Spartans' Murphy garners Gatorade honor

For just the second time in its program history, Pleasant Valley has the state's Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year.
Senior Max Murphy was selected as this year's recipient Monday.
Murphy captured the Class 4A state cross country championship this past fall in 15 minutes, 29.3 seconds. Also a two-time Mississippi Athletic Conference champion, Murphy placed fourth at the Nike Heartland Regional Championships to qualify for the national meet in early December.
He finished the high school season with five consecutive victories, including a 59-second win at the conference meet.
You have free articles remaining.
"Max is a really intelligent kid, always thinking and calculating what he's doing," PV coach Erik Belby said after the state meet Nov. 2. "Everything is very well thought out with him.
"He had a tremendous season."
Devin Allbaugh is the only other Spartan boys cross country runner to garner the Gatorade accolade in 2007.
The award recognizes athletic excellence along with academic achievement and exemplary character.
Murphy, signed to run at the University of Iowa next fall, has a weighted 4.11 grade-point average. He has volunteered locally at an animal shelter and been involved with multiple running events in the Quad-Cities.
"I've watched Max Murphy improve every year," Bettendorf coach Dave Terronez said in a release. "His progress this season was awesome. He is humble and motivated as well as a tenacious competitor."