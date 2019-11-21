State champion Murphy paces QCT All-Metro cross country squad

Merin Crowder, fr., Davenport Central: Central's first state qualifier for 5,000 meters, Crowder was fourth at MAC meet (20:06), ninth at regionals in a personal-best 20:01 and ran 20:19 at state meet.

Sami Foht, jr., Bettendorf: The Bulldogs' No. 2 runner, Foht was second at the conference meet (19:47), 12th at regionals (20:12) and ran 20:06 at state meet to place in top 70 in 4A.

Lylia Gomez, jr., Moline: The Big Six champion qualified for Illinois 3A state meet following 10th-place showing at regionals (18:53) and 13th at sectionals (18:41). Gomez was 51st at state meet in personal-best 17:53.

Emily Lopez, sr., Moline: Helped the Maroons claim the Big Six title. She was second at conference meet (19:20) 21st at regionals (19:50) and 30th at sectionals (19:16).

Taylor Quick, sr., Assumption: She placed fifth at conference meet (20:14), sixth at 3A state-qualifier in Solon (19:52) and ran 20:34 at 3A state meet.

Brinley Rodgers, sr., United Township: The Panthers' top runner was third at the Big Six meet (19:34), 19th at regionals (19:32) and 32nd at sectionals (19:26).

Honorable mention