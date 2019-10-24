Pleasant Valley’s Kole Sommer runs through a wooded area during the Class 4A state-qualifying cross country meet at Crow Creek Park on Thursday. Sommer placed fourth to help the Spartans to the district title.
Pleasant Valley’s Max Murphy reacts after winning the boys’ division of the Class 4A state-qualifying meet Thursday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Kole Sommer called his performance at last week's Mississippi Athletic Conference cross country meet poor. The Pleasant Valley junior didn't figure into the team's low five and failed to break 17 minutes on a relatively flat course.
Sommer knew if PV was going to conquer top-ranked Dubuque Hempstead at Thursday's Class 4A state-qualifying meet, he had to up his game.
Did he ever.
Sommer shaved 40 seconds off his time from a week ago on the challenging and hilly Crow Creek Course to propel the Spartans to their ninth consecutive district championship.
"Definitely the best cross country race of my life," said Sommer, who placed fourth in 16 minutes, 21 seconds. "I was really disappointed at MAC because I felt I let my teammates down. I wanted this for my teammates."
Fourth-ranked PV and Hempstead tied with 32 points, but the Spartans won the tiebreaker. PV's sixth runner, Jack Meyers, placed 13th and Hempstead's sixth finisher was 16th.
"In our meeting (Wednesday), we told the guys it was going to come down to who has the most guts in the last 250 to 300 meters," PV coach Erik Belby said. "That's a good team in Hempstead."
PV's Max Murphy continued his splendid senior season. The Iowa recruit and state's top-ranked runner broke free from second-ranked Ryan Winger of Hempstead in the closing half-mile to capture the individual title in 15:50. Winger was second in 16:03.
"I've worked a lot on strength," Murphy said, "so I was able to push it hard on the last two hills where it is the most important."
Sommer was PV's second finisher, followed by Kent Nichols (sixth), Tarun Vedula (ninth) and Eric Zabel (12th). The Spartans' second through seventh runners were separated by only 39 seconds.
The Spartans will make their 17th consecutive state meet appearance and 21st overall next Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
They'll be going with added belief.
"This gives us a ton of confidence we can compete with (Hempstead)," Murphy said, "but at state it can be anybody's day. We still know we have to do it at state. That's when it is the most important."
Sommer has been working his way back from a knee injury. He also altered his approach Thursday.
Instead of going out fast, he sat back in the first mile and made his move forward in the second mile.
"That's what we've been waiting for all season from him," Belby said. "If we have him ready to go like he's capable of, we're going to be in a great position.
"Kole really flew in there and saved the day for the team."
The Spartans made it a priority to protect their home course, a place they haven't lost in a state-qualifying meet since 2010.
"We kept preaching, 'This is our home course, we practice here every week. Let's get it done,'" Belby said.
"We also have to realize this is great progress for our team, but it is not indicative who is going to win the state meet. It just shows we're ready to run with anybody, but if we don't bring our best like we did today, we can be beat by anybody."
Linn-Mar knocked off Bettendorf for the third and final state berth, 84-116.
The Bulldogs did qualify two individuals for state in senior Kyler Castro (11th, 16:54) and junior Nick Moore (14th, 17:00).
