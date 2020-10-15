Spartans edge Bulldogs for title; Beintema repeats

Quietly, without much notice or fanfare, the Pleasant Valley girls cross country team has gradually been progressing this season.
The Spartans had their big breakthrough Thursday afternoon.
Unranked the entire fall, PV used a strong pack to dethrone Class 4A 15th-ranked Bettendorf as the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion, 44-50, at Crow Creek Park.
"Everything clicked for everybody today," PV sophomore Bella D'Antico said. "We've been working on the mental aspect as much as the physical, a lot of mental preparation and positive thinking. It really helped."
It was the third league championship for the Spartans in four years.
This one was the most unexpected of the three.
Earlier this week, one of PV's runners asked coach Jane Wheeler about her favorite courses and races.
"It is not necessarily a course or state meet, it is the stories of certain races," Wheeler said. "This is one of those stories. When you knew it was possible, but I don't know if anybody else knew it was possible.
"The girls had to prove it to themselves that they could. To have the magic happen today, this is one we'll definitely remember."
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema made it back-to-back individual titles. The junior, however, had to work for it.
Beintema held off D'Antico by five seconds, 19:26-19:31, for the victory.
"I'm not going to lie, it was a little bit more challenging than I anticipated, which was good," Beintema said. "I need that. To have it be more challenging makes it more rewarding."
Beintema led most of the race. D'Antico, though, was close throughout.
"Coming up the last half-mile, I said to myself, 'You've been leading this whole time. If you get passed now, you're not going to hear the end of it,'" Beintema said. "That gave me a little bit more drive to breakaway at the end and pull it off."
Still, it was a signature race for D'Antico. She finished 50 seconds behind Beintema at the Spartan Challenge on Sept. 5.
"This taught me to push myself in ways I never have really been exposed to before," D'Antico said. "That was a very valuable experience.
"Last year, there was a lot of uncertainty every time I went to the starting line. This season, I've got a lot going for me and a lot of confidence."
Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler, Bettendorf freshman Emily See and Davenport Assumption senior Laney Fitzpatrick rounded out the top five.
Assumption was third in the team race with 64 points and North Scott fourth at 122.
It was Sattler's first time competing at Crow Creek.
"When I first got here (Thursday), I was a little intimidated because I had heard this was the hardest course," Sattler said, "but I know my training and my abilities. I went out hard, kept pushing and finished even harder."
For PV, it was about the pack.
Lizzie McVey (seventh), Lexi Minard (10th), Josie Case (11th) and Lydia Sommer (14th) were separated by only 40 seconds.
It was the difference as Bettendorf had a 69-second gap between its third and fourth finisher.
"This gives us an incredible boost of confidence," D'Antico said. "We have proven to ourselves that we can do it."
