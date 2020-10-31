Sherrard's Belha wins cross country sectional, finishes unbeaten season

MARSEILLES — A week ago, Sherrard senior Jacob Belha was riding high in the wake of his first individual regional cross country championship.

Saturday afternoon at the Class 1A Seneca Sectional, the final meet in a COVID-19 altered prep season, the Tigers' top runner recaptured that golden feeling with another career first, taking home the sectional title from the Seneca FFA Land Lab with a time of 16:44.5.

"I felt very confident, and I knew I could do it," said Belha, whose postseason victories capped a perfect season in which he took first-place in all 10 of the Tigers' meets.

"I had a target, and I was going to try and go for it. I just focused on trying to run my own race and focus on getting the title. Being undefeated, I'll let that sink in over the next few days. It was different this season, but I still had to go out and do the work. It's still very special."

While Belha enjoyed a gold-medal repeat, Sherrard fell just short in its bid to follow up its first regional team title in nine years with its first-ever sectional championship.

The efforts of Belha and fellow senior and Dayton Hauger (18th, 17:49.9) helped the Tigers to tally 100 points, but they ended up settling for second place behind Rockford Christian (63 points).