Spartans rally around teammate to finish second at state

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Grace Boleyn has been an anchor for the Pleasant Valley High School girls cross country team all season.
When the freshman had less than her best Friday morning, her teammates were there to pick up the slack.
Spurred by an all-state performance from sophomore Josie Case and top-30 finishes from senior Lizzie McVey and sophomore Lexi Minard, PV left Lakeside Municipal Golf Course with a Class 4A state runner-up trophy.
"What makes me most proud is finishing second place when your top runner has an off day," PV coach Jane Wheeler said. "That's a team, and that's what I've been proud of all season with this group."
Second-ranked Dubuque Hempstead, powered by top-six finishes from Keelee Leitzen and Julia Gehl, claimed its first state title in program history with 108 points. PV registered 132 and Ames took third at 141.
It was the highest state finish for the Spartans since their second-place finish in 2015.
"I didn't think we were going to get this far at the beginning of the year," Minard said. "To be eighth last year, it is pretty cool to get second.
"We're more motivated now because of this race. We're going to move on from it and say we did well."
West Des Moines Valley sophomore Addison Dorenkamp seized control of the 5,000-meter race in the first half-mile and never relinquished it. She won in 17:55, nearly 20 seconds in front of teammate Kamryn Ensley.
Boleyn, the Mississippi Athletic Conference and state-qualifying champion, was in sixth place after the opening mile and moved up to fourth after two miles.
In the final half-mile, however, her body started to give out. She labored to the finish and was PV's fourth scorer with a time of 19:49. Boleyn received medical attention as she collapsed after crossing the finish line.
"I saw Grace (coming down the homestretch) and I was really confused what was happening," McVey said. "It was really heartbreaking for me to see Grace like that, but it is just one race and she's been doing so well this season."
Boleyn came in as the top-ranked runner in 4A, had won five races and had been the Spartans' top finisher in every race this fall.
Wheeler admitted Boleyn was more nervous than usual this week.
"We just kept reminding her, 'Stay calm, do what you've always done,'" Wheeler said. "That is easy to say and hard to do when the spotlight is on you.
"It is just the blur of the state meet. You see that happen to some of your best kids. It is disappointing and I feel for her, but in the same token I know she'll look at it as 'That stinks, but now I'm going to be more motivated and I'm going to learn from it.'"
Case, who improved her place by more than 85 spots from last year's state meet, was 14th overall in 19:10.57 and McVey was 16th in 19:13.99.
"I've put my mind to knowing that every day you've got to work hard because you never know when it is going to be your last," Case said. "The target was big on our backs, and we knew it was a little stressful, but we knew if someone were to fall back and not have a good race, we would have to pick them up.
"We leave here strong, we leave here knowing next year we're going to kick some butt."
McVey is the only senior in PV's top seven. Boleyn, Bria Martell, Case and Minard all have at least two more seasons remaining.
"This sets a great example for the the girls coming in," McVey said. "Our team is so young and has so much potential. This is just a start."
North Scott's Faith Nead finished 20th in 19:19.90. It was the third time Nead had run on the state course after competing for Johnston the past three years.
The conditions were somewhat challenging with temperatures in the mid-40s and wind gusts almost 20 miles an hour.
"I really wanted to get in the top 15 and be on the podium, but it is OK," said Nead, who recently committed to run cross country and track at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. "I'm very happy with how I did.
"The wind, the cold, it was definitely a challenge."
Clinton's Camryn Sattler (33rd, 19:44) and Bettendorf's Emily See (49th, 20:05) were in the top 50. North Scott's Bailey Boddicker (20:11), Davenport Central's Lois Blackman (20:21) and Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema (20:21) each finished in the top 65.
Mumey just misses all-state
Jacob Mumey was less than three seconds from earning an all-state finish at Friday's Class 4A boys state cross country meet.
The Pleasant Valley junior placed 17th in 16:15.53. The top 15 collect medals.
"I'm a little disappointed, but I'm glad I have one more year to come back even better," Mumey said. "It is going to motivate me for track and next season.
"It was a tough race, really competitive. It was a lot of fun running with the best guys in the state."
West Des Moines Dowling's Jackson Heidesch won the individual title in 15:24. The Maroons also claimed their ninth team title, the fifth in seven years with 56 points. Sioux City North and Iowa City High finished second and third, respectively.
PV, making its 19th consecutive state trip, was ninth with 241 points.
North Scott's Luke Crawford was 59th in 17:03 and Bettendorf's Ethan Cole placed 106th in 17:47.