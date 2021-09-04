Spartans' Boleyn shines in high school debut

What a debut.
Grace Boleyn said she toed the starting line Saturday morning at Crow Creek Park seeking a top-five finish and running at a six-minute mile pace.
The Pleasant Valley freshman crushed those expectations in her first high school cross country race.
In a field that featured more than a dozen teams, including out-of-state powers Naperville North and Edina, Minn., Boleyn navigated her way around the hilly 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 37 seconds at the Spartan Challenge.
“I was shocked,” Boleyn said.
“She thrives on competition, wants to be pushed and likes to go hard,” PV head coach Jane Wheeler said. “We’ve told her, ‘Once everybody knows how good you are, that’s OK. You want to welcome people raising you to that next level.’”
Naperville North claimed the girls team title with 43 points, followed by Edina (86), third-ranked PV (90) and second-ranked Johnston (98).
PV senior Lizzie McVey was 14th and sophomore Josie Case finished 20th. In addition to Boleyn, freshman Sophia Foad and Bria Martell were in the Spartans’ top six.
“All of them raced smart,” Wheeler said. “The freshmen stayed composed, controlled early and continued to move up throughout the race.”
Boleyn, in particular, was strong from the outset. She grabbed the lead just before the second mile and never relinquished it.
A junior high standout, Boleyn set a state record in the 1,500 last May in 4:44.37 and was the top high school female finisher at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in late July in 47:01 for seven miles.
The target grew even bigger after Saturday’s showing, which concluded with a 31-second win over Johnston's Olivia Verde (sixth at last year's state meet).
“I’m going to have a lot more pressure, but pressure is a privilege,” Boleyn said. “You’ve got to roll with it and see the good in it.
“This is a great start. It definitely gives me motivation for future training. As you do your summer miles, you have (time) in-between where you start to lose a little bit of motivation and things feel out of sight. Now that the season is rolling, it is definitely back to full grind every single day.”
Boleyn was the first PV runner to win its home invitational since all-stater McKenzie Yanek in 2015. It was easy to draw a comparison with Yanek, who also was an immediate standout.
“Grace is a lot more efficient mechanically, but their aerobic engines are both phenomenal,” Wheeler said. “She’s just so strong.”
The biggest challenge, Wheeler said, is reeling Boleyn in at times and to see the big picture.
“She thrives on hard work, and hard work builds her confidence,” Wheeler said. “She has to understand smart training isn’t always hard training. We’re still developing that.
“Yeah, go hard on those hard days but pull back on the recovery days so you can have pop in your legs through September and October.”
Davenport Central had two girls finish in the top 20 — sophomore Hannah Ford (19:43, eighth) and freshman Dylan Moeller (17th, 20:11).
Ford is juggling swimming and cross country this fall. She won the 500-yard freestyle in a dual meet against Rock Island on Thursday night.
“She’s just a beast,” Central coach Mike Trujillo said. “She pulls everybody along and they go with her. We knew she could be really good and she’s competitive.”
If the Blue Devils can develop a fifth runner to join Ford, Moeller, junior Merin Crowder and senior Lois Blackman, they could be in store for a big fall.
It is as much optimism as Trujillo has had around his program in more than a decade.
“(Assistant coach) Wendy Shaw said, ‘I’ve been waiting for years for a group of girls like this to come along,’ and she’s right,” Trujillo said. “This gives them the confidence they can run strong and do well against the best in three states.
“No matter how good you are, there is always that doubt. But now seeing it, yeah, that’s big.”
Boys
Wheaton North had three runners finish in the top five to claim the boys division of the Spartan Challenge with 65 points. Johnston edged Edina for second, 84-86.
PV was sixth with 134 points. Senior Tarun Vedula led the Spartans with a 13th-place finish in 17:16. Luke Knepp was 25th in 17:33.
Bettendorf sophomore Chase Wakefield was the top local finisher. He snatched 12th in 17:10.
"I wanted to get in a good spot to start, slowly pick people off and get ahead," Wakefield said. "I'm happy, but there is still a lot more room for improvement."
Iowa City West's Alex McKane repeated as the boys champion. He finished in 16:19.
Boys cross country
Spartan Challenge
At Crow Creek Park (5,000 meters)
Teams -- 1. Wheaton North 65; 2. Johnston 84; 3. Edina 86; 4. Iowa City High 92; 5. Iowa City West 107; 6. Pleasant Valley 134; 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 142; 8. Bettendorf 207; 9. North Scott 238; 10. Dubuque Senior 319; 11. Davenport Central 320; 12. Muscatine 326; 13. Burlington 409; Davenport West 415
Top 10 individuals -- 1. Alex McKane, Iowa City West, 16;19; 2. Ryan Zydek, Wheaton North, 16:28; 3. Ryan Schreiner, Wheaton North, 16:35; 4. Ford Washburn, City High, 16:39; 5. Caleb Youngstedt, Wheaton North, 16:53; 6. Noah Carey, City High, 16:56; 7. Jaxson Plumb, Johnston, 17:02; 8. Anthony Lee, C.R. Prairie, 17:02; 9. Seth Cheney, Iowa City West, 17:03; 10. Kurt Lebakken, Edina, 17:09
Pleasant Valley (134) -- 13. Tarun Vedula, 17:16; 25. Luke Knepp, 17:33; 30. Jacob Mumey, 17:44; 32. Matt Bender, 17:45; 34. Andrew Miller, 17:46
Bettendorf (207) -- 12. Chase Wakefield, 17:10; 39. Ethan Cole, 18:02; 48. Xavier Potts, 18:17; 51. Walter Blackman, 18:22; 57. Thomas Hughes, 18:38
North Scott (238) -- 36. Luke Crawford, 17:48; 45. Nik Davis, 18:08; 49. Logan Soedt, 18:18; 50. Yorty Hagedorn, 18:20; 58. Tyson Haedt, 18:38
Davenport Central (320) -- 47. Owen Christy, 18:15; 55. Maddox Sullivan, 18:29; 67. Kyle Hopewell, 19:02; 74. Carter Sullivan, 19:29; 77. Brendan Bloomer, 19:44
Muscatine (326) -- 43. Aidan Armstrong, 18:08; 61. Sam Gordon, 18:41; 69. Shiloh Morter, 19:14; 70. Dylan Maresca, 19:17; 83. Austin Foor, 20:52
Davenport West (415) -- 62. DJ Millbrook, 18:46; 84. Jaycob McDaniel, 21:01; 87. Shawn Olsen, 21:08; 90. Patrick DeVine, 21:42; 92. Kyler Sparks, 22:49
Girls cross country
Spartan Challenge
At Crow Creek Park (5,000 meters)
Teams -- 1. Naperville North 43; 2. Edina (Minn.) 86; 3. Pleasant Valley 90; 4. Johnston 98; 5. Iowa City High 172; 6. Dubuque Senior 176; 7. Iowa City West 207; 8. Davenport Central 210; 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 212; 10. Bettendorf 212; 11. North Scott 220; 12. Muscatine 342; 13. Moline 363
Top 10 individuals -- 1. Grace Boleyn, PV, 18:37; 2. Olivia Verde, Johnston, 19:08; 3. Lucy Westlake, Naperville North, 19:16; 4. Macy Iyer, Edina, 19;24; 5. Maggie Wagner, Edina, 19:28; 6. Emma Berres, Naperville North, 19:38; 7. Ella Hinkie, Edina, 19:42; 8. Hannah Ford, Dav. Central, 19:43; 9. Julie Piot, Naperville North, 19:52; 10. Aleah Tenpas, Johnston, 19:53
Pleasant Valley (90) -- 1. Boleyn, 18:37; 14. Lizzie McVey, 20:02; 20. Josie Case, 20:25; 24. Gretchen Highberger, 20:35; 31. Sophia Foad, 20:51
Davenport Central (210) -- 8. Ford, 19:43; 17. Dylan Moeller, 20:11; 28. Merin Crowder, 20:45; 78. Regan Saxton, 27:22; 79. Chloe Yacapraro, 27:23
Bettendorf (212) -- 19. Hannah Beintema, 20:18; 40. Emily See, 21:05; 45. Kennah Block, 21:30; 49. Maya Williams, 21:43; 59. Izzy Appel, 22:49
North Scott (220) -- 16. Faith Nead, 20:09; 38. Bailey Boddicker, 21:03; 52. Kate Blodig, 21:58; 54. Peyton Madison, 22:11; 60. Ella Rinker, 22:49
Muscatine (342) -- 57. Taya Melendez, 22:27; 62. Ella Brewer, 23:04; 66. Karley Ricketts, 23:16; 77. Ruve Roos, 26:43; 80. Abigail Stamler, 28:08
Moline (363) -- 58. Abby DeBlieck, 22:35; 71. Ryleigh Robertson, 23:55; 74. Alyson Benson, 25:08; 76. Anyah Ranson, 26:28; 84. Jaque Raya, 32:33