Spartans soar to regional title; Bulldogs also advance

Bettendorf made it to state for the second consecutive year.

Junior Hannah Beintema followed up her MAC title with a runner-up finish to Iowa City Liberty standout Ashlyn Kenney. Beintema crossed in 19:16, her best time at Crow Creek.

Beintema was third for much of the race, but passed Liberty's Camille Mac in the final mile to secure second.

"I was definitely a little nervous coming into this one," Beintema said. "I kind of figured (I'd be in the top 15), but you never want to take anything for granted. To solidify that spot and know I'm going, I'm so excited."

Bettendorf freshman Emily See was sixth in 19:39. Senior Sammy Foht, junior Sarah DeFauw and freshman Maya Williams, the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 runners, were separated by only six seconds — a vast improvement from the MAC meet.

"They rebounded well from last week," Bettendorf coach Erin Flynn said. "We spent some time talking about what could you do differently in your race, what did you do well and what small things can we do between (last Friday) and today to get us to state again."