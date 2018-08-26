When Bettendorf receiver and all-state sprinter Darien Porter found a crease against his defense last Friday night, Pleasant Valley football coach Rusty VanWetzinga knew it spelled trouble.
“There are probably one or two guys in the state of Iowa who can catch him on a football field and they’re not at PV,” VanWetzinga admitted. “Now if it was three miles, we’ve got a plethora of people.”
Yes, PV has no shortage of distance runners. It has approximately 60 boys on its cross country team this fall.
Under coach Erik Belby's guidance, the Spartans have built a juggernaut.
They have qualified for the state meet in 15 consecutive seasons, the second longest active streak in Iowa behind Monticello's 21. They have factored into the top five 11 of the last 12 years. They have won four state titles since 2006.
It doesn’t appear the run is concluding anytime soon.
Despite the graduation of Konnor Sommer and Anthony Pena, the team’s top two runners, PV returns four starters from last year’s Class 4A state championship squad.
With a culture of success entrenched, PV just reloads. It is vying for an eighth straight Mississippi Athletic Conference title this October.
“When we won the state title in 2008, except for like one guy, everybody was new,” Belby said. “We probably shouldn’t have been winning the state meet that year, but those guys were all around that environment. Guys were waiting in the wings from previous years, stepped in and added a lot.
“So when you’re around that, it gives you a little extra confidence. Psychologically, you’re a step ahead.”
PV begins this season ranked second in 4A behind Dowling Catholic, which is 28th in the country by Dyestat.com in its preseason rankings.
Sommer and Pena were 1-2 at the MAC and state-qualifying meets last year. The Spartans might not have those frontrunners, but the pack is tight. And the roster is deep.
Gavin Smith, Ian Kaffenberger and Parker Huhn are back. They placed 13th, 20th and 22nd at state last year and were separated by only 14 seconds.
Kent Nichols, also in PV’s top seven at the state meet, returns.
“Having so many people back and coming off a state title, everyone is really confident,” Smith said. “We know it is going to be a very hard battle to win state again, but our pack is even denser than it was last year.”
Those four, along with junior Max Murphy and sophomore Kole Sommer, are expected to be in the top six. Belby said Murphy and Nichols have had a tremendous summer of training.
So far in workouts, there hasn’t been much distance among those six.
“We knew Konnor and Anthony would be at the front of every race, but now we have a pack of six, possibly seven guys,” Huhn said. “We’re hoping every meet we can have multiple guys stay in the front of the pack.
“We’re all around the same fitness level right now, and we’ve all had success in the past. We’re ready.”
The Spartans have stressed pack running in the preseason, more so than they did at the outset of last season. Assistant coach Nick Sacco has talked about staying within an arm's length.
"Even during summer runs, that was the mindset everybody had," Kaffenberger said. "I think it will make us a lot stronger because we've been working on it a lot earlier."
Huhn anticipates PV to spend the first mile or two of most 5,000-meter races in a pack. After that, he wouldn't be surprised to see one or two emerge.
"That could change on who it is from meet to meet, but I would think one of us would pull away," Huhn said. "We're just hoping we can push each other as hard as we can for as long as we can."
Even with a state title in their possession, Kaffenberger said the Spartans are motivated for more.
"Everybody wants to defend something," he stated. "Plus, I think there are a few of us still driven by finishing second place a couple of years ago."
Belby believes his team can contend for another top-three trophy in Fort Dodge come late October. Besides Dowling, Dubuque Hempstead, Waukee and Cedar Rapids Prairie appear to be PV's top challengers.
“We won’t have a big 70-, 80- or 100-point dropoff between any of our guys at a state meet,” Belby said. “We have a solid pack of guys who are going to be very competitive.
“I feel to be a state championship team, though, you’ve got to have somebody finish in the top five. We’ll see if we have anybody emerge as a frontrunner.”