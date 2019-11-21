State champion Murphy paces QCT All-Metro cross country squad

Max Murphy finished his high school cross country career with a bang.
The Pleasant Valley senior claimed a win in his final five races of the season, including a second consecutive conference title and a Class 4A state championship.
The Iowa recruit headlines this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro cross country team. A repeat selection, Murphy finished the year with wins at the Bud Williams Invitational in Iowa City, the Sterling Invitational, the conference, district and state meets.
Teammates Kent Nichols and Ian Kaffenberger, who helped the Spartans to a state runner-up finish, join Murphy on the seven-person first team.
Moline's Jackson McClellan and Davenport Assumption's Chris Guise are other repeat selections on the first team. They're joined by Moline's Tim Wolf and United Township's Roberto Munoz.
Bettendorf sophomore Hannah Beintema, the Mississippi Athletic Conference individual champion, and Moline's Lydia Gomez, the Western Big Six champ, highlight the girls first team.
Seniors Emily Lopez of Moline, Taylor Quick of Assumption and Brinley Rodgers of United Township are on the first team along with Davenport Central freshman Merin Crowder and Bettendorf junior Sami Foht.
Boys
First team
Chris Guise, sr., Assumption: Named to the first team for a second straight season, Guise was sixth at conference meet (16:48), nine at districts (16:43) and 24th at Class 3A state meet (16:46). He was a four-time state qualifier.
Ian Kaffenberger, sr., Pleasant Valley: Despite nursing a stress fracture for second half of season, Kaffenberger was third at conference (16:34) and 16th at 4A state meet with personal-best 16:01. He also had top-10 finishes in three other meets.
Jackson McClellan, jr., Moline: A repeat all-metro selection, McClellan was third at Western Big Six meet (16:05), 12th at regionals (16:10) and 14th at sectionals (15:49) to qualify for 3A state. He ran 3-mile state meet in 15:45.
Roberto Munoz, sr., United Township: A first team all-Big Six selection after taking sixth at league meet (16:20), he was area's top performer at Class 3A Minooka Regional (11th, 16:10) and was 23rd at sectional in Normal (16:05).
Max Murphy, sr., Pleasant Valley: Murphy captured conference, district and Class 4A state championships. He ran 15:26 at MAC and followed with 15:29 at state. Iowa recruit recently qualified for Nike nationals with fourth-place finish at regionals in personal-best 15:19.
Kent Nichols, sr., Pleasant Valley: Out for majority of regular season, Nichols helped fuel PV's late-season surge. He was runner-up at MAC (16:25), sixth at districts (16:32) and fourth at 4A state meet in personal-best 15:46.
Tim Wolf, sr., Moline: He was the top local finisher at the Big Six meet, taking second to Quincy's Fiker Rosen in 15:59. Wolf placed 13th at the 3A regional (16:11) and was inside the top 35 at sectionals (16:17).
Honorable mention
Alleman: Gage Mowry, jr. Bettendorf: Nick Moore, jr.; Kyler Castro, sr.; Layton Pribyl, jr. Davenport West: Jackson Hessel, jr. Geneseo: Will Plumley, jr. Moline: Jon Hutton, jr. Muscatine: Sam Gordon, so. North Scott: Owen West, jr. Pleasant Valley: Jack Meyers, sr.; Kole Sommer, jr.; Tarun Vedula, so.; Eric Zabel, sr. United Township: Trey Heinz, jr; James Wright, sr.; Logan Veloz, so.
Girls
First team
Hannah Beintema, so., Bettendorf: Fueled Bettendorf to a conference title and state meet berth. She was the MAC champion for 5,000 meters (19:38), fourth at state-qualifying meet (19:50) and 37th at 4A state meet (19:38).
Merin Crowder, fr., Davenport Central: Central's first state qualifier for 5,000 meters, Crowder was fourth at MAC meet (20:06), ninth at regionals in a personal-best 20:01 and ran 20:19 at state meet.
Sami Foht, jr., Bettendorf: The Bulldogs' No. 2 runner, Foht was second at the conference meet (19:47), 12th at regionals (20:12) and ran 20:06 at state meet to place in top 70 in 4A.
Lylia Gomez, jr., Moline: The Big Six champion qualified for Illinois 3A state meet following 10th-place showing at regionals (18:53) and 13th at sectionals (18:41). Gomez was 51st at state meet in personal-best 17:53.
Emily Lopez, sr., Moline: Helped the Maroons claim the Big Six title. She was second at conference meet (19:20) 21st at regionals (19:50) and 30th at sectionals (19:16).
Taylor Quick, sr., Assumption: She placed fifth at conference meet (20:14), sixth at 3A state-qualifier in Solon (19:52) and ran 20:34 at 3A state meet.
Brinley Rodgers, sr., United Township: The Panthers' top runner was third at the Big Six meet (19:34), 19th at regionals (19:32) and 32nd at sectionals (19:26).
Honorable mention
Alleman: Grace Moore, sr. Assumption: Laney Fitzpatrick, jr.; Morgan Jennings, so. Bettendorf: Sarah Schmidt, jr.; Sarah Defauw, so. Davenport Central: Lois Blackman, so. Davenport West: Kaitlyn Powell, so. Geneseo: Lacey Laxton, so. Lauren Belvel, sr.; Avery Magerkurth, jr. Moline: Eryn Robertson, fr. Muscatine: Rylee Blake, sr. North Scott: Bailey Boddicker, fr.; Abbi Lafrenz, sr. Pleasant Valley: Gretchen Highberger, fr.; Lydia Sommer, fr. United Township: Maddie Miller, so.; Analya Sedano, jr.