Sommer extends win streak as PV boys qualify for state

Kole Sommer has always possessed the physical capabilities to be an elite distance runner. There was a mental barrier holding him back from consistent success.
"I'd always give up when I was feeling tired in past races," he admitted. "I got over that this year. No matter how tired I am, I keep pushing and eventually it goes away and you feel good again."
The Pleasant Valley High School senior is feeling very good going into next week's state meet.
Sommer captured Thursday's Class 4A district championship at Crow Creek Park in 16 minutes, 7 seconds — 15 seconds clear of fourth-ranked Andrew Bickford of Cedar Rapids Prairie.
After not winning a varsity cross country race his first 3½ seasons, Sommer has registered three consecutive victories and vaulted to second in the state rankings.
"This is definitely the highest my confidence has ever been," Sommer said. "I'm clocking pretty fast times this year, my teammates are running well and it just helps with the whole atmosphere and boosts morale."
The Spartans qualified as a team for the state meet for the 18th straight season, the longest streak in 4A.
Cedar Rapids Prairie had five finishers in the top 13 to claim the team title with 35 points. Iowa City Liberty clipped PV for second, 51-52.
In addition to Sommer, Tarun Vedula was third and Luke Knepp took sixth for the Spartans. PV had a 46-second gap between Knepp and its fourth finisher.
"There is a lot of satisfaction in qualifying 18 years in a row, but to be honest, we came into the meet hoping to win it," PV coach Erik Belby said. "Fortunately, we live to fight another day and we'll come back to see if we can do a little better next week.
"We have to find a way to get our fourth and fifth runners to tighten things up and give ourselves a chance at a top five at state."
Vedula was in third place for the first couple of miles, slipped back to fifth and then closed strong to regain third in 16:35.
"I've run this course so many times, I wasn't going to let somebody who doesn't run it as much beat me," Vedula said.
Bettendorf's Nick Moore and North Scott's Owen West qualified for state as individuals with top-15 finishes.
Moore was ninth in 16:53 and West earned the last spot in 17:00.
"As our coach always says, state is the reward," Moore said. "It isn't easy to be in the top 15, so it is something you never take for granted."
West, a senior, became North Scott's first individual boys qualifier since Adam Fink in 2004. It was redemption for West after coming up two places and less than 10 seconds short a year ago.
"It was a lot of guts that last half-mile," West said. "Last year, I watched (the placings) on the clock go from 15 to 16 before I finished and it just broke my heart. I didn't want to see that this year.
"I gave it everything I had."
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-001
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-002
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-003
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-004
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-005
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-006
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-007
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-008
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-009
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-010
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-011
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-012
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-013
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-014
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-015
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-016
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-017
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-018
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-019
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-020
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-021
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-022
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-023
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-024
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-025
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-026
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-027
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-028
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-029
102120-qc-spt-xc-state-qualifier-030
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!