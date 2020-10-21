Sommer extends win streak as PV boys qualify for state

In addition to Sommer, Tarun Vedula was third and Luke Knepp took sixth for the Spartans. PV had a 46-second gap between Knepp and its fourth finisher.

"There is a lot of satisfaction in qualifying 18 years in a row, but to be honest, we came into the meet hoping to win it," PV coach Erik Belby said. "Fortunately, we live to fight another day and we'll come back to see if we can do a little better next week.

"We have to find a way to get our fourth and fifth runners to tighten things up and give ourselves a chance at a top five at state."

Vedula was in third place for the first couple of miles, slipped back to fifth and then closed strong to regain third in 16:35.

"I've run this course so many times, I wasn't going to let somebody who doesn't run it as much beat me," Vedula said.

Bettendorf's Nick Moore and North Scott's Owen West qualified for state as individuals with top-15 finishes.

Moore was ninth in 16:53 and West earned the last spot in 17:00.

"As our coach always says, state is the reward," Moore said. "It isn't easy to be in the top 15, so it is something you never take for granted."