Spartans' Murphy garners Gatorade honor

For just the second time in its program history, Pleasant Valley has the state's Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year.

Senior Max Murphy was selected as this year's recipient Monday.

Murphy captured the Class 4A state cross country championship this past fall in 15 minutes, 29.3 seconds. Also a two-time Mississippi Athletic Conference champion, Murphy placed fourth at the Nike Heartland Regional Championships to qualify for the national meet in early December.

He finished the high school season with five consecutive victories, including a 59-second win at the conference meet.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Max is a really intelligent kid, always thinking and calculating what he's doing," PV coach Erik Belby said after the state meet Nov. 2. "Everything is very well thought out with him.

"He had a tremendous season."

Devin Allbaugh is the only other Spartan boys cross country runner to garner the Gatorade accolade in 2007.

The award recognizes athletic excellence along with academic achievement and exemplary character.