Pleasant Valley swept the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys and girls cross country titles this season. Both teams qualified for state and finished in the upper half in Fort Dodge.
Those two squads are at the center of this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro cross country teams.
Coach Erik Belby's boys squad has four of the seven first-team selections in conference champion Max Murphy, all-stater Kent Nichols, senior Gavin Smith and junior Ian Kaffenberger.
Davenport West's Kameron Morgan, Moline's Jackson McClellan and Assumption's Chris Guise also were selected to the first team.
The PV girls team, coached by Jane Wheeler, has three runners on the top team in seniors Mallory Lafever, Maddy Minard and Abby Riley.
Western Big Six champion Lylia Gomez of Moline and runner-up Alexandra Cajigal of Alleman are on the top team along with Assumption's Taylor Quick and Bettendorf's Madison Temple.
Boys
First team
Chris Guise, jr., Davenport Assumption: Three-time state qualifier placed fifth at conference meet (16:46), third at 3A district in Fairfield (16:48) and 26th at state meet (17:05).
Ian Kaffenberger, jr., Pleasant Valley: Finished as the MAC runner-up at Emma Young Park in Clinton (16:40), 12th at districts (16:52) and was PV's fourth finisher at state meet in 27th place (16:29).
Jackson McClellan, so., Moline: Collected a second-place finish at Big Six meet (15:49 for 3 miles), placed sixth at a 3A regional (16:03) and closed with a top-30 finish at sectionals (16:16).
Kameron Morgan, sr., Davenport West: Secured his first trip to the state meet with an eighth-place finish at the 4A state qualifier (16:45). He was fourth at MAC meet (16:44) and 24th at state meet (16:27).
Max Murphy, jr., Pleasant Valley: In first season on varsity, Murphy won the conference title (16:29) in leading PV to an 11th straight title. He took fourth at districts (16:31) and was the Spartans' third finisher at state (16:23).
Kent Nichols, jr., Pleasant Valley: Came home with all-state honors after placing 14th in 4A in 16:09. He was third at the conference meet (16:42) and sixth at districts (16:42) after logging more than 500 miles in the offseason.
Gavin Smith, sr., Pleasant Valley: The lone returning first team all-metro selection, Smith was seventh at MAC (16:56), fifth at 4A state qualifier (16:31) and PV's second finisher at state (16:18).
Honorable mention
Alleman: Aaron Mickelson, sr.; Bettendorf: James Baker, sr.; Nick Moore, so.; Brendan Scott, sr.; Davenport West: Jordan Gravert, sr.; Moline: Tim Wolf, jr.; Nikola Stojanovic, sr.; North Scott: Jackson Schrock, sr.; Pleasant Valley: Parker Huhn, sr.; Eric Zabel, jr.; Kole Sommer, so.; Rock Island: Tony Vandewalle, jr.; United Township: James Wright, jr.; Roberto Munoz, jr.
Girls
First team
Alexandra Cajigal, sr., Alleman: Runner-up at the Big Six meet in 19:24, she was third at 2A Galesburg regional (20:02) and 14th at East Peoria sectional (18:51). At state, she ran 18:44 to place 63rd out of 216 runners.
Lylia Gomez, so., Moline: Ran an 18:54 at the Big Six meet to win the three-mile race by 30 seconds. She was 13th at the Normal regional (18:54) and advanced to state with 18th-place finish at Quincy sectional (18:43).
Mallory Lafever, sr., Pleasant Valley: Despite a sub-par showing at state, she was team's top runner for most of the season. She won her first MAC title (19:54) and was runner-up at 4A state qualifier at Crow Creek (19:49).
Maddy Minard, sr., Pleasant Valley: Took second behind Lafever at the conference meet (20:10), sixth at 4A state qualifier (20:15) and was PV's top finisher at state meet in 22nd place (19:37).
Taylor Quick, jr., Davenport Assumption: After taking sixth place at MAC, she responded with a third-place finish at the Fairfield state qualifier and broke 20 minutes at state meet to place 22nd in 3A.
Abby Riley, sr., Pleasant Valley: Seventh at MAC (20:39) and 10th at the 4A state qualifier (20:27), Riley delivered the Spartans at state. She was the team's second finisher in 30th place overall (19:47).
Madison Temple, jr., Bettendorf: Was first team all-MAC with a fourth-place finish in Clinton (20:28), qualified for 4A state meet taking 13th at regionals (20:28) and crossed in 38th at state meet in Fort Dodge (19:55).
Honorable mention
Assumption: Laney Fitzpatrick, so.; Morgan Jennings, fr.; Bettendorf: Hannah Bientema, fr.; Sarah Schmidt, so.; Ella Schmit, fr.; Davenport West: Kaitlyn Powell, fr.; Moline: Emily Lopez, jr.; Muscatine: Rylee Blake, jr.; North Scott: Abbi Lafrenz, jr.; Chloe Engelkes, sr.; Pleasant Valley: Lauren Buechel, jr.; Chloe Greig, sr.; United Township: Maddie Miller, fr.; Brinley Rodgers, jr.