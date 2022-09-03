Spartans 'dig deep' as they remember Kaffenberger

Time and place were almost an afterthought for Pleasant Valley High School’s cross country teams Saturday morning.

It was a day and race to remember and honor Ian Kaffenberger, a former member of the PV program who passed away nine days ago at age 21.

Everybody in PV’s boys program wore pink shoe laces courtesy of Phil Young at Fleet Feet. PV senior Jacob Mumey had “Godspeed Kaff” written on his right shoe and “Love you Ian” on his left. At Crow Creek Park, Kaffenberger’s name was painted in one of the start boxes.

“It has been a tough week,” Mumey admitted. “A lot of us are exhausted. It has been a long week and a lot of sadness, but we all had something to fight for today.

“I didn’t care how we finished — first, second or last. All that matters is we gave heart and did it for him.”

The extra motivation helped propel PV sophomore Grace Boleyn to a victory in the girls division at the Spartan Invitational. Boleyn staved off Johnston junior Olivia Verde for the win in the 5,000-meter race, 19:00 to 19:02.

It was Boleyn’s second nip-and-tuck win of the season. She edged Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler at Iowa City in the season opener last week.

“Going into the season, (IATFC) left me unranked and that’s not going to slide with me,” Boleyn said. “I knew I had to make a statement in the first two races. So far, I’ve done a good job of that.”

Boleyn was in third place after the opening mile, but made up significant ground on the exterminator — one of the three demanding hills on the course.

She pulled ahead in the final mile and did enough to hold off Verde.

“Everyone in the PV community is coming together today,” Boleyn said. “We had a lot more to dig deep for today, and I think that pushed me to do it.”

Naperville North, with four girls in the top nine, won with 43 points. Third-ranked Johnston was runner-up with 69 and third-ranked PV took third with 87. Lydia Sommer and Sophia Foad were the Spartans’ second and third finishers at 14th and 16th place, respectively.

Davenport Central sophomore Dylan Moeller was the only other Q-C competitor besides Bolyen to finish in the top 10. Moeller crossed in fifth in 19:36.

“I came into this with no expectations,” Moeller said. “I wanted to see what I could do, I followed my race plan and got the job done.

“This is like the biggest meet of the year. You have teams from out of state and you see higher competition and the intensity is so much higher. You can get a real accurate (idea) of where you stand at the beginning of the season.”

Johnston (66 points) clipped Iowa City High (69) and Wheaton North (73) for the boys title. PV was fifth with 123 points. City High’s Ford Washburn won the individual crown in 15:48.

Mumey paced the Spartans with a fourth-place finish in 16:19, quicker than any time he registered at Crow Creek Park in three meets a year ago.

“It was really fun,” Mumey said. “I put myself out there in a position to get first or second at the start. I couldn’t hold onto that, but it felt good coming up the stretch.

“This is the first race, kind of a race buster, so we’re off to a good start and hopefully we’ll improve more Thursday at Marshalltown.”

PV coach Erik Belby knew it would be a challenging day for his team.

Most of the Spartans' varsity squad attended Kaffenberger’s memorial service Friday at Camp Shalom in Maquoketa. Belby estimated there were around 1,000 people in attendance.

“The way we came unglued in the last mile, a lot of it was physical and mental fatigue from this week,” Belby said. “We’ve got some work to do physically with our training, but I’m just glad everyone competed and gave great effort.”

Kaffenberger was a team captain for the Spartans. He ran on PV’s state championship team in 2017 and was the squad's No. 3 runner at the state meet as a senior in 2019.

“He was just a tough guy,” Belby said. “He was running on a stress fracture his senior year at state and he ran a personal best at the state meet. He was a leader on the team and had a tendency to bring a lot of guys with him.

“He was also a good cheerleader, always positive, happy and smiling.”

Mumey said Kaffenberger was influential in him remaining with the sport. Mumey was a freshman during Kaffenberger’s senior year.

“I was so iffy about it going into the season, but all of a sudden I walk into practice and Ian is standing there pulling me right into the team,” Mumey said. “It felt like a great culture and he became my friend. It made me want to go back to practice every day to see him there. It helped me fall in love with the sport.”

Mumey can recall Kaffenberger, who ran for a couple of years at Northern Iowa, showing up to practice one day with bright hot pink shoes. That is where the idea stemmed to wear the pink shoe laces Saturday.

“We just wanted to remember how much of an impact he made on the team,” Mumey said.

It also gave Mumey and his teammates some extra incentive at the start line.

“You’ve got something to run for now,” Mumey said. “Sometimes you toe the line, you don’t know what’s going on. Every single time I toe the line and get up there to race, I know what I’m doing it for now.

“That’s going to help me get into a good mental space and get ready for each race.”