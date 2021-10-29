Spartans rally around teammate to finish second at state

Boleyn, the Mississippi Athletic Conference and state-qualifying meet champion, was in sixth place after the opening mile and moved up to fourth after two miles.

In the final half-mile, however, her body started to give out. She labored to the finish and was PV's fourth scorer with a time of 19:49. Boleyn received medical attention as she collapsed after crossing the finish line.

"I saw Grace (coming down the homestretch) and I was really confused what was happening," McVey said. "It was really heartbreaking for me to see Grace like that, but it is just one race and she's been doing so well this season."

Boleyn came in as the top-ranked runner in 4A, had won five races and had been the Spartans' top finisher in every race this fall.

Wheeler admitted Boleyn was more nervous than usual this week.

"We just kept reminding her, 'Stay calm, do what you've always done,'" Wheeler said. "That is easy to say and hard to do when the spotlight is on you.

"It is just the blur of the state meet. You see that happen to some of your best kids. It is disappointing and I feel for her, but in the same token I know she'll look at it as 'That stinks, but now I'm going to be more motivated and I'm going to learn from it.'"