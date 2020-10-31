Sherrard's Belha wins cross country sectional, finishes unbeaten season

MARSEILLES — A week ago, Sherrard senior Jacob Belha was riding high in the wake of his first individual regional cross country championship.
Saturday afternoon at the Class 1A Seneca Sectional, the final meet in a COVID-19 altered prep season, the Tigers' top runner recaptured that golden feeling with another career first, taking home the sectional title from the Seneca FFA Land Lab with a time of 16:44.5.
"I felt very confident, and I knew I could do it," said Belha, whose postseason victories capped a perfect season in which he took first-place in all 10 of the Tigers' meets.
"I had a target, and I was going to try and go for it. I just focused on trying to run my own race and focus on getting the title. Being undefeated, I'll let that sink in over the next few days. It was different this season, but I still had to go out and do the work. It's still very special."
While Belha enjoyed a gold-medal repeat, Sherrard fell just short in its bid to follow up its first regional team title in nine years with its first-ever sectional championship.
The efforts of Belha and fellow senior and Dayton Hauger (18th, 17:49.9) helped the Tigers to tally 100 points, but they ended up settling for second place behind Rockford Christian (63 points).
"Amboy was right there, too," said Sherrard coach Joe Lopez, noting a third-place Clipper squad that finished just nine points behind the Tigers. "Rockford Christian was very competitive today, but the problem of looking at just one team is that you tend to overlook another team."
Hauger feels that the initial disappointment of not earning consecutive championship plaques will gradually give way to a strong feeling of achievement.
"We knew what we had to do, and what it was all about coming into today," he said. "Even though we didn't come away with the victory, we still ran well. I think all of us know we gave a good effort."
Bronze for Riverdale's Murray; Rams take fourth: While Belha was a champion for the second straight week, Riverdale sophomore standout Tommy Murray repeated his regional showing by capturing sectional bronze on Saturday. His time of 16:54.8 was just under four seconds behind runner-up D'Artagnon Beaver of Rockford Christian.
"I was racing with Jacob and Briar again, and I wanted to keep up with them," Murray said, referring to both Belha and West Carroll senior Briar Nevills; Nevills ended up taking fifth with a time of 17:04.7, just over a minute behind Ottawa Marquette's Lucas Hoffman.
"It was a different course than last week, a harder one, but I thought either one, two or three — any of that could happen."
Team-wise, the Rams tallied 136 points for a solid fourth-place finish as Murray's third-place effort was supplemented by classmate Landis Musser, whose 17:36.5 clocking earned him 12th place and put him just 3.5 seconds shy of a top 10 finish. In a normal year, that finish would have Riverdale headed to the state meet in Peoria.
"Like last year, we come away thinking we were a good team with tremendous potential for the future," said Riverdale coach Kevin Claus. "Hopefully there's a state meet next year."
Seventh-place Mercer County (188 points) got a top 20 race from sophomore Derek Coulter (17:47.3), who placed 17th. Ridgewood senior Nick Janson just cracked the top 20, with his 17:57.8 effort earning him 20th place.
