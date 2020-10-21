Spartans soar to regional title; Bulldogs also advance

Less than 24 hours before the Class 4A state-qualifying cross country meet, Pleasant Valley sophomore Bella D'Antico sent her coaches and teammates a motivational quote.
"Your wings already exist, all you have to do is fly."
"We've done all the preparation work and we have confidence in ourselves," D'Antico said. "We just had to show it to everybody."
The Spartans did just that Wednesday afternoon.
Fresh off a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship last week, No. 15 PV added a regional title at Crow Creek Park to advance to next week's state meet in Fort Dodge.
Led by D'Antico's third-place finish and four other girls in the top 16, PV edged No. 13 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 54-57, for the title.
Bettendorf snatched the last spot for the state meet by one point over No. 10 Iowa City Liberty, 68-69.
Unranked all season until this week, PV went from finishing eighth out of 10 teams at a meet in mid-September to back-to-back victories.
"This group has been such a work in progress, not only fitness and competitive-wise, but them coming together as a team," coach Jane Wheeler said. "This group has defied odds and defied expectations from where we started to where we've ended.
"These kids are best friends now, and that's huge."
PV, with only one senior among its top seven runners, heads into the state meet with oodles of confidence.
"We're really peaking at the right time," D'Antico said. "This is exactly what every team wants to do going into the state meet."
Junior Lizzie McVey finished seventh while PV's third, fourth and fifth runners were separated by only 18 seconds — Lydia Sommer (13th, 20:25), Gretchen Highberger (15th, 20:26) and Lexi Minard (16th, 20:43).
McVey was surprised PV came out on top.
"Honestly, I really didn't expect it," she said. "Our team has really bonded over these last few weeks. I just feel so proud."
Wheeler wasn't certain what to expect coming into the season. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and unconventional summer of training, she felt the team was in a good position coming into the season.
Results didn't materialize early on in the year.
"We would have a girl or two do well here, but we never could get everyone on the same page," Wheeler said. "We knew it was possible, but we really didn't start to gel until we got to Dubuque (in late September).
"It just kind of clicked with these girls."
Bettendorf made it to state for the second consecutive year.
Junior Hannah Beintema followed up her MAC title with a runner-up finish to Iowa City Liberty standout Ashlyn Kenney. Beintema crossed in 19:16, her best time at Crow Creek.
Beintema was third for much of the race, but passed Liberty's Camille Mac in the final mile to secure second.
"I was definitely a little nervous coming into this one," Beintema said. "I kind of figured (I'd be in the top 15), but you never want to take anything for granted. To solidify that spot and know I'm going, I'm so excited."
Bettendorf freshman Emily See was sixth in 19:39. Senior Sammy Foht, junior Sarah DeFauw and freshman Maya Williams, the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 runners, were separated by only six seconds — a vast improvement from the MAC meet.
"They rebounded well from last week," Bettendorf coach Erin Flynn said. "We spent some time talking about what could you do differently in your race, what did you do well and what small things can we do between (last Friday) and today to get us to state again."
Foht was in the top 10 coming up the final hill and heading for the finish line before her legs gave out. She fell a couple times, managed to get back up and essentially walked across the finish line in considerable discomfort.
"She was looking good and strong, I turn my head and saw her legs go underneath her like jelly," an emotional Flynn said. "She kept falling down, getting up. She willed herself across that line.
"It takes a pretty special kid to do that."
Davenport West freshman Kylie Daily and North Scott sophomore Bailey Boddicker qualified as individuals. Daily was eighth in 20:00 and Boddicker placed 10th in 20:06.
