PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Shorthanded Sherrard girls' harriers shooting for TRAC title defense

  • Updated
new sherrard HS logo
Submitted

SHERRARD — When it came time for last year's Three Rivers Conference cross country meet, the Sherrard girls' squad found itself a little shorthanded.

With injuries sidelining one runner and hampering another, the Tigers dug deep and rode three top 10 finishers to the TRAC team title, scoring 43 points to top Erie-Prophetstown by 10.

A year later, Sherrard is in the same situation as it prepares to defend its conference championship Tuesday at Prophet Hills Country Club in Prophetstown.

Junior Madison Mathis, who was sidelined for last year's Three Rivers meet, is doubtful due to illness. Sophomore Beth Churchill, whose fourth-place finish paced the Tigers in their title run, is just starting to run again after dealing with foot issues.

"We're hoping to have everyone back within the next two weeks, in time for regionals," Sherrard head coach Joe Lopez said. "We're hoping for a lot better this year, but the key for us is that we've got to get Beth and Maddie back. We just have to cross our fingers and hope for the best."

In 2021, the Tigers parlayed their conference championship into a third-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A Rock Falls Regional and sixth at the Oregon Sectional to qualify for state for the first time since '04, finishing 28th out of 30 teams.

"Last year, we were missing Maddie that day, and Hailie (current senior Hailie Shemek) was still not completely healthy, so we had to rely on the rest of our girls," Lopez said of the '21 TRAC meet. "Luckily, Beth ran well and Sarah (current senior Sarah Gibson) also had a good run.

"Our third, fourth and fifth runners pulled through, we got it together and had a good race that day."

Shemek and Gibson finished sixth and eighth, respectively, at the 2021 Three Rivers meet, and have been the leaders for this year's Sherrard squad that has benefited from the addition of two new faces.

Sophomore Nadia Anderson and freshman Tori Browning have played key roles for the Tigers, who took the team title at Princeton's Gary Coates Invitational just over two weeks ago, then placed fifth at Bureau Valley's Dale Donner Invitational a little over a week ago.

Sherrard also has a runner-up finish at Annawan-Wethersfield's Titan Invite and a third-place showing at the Oregon Open to its credit this season.

"Tori's been running pretty confidently and sticking with our top three girls," said Lopez, "and Nadia has run well and given us a boost from the No. 4 spot. She stays close to Sarah, and Tori stays close to Hailie. We don't have Beth or Maddie right now, but we still have four solid runners."

Until Churchill and Mathis return, Lopez will look to those four runners to set the pace, especially in Tuesday's Three Rivers title defense.

"We need them to be strong enough up front, and carry the heavy load for us," he said. "We look to be solid on paper, but the one bad thing about our schedule is that we don't see everybody on the other side of the TRAC and don't know what they're capable of.

"We just have to pull together and keep moving forward."

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY MEET

When and where: Tuesday at Prophet Hills Country Club in Prophetstown. The girls' race gets underway at 4:30 p.m., with the boys to follow.

Defending team champions: Sherrard (girls); Riverdale (boys). Defending individual champions: Olivia Thomsen, Orion (girls); Tommy Murray, Riverdale (boys).

Teams to watch: Defending girls' champion Sherrard looks to have a strong shot at repeating despite having two of their top runners sidelined by illness or injuries. Another team to watch on the girls' side is meet host Erie-Prophetstown, which looks to turn the tables after finishing 10 points shy of a team title in 2021.

In the boys' competition, defending champion Riverdale remains the team to beat after returning the bulk of its roster from last year's squad that also won regionals and took second at sectionals before finishing 11th at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Peoria. Last year, the Rams bested runner-up Sterling Newman by 43 points.

Individuals to watch: All of the top three individuals from '21 are back, led by Orion junior and defending individual conference champion Olivia Thomsen, whose winning time of 19:45.0 was nearly two minutes ahead of Kewanee junior and runner-up Natalee Martin (21:24.3) and Princeton senior and bronze medalist Lexi Bohms (21:35.3). ... Sherrard seniors Hailie Shemek and Sarah Gibson, along with Riverdale junior Mattea Wuest and E-P junior Jillian Norman, were all top 10 finishers last fall and look to be in the running for individual gold.

On the boys' side, Riverdale's senior trio of Tommy Murray (16:10.1), Landis Musser (16:43.9) and Peyton Sand (17:05.5) finished first through third, respectively, and all three look to once again duel for individual supremacy, with Newman junior Lucas Schaab another one to watch after placing fourth in '21. ... E-P junior Jacob Gibson looks to build on last year's 12th-place finish in which he missed a top 10 placing by just over 12 seconds.

