross country team had the opportunity to lift a regional-championship plaque.

On a chilly Saturday afternoon at the Class 1A Alleman Regional, the Tigers crowned a first-time individual regional winner in senior Jacob Belha and got to take home hardware for the first time since 2011.

Led by Belha's winning time of 15:21.1, Sherrard had four top 10 finishers as it scored 46 points to hold off a challenge from Three Rivers Conference rival Riverdale to earn the championship at Rock Island's Saukie Golf Course.

"We had four in the top 10 and we won every flight," said Sherrard coach Joe Lopez, whose runners captured all four flights in the COVID-19 altered regional format. "Looking back at the times, I told them what they had to do, and they knew what they were doing. They all had this in their minds."

Belha's win got the boys' regional meet off to a thrilling start, as he edged West Carroll senior Briar Nevills (15:25.3) and Riverdale sophomore Tommy Murray (15:26.2) down the stretch.